Live stream: Nuggets 10, Pistons 6

The Denver Nuggets (46-23) play against the Detroit Pistons (16-54) at Little Caesars Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 16, 2023

Denver Nuggets 10, Detroit Pistons 6 (Q1 08:39)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Singer @msinger

Ish Smith, one of the most beloved players in the NBA, is, unsurprisingly, beloved in Detroit. He said hello to every Pistons staffer & arena worker that was within earshot. Everyone loves Ish. Reggie Jackson and KCP got plenty of love from staffers, too. – Ish Smith, one of the most beloved players in the NBA, is, unsurprisingly, beloved in Detroit. He said hello to every Pistons staffer & arena worker that was within earshot. Everyone loves Ish. Reggie Jackson and KCP got plenty of love from staffers, too. – 7:06 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Domantas Sabonis overtook Luka Doncic in this NBA season’s triple-double category 👀

1. 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic 27

2. 🇱🇹 Domantas Sabonis 11

3. 🇸🇮 Luka Doncic 10 6:42 PM Domantas Sabonis overtook Luka Doncic in this NBA season’s triple-double category 👀1. 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic 272. 🇱🇹 Domantas Sabonis 113. 🇸🇮 Luka Doncic 10 pic.twitter.com/jCmvOT3hQI

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

It’s a bounce-back kinda pregame show. Come join.

✅ Jamal Murray in the spotlight

✅ Mailbag

youtube.com/live/ApQNLHiMk… – 6:31 PM It’s a bounce-back kinda pregame show. Come join.✅ Jamal Murray in the spotlight✅ Mailbag

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Jumping on Pistons Pregame with @JohnnyKaneTV to have some fun in a few. @BallySportsDET – Jumping on Pistons Pregame with @JohnnyKaneTV to have some fun in a few. @BallySportsDET – 6:27 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Hear what coach has to say before tipoff 🎙 6:21 PM Hear what coach has to say before tipoff 🎙 pic.twitter.com/4SdX7yFgcX

James Ham @James_HamNBA

I continue to be really bad at this, but here are my Prize Picks for tonight. Fox is coming off a big scoring night, but he failed to stuff the other categories. Sabonis is a triple-double machine and so is Jokic. Send me your picks!

DEPOSIT MATCH: pic.twitter.com/K84INmdUUm – 6:16 PM I continue to be really bad at this, but here are my Prize Picks for tonight. Fox is coming off a big scoring night, but he failed to stuff the other categories. Sabonis is a triple-double machine and so is Jokic. Send me your picks!DEPOSIT MATCH: https://t.co/010FcLlBkp

Katy Winge @katywinge

Coach Malone said he talked with Jamal Murray this morning, particularly about how he can help him. Said Murray knows he needs to be better, and Malone is confident he will be.

They talked about Murray getting locked in defensively. Said the shots will come. – Coach Malone said he talked with Jamal Murray this morning, particularly about how he can help him. Said Murray knows he needs to be better, and Malone is confident he will be.They talked about Murray getting locked in defensively. Said the shots will come. – 6:03 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

T-minus one hour until tip-off 🗣 Here’s what @isaiah__02 is listening to get ready for the game tonight🎧🎵

Listen to Isaiah’s playlist on your very own @alteclansing speaker. Enter to win one now: pic.twitter.com/LkCnLeeuya – 6:00 PM T-minus one hour until tip-off 🗣 Here’s what @isaiah__02 is listening to get ready for the game tonight🎧🎵Listen to Isaiah’s playlist on your very own @alteclansing speaker. Enter to win one now: https://t.co/FfIchvyijD

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

The Nationals’ Cade Cavalli felt “a tug…and a zing” go through his arm Tuesday, and suddenly, Washington’s long rebuild looks even longer. But the 24-year-old top prospect vowed Thursday that he’d be back in 2024, and with a vengeance. In bit.ly/42hbYK3 – 6:00 PM The Nationals’ Cade Cavalli felt “a tug…and a zing” go through his arm Tuesday, and suddenly, Washington’s long rebuild looks even longer. But the 24-year-old top prospect vowed Thursday that he’d be back in 2024, and with a vengeance. In @TheAthletic

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Paul George and Reggie Jackson (still) lead Clippers this season with 6 games of at least 3 fourth quarter assists. PG hasn’t done it since January 20 at San Antonio. – Paul George and Reggie Jackson (still) lead Clippers this season with 6 games of at least 3 fourth quarter assists. PG hasn’t done it since January 20 at San Antonio. – 5:29 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Dwane Casey say Jaden Ivey went through shootaround and will play tonight. Doesn’t plan to play him big minutes, but says “we’ll see,” especially coming off health and safety protocols. – Dwane Casey say Jaden Ivey went through shootaround and will play tonight. Doesn’t plan to play him big minutes, but says “we’ll see,” especially coming off health and safety protocols. – 5:18 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Jamal Murray is probable and expected to play tonight at Pistons, but Nuggets have changed his injury to left knee injury management/right tibia inflammation. Was previously just left knee injury management. – Jamal Murray is probable and expected to play tonight at Pistons, but Nuggets have changed his injury to left knee injury management/right tibia inflammation. Was previously just left knee injury management. – 5:07 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nuggets fans, which of the current play-in teams would you most want the Nuggets to play in the first round? – Nuggets fans, which of the current play-in teams would you most want the Nuggets to play in the first round? – 4:50 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Another week, another Fan Art Friday 🎨

Reply with or tag us in your Nuggets art for a chance to be featured tomorrow 👀 4:07 PM Another week, another Fan Art Friday 🎨Reply with or tag us in your Nuggets art for a chance to be featured tomorrow 👀 pic.twitter.com/cvc7Vkl2M4

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

It’s okay to not be okay. The #Pistons strive to engage, educate, and position mental health as an essential element of wellness & excellence – both on and off the court.

If you or someone you know needs help please use the NBA’s Crisis Text Line number (Text TEAM to 741741). 3:30 PM It’s okay to not be okay. The #Pistons strive to engage, educate, and position mental health as an essential element of wellness & excellence – both on and off the court.If you or someone you know needs help please use the NBA’s Crisis Text Line number (Text TEAM to 741741). pic.twitter.com/lNAMeZ420o

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

If the Nuggets lose tonight they get relegated to the G League. Those are the rules. – If the Nuggets lose tonight they get relegated to the G League. Those are the rules. – 2:40 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jokic vs Embiid this season:

PPG — Embiid

RPG — Jokic

APG — Jokic

SPG — Jokic

BPG — Embiid

3PM — Embiid

FG% — Jokic

3P% — Jokic

FT% — Embiid

Both elite. 2:22 PM Jokic vs Embiid this season:PPG — EmbiidRPG — JokicAPG — JokicSPG — JokicBPG — Embiid3PM — EmbiidFG% — Jokic3P% — JokicFT% — EmbiidBoth elite. pic.twitter.com/XGQDZzHHqc

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

The #Pistons have teamed up with

All profits from the Full Circle Collection will go to Ceciliaville 💙❤️

Get the collection NOW: pic.twitter.com/SPsGbFIrKB – 2:12 PM The #Pistons have teamed up with @SLAM Magazine to launch a two piece Collection that pays homage to the iconic gym on Detroit’s West Side, St. Cecilia’s ⭐All profits from the Full Circle Collection will go to Ceciliaville 💙❤️Get the collection NOW: https://t.co/QKxRXbOjTC