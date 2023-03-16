Nets adding Moses Brown

Shams Charania: The Brooklyn Nets are progressing on a deal to sign center Moses Brown, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brown averaged over four points and four rebounds in just eight minutes per game for the Clippers this season.
The Brooklyn Nets are progressing on a deal to sign center Moses Brown, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brown averaged over four points and four rebounds in just eight minutes per game for the Clippers this season. – 7:56 AM
Michael Scotto: The New York Knicks have signed Trevor Keels to a two-way contract and waived Moses Brown, team says. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / March 12, 2023
Shams Charania: The Knicks are waiving center Moses Brown, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 12, 2023
Ian Begley: Moses Brown’s 2-way deal w/Knicks is a 1-year pact, per agents Keith Glass and Luke Glass. Brown, an Archbishop Molloy star, is en route to meet Westchester Knicks in Stockton, Calif. w/expectation to play in Westchester’s game vs Stockton Kings on Thursday, the Glass’ tell SNY. -via Twitter @IanBegley / March 8, 2023