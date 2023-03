Nerlens Noel done with the Nets

Noel signed a 10-day contract with the Nets on Monday, and coach Jacque Vaughn vowed to play him Tuesday. Vaughn did just that, playing Noel 17:48 in the Nets’ 118-96 victory over the Rockets, his first game since a 3:22 cameo for Detroit on Feb. 8, his last appearance with the Pistons before he was bought out and waived. “It felt good,” said Noel, 28, a former Knick. “It felt good to get some rust off. Yeah, a little winded in the first minutes, but it’s normal. Nobody can get away from that. But I’ve been doing a fair share. But at this point I just want to keep building on that, defensive-first mentality, rebounding, just try and make sure I bring a winning mentality to the game.” -via New York Post / March 8, 2023