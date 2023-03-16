Live stream: Nuggets 10, Pistons 6

The Denver Nuggets (46-23) play against the Detroit Pistons (16-54) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 16, 2023
Denver Nuggets 10, Detroit Pistons 6 (Q1 08:39)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
Ish Smith, one of the most beloved players in the NBA, is, unsurprisingly, beloved in Detroit. He said hello to every Pistons staffer & arena worker that was within earshot. Everyone loves Ish. Reggie Jackson and KCP got plenty of love from staffers, too. – 7:06 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Starting one last time in the ST. C’s Green 🤩
@Kia | #Ad pic.twitter.com/Z7QNNvyGIl – 6:45 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Domantas Sabonis overtook Luka Doncic in this NBA season’s triple-double category 👀
1. 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic 27
2. 🇱🇹 Domantas Sabonis 11
3. 🇸🇮 Luka Doncic 10 pic.twitter.com/jCmvOT3hQI – 6:42 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jaden Ivey is back and starting tonight pic.twitter.com/gkHJRG7SJd – 6:38 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Rodney McGruder, Eugene Omoruyi and James Wiseman. – 6:36 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
It’s a bounce-back kinda pregame show. Come join.
✅ Jamal Murray in the spotlight
✅ Mailbag
youtube.com/live/ApQNLHiMk… – 6:31 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Jumping on Pistons Pregame with @JohnnyKaneTV to have some fun in a few. @BallySportsDET – 6:27 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Hear what coach has to say before tipoff 🎙 pic.twitter.com/4SdX7yFgcX – 6:21 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth.
#Pistons | #ad pic.twitter.com/8nDphTPkCH – 6:17 PM
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
I continue to be really bad at this, but here are my Prize Picks for tonight. Fox is coming off a big scoring night, but he failed to stuff the other categories. Sabonis is a triple-double machine and so is Jokic. Send me your picks!
DEPOSIT MATCH: https://t.co/010FcLlBkp pic.twitter.com/K84INmdUUm – 6:16 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone said he talked with Jamal Murray this morning, particularly about how he can help him. Said Murray knows he needs to be better, and Malone is confident he will be.
They talked about Murray getting locked in defensively. Said the shots will come. – 6:03 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
T-minus one hour until tip-off 🗣 Here’s what @isaiah__02 is listening to get ready for the game tonight🎧🎵
Listen to Isaiah’s playlist on your very own @alteclansing speaker. Enter to win one now: https://t.co/FfIchvyijD pic.twitter.com/LkCnLeeuya – 6:00 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The Nationals’ Cade Cavalli felt “a tug…and a zing” go through his arm Tuesday, and suddenly, Washington’s long rebuild looks even longer. But the 24-year-old top prospect vowed Thursday that he’d be back in 2024, and with a vengeance. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/42hbYK3 – 6:00 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey, who missed two games due to health and safety protocols, going through his pregame routine with assistant coaches Brittni Donaldson and Rex Kalamian. pic.twitter.com/gspMl1KW5x – 5:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George and Reggie Jackson (still) lead Clippers this season with 6 games of at least 3 fourth quarter assists. PG hasn’t done it since January 20 at San Antonio. – 5:29 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey say Jaden Ivey went through shootaround and will play tonight. Doesn’t plan to play him big minutes, but says “we’ll see,” especially coming off health and safety protocols. – 5:18 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray is probable and expected to play tonight at Pistons, but Nuggets have changed his injury to left knee injury management/right tibia inflammation. Was previously just left knee injury management. – 5:07 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets fans, which of the current play-in teams would you most want the Nuggets to play in the first round? – 4:50 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
It’s okay to not be okay. The #Pistons strive to engage, educate, and position mental health as an essential element of wellness & excellence – both on and off the court.
If you or someone you know needs help please use the NBA’s Crisis Text Line number (Text TEAM to 741741). pic.twitter.com/lNAMeZ420o – 3:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
If the Nuggets lose tonight they get relegated to the G League. Those are the rules. – 2:40 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Drop those final scores ⬇️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/sAo2k3RhzZ – 2:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic vs Embiid this season:
PPG — Embiid
RPG — Jokic
APG — Jokic
SPG — Jokic
BPG — Embiid
3PM — Embiid
FG% — Jokic
3P% — Jokic
FT% — Embiid
Both elite. pic.twitter.com/XGQDZzHHqc – 2:22 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The #Pistons have teamed up with @SLAM Magazine to launch a two piece Collection that pays homage to the iconic gym on Detroit’s West Side, St. Cecilia’s ⭐
All profits from the Full Circle Collection will go to Ceciliaville 💙❤️
Get the collection NOW: https://t.co/QKxRXbOjTC pic.twitter.com/SPsGbFIrKB – 2:12 PM
The #Pistons have teamed up with @SLAM Magazine to launch a two piece Collection that pays homage to the iconic gym on Detroit’s West Side, St. Cecilia’s ⭐
All profits from the Full Circle Collection will go to Ceciliaville 💙❤️
Katy Winge @katywinge
The Denver Pistons. The Detroit Nuggets. Class will be in session tonight on @AltitudeTV
@ballhog44 pic.twitter.com/Q7LLg9Nxp8 – 1:17 PM
