Live stream: Pacers 88, Bucks 93

The Indiana Pacers (31-38) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (50-19) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 16, 2023
Indiana Pacers 88, Milwaukee Bucks 93 (Q3 03:40)
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Bucks have 54 points in the paint with 5:38 to play in the third quarter. – 9:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Double it & give it to the next person. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TMVLZeTs4d – 9:31 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Somehow Giannis was forgotten about around the rim and and the rim felt the consequences. – 9:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jordan Nwora starts the third quarter the right way.👏 pic.twitter.com/jezMb6YFk4 – 9:24 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Giannis has four fouls. If the Bucks can keep him on the floor, there’s nothing the Pacers can do to stop him, but he’s only played 13 minutes in this game. – 9:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Myles Turner picks up two quick fouls a minute into the third quarter and he’s up to 4 now for the #Pacers – 9:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have spread it around tonight thus far: Nine different players have scored, with Khris Middleton leading the way with 12 and Bobby Portis with 10. – 9:11 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo played just 10 first half minutes due to foul trouble, but the #Bucks lead the #Pacers 64-55 at the break. – 9:06 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
After giving up 40 in the 1Q, Pacers kept the Bucks to 24 in the 2Q despite giving up too many easy baskets at the rim.
Bucks shooting 59%, have 38 paint points and lead 64-55. McConnell has 9pts. Giannis with 10pts in 18mins due to 3 fouls. – 9:03 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Aaron Nesmith for 3. Feeling pretty confident in his jumper today. – 8:58 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Pacers erased a 13-point deficit to briefly tie the game, but the #Bucks now lead 51-46 with 6:24 to go in the first half.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
T.J. McConnell finds George Hill in the corner for his second three of the night.🎯 pic.twitter.com/z0JugfkYLg – 8:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has picked up three fouls in less than a minute for the #Bucks. 7:58 remains in the first half. – 8:43 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Don’t exactly expect Jalen Smith to attack on the dribble from the 3-point line, especially against Giannis, but that was an impressive take. Decisive and physical, while under control.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Kings:
Domantas Sabonis (20p-12r-3blk) is the first player this season with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in the first half of a game. He joins Giannis Antetokounmpo (3x) as the only players with 20 points and 10 boards in the opening half. – 8:42 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers have to make 3s to stay in this game; they’ve got five and hung in there after an early double-digit lead in Milwaukee.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Buddy Hield had 12 first quarter points for the #Pacers, but the #Bucks lead 40-30 after one. – 8:33 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Jalen Smith checks in and he gets a tip-in. Pacers down 32-25. – 8:31 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield through the lane for the S L A M.👊 pic.twitter.com/oBo9jSVL9H – 8:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Meyers Leonard getting early run tonight for the #Bucks without Brook Lopez. – 8:26 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
We are ready for Pat to be back in the dunk contest!! pic.twitter.com/AWcgO2xfKr – 8:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Joe Ingles first off the bench for the #Bucks tonight with Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton starting. – 8:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Giannis tips in his own miss. He’s got eight already on 4 of 5 shooting. – 8:17 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles Turner with the TRIPLE.👌
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks up 10-3 in the early going.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Two minutes, four seconds in…
Bucks sprint ahead 10-3, including six points from Giannis.
This is the one opponent that has utterly dominated the Pacers. – 8:14 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
nothing but love for the birthday boy Jalen Smith!🤣
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
count ’em.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
What tricks are up Jrue's sleeve tonight?
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/nwzcQZzhiP – 7:54 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton met one of his biggest fans, Andrew, before tonight's game in his home state.💙
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jordan Nwora will start for the #Pacers with Oshkosh native Tyrese Haliburton out for Indiana. – 7:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis will start alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in Brook Lopez’s absence tonight for the #Bucks
Tony East @TEastNBA
Two stories on former Bucks returning to Milwaukee tonight:
-George Hill, veteran leader, finding his voice: si.com/nba/pacers/new…
-Jordan Nwora, young and growing: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 7:42 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Been ready since he woke up.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/xFWGZ0Ltl7 – 7:42 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
No longer the new guy, Joe Ingles talks w/ @DaveKoehnPxP about finding his groove with new teammates on the @Bucks Radio Network
on.soundcloud.com/51oCf – 7:40 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
starting us off tonight.👀
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/K5uhEyiPzx – 7:38 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Our starters for tonight’s game against the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/5LA365TyBi – 7:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis tallied his league-high 28th game of the season with 30+ points and 10+ rebounds on Tuesday.
🎧 @JBLaudio pic.twitter.com/FKtcxyC3UQ – 7:20 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Revised story on Haliburton’s injury. Carlisle says “It’s gonna be a while,” : indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 7:18 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Andrew Nembhard putting on the finishing touches.🫡
Tony East @TEastNBA
Jordan Nwora has scored in double figures in eight straight games. He’s fit right in with the Pacers, and he’s looking to improve as a playmaker.
Ahead of his return to Milwaukee, on Nwora’s quest to become more well-rounded: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 6:58 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis dropped 41 points & 12 rebounds in the Bucks’ high-scoring 141-131 win over the Pacers on January 27, 2023.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/7YRs4lDxTa – 6:55 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton is OUT tonight in Milwaukee due to a right ankle sprain, so he’ll miss both games this season back in his home state.
Turner and McConnell both plan to play.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/pacers-injur… – 6:53 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks hold on to top spot but 76ers jump up to second nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/16/nba… – 6:49 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
back to their old stomping grounds.
#sponsored by @NerdWallet. pic.twitter.com/lGn8G3oVTD – 6:43 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Lindell bringing some light to the gloomy day.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/TU0PlTEHQ9 – 6:40 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle says McConnell, Hield and Myles Turner will all play. – 6:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Tyrese Haliburton will miss tonight’s game vs the #Bucks. He’s out the next three games at least, per #Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle. The all-star from Oshkosh turner the ankle in a recent practice.
He’s missed all three games vs. the Bucks this season. – 6:36 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Heading into Carlisle’s pre-game, Mathurin and Duarte are already listed as out. Haliburton, McConnell, Turner and Hield questionable. Haliburton being the biggest question mark. – 6:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“You’ll always have a seat at our table.”
Milwaukee saved a spot at the scorers table for David Benner.💛💙 pic.twitter.com/7j0vpaKysB – 6:24 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that all three of the players that were listed as questionable are now OUT for tonight’s game.
That means Grayson Allen, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Jae Crowder, Goran Dragic, and Brook Lopez are all out tonight against the Pacers. – 6:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez will miss his first game since a rest night in December. He tweaked an ankle in Phoenix.
Jae Crowder will also miss tonight’s game for the #Bucks with calf soreness. – 6:23 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Mike Budenholzer says Brook Lopez, Goran Dragic, and Jae Crowder are all out for the Bucks’ game against the Pacers tonight. Grayson Allen was already out. – 6:19 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
A coach flew from Mexico City to Montreal to watch a young Bennedict Mathurin workout. What he heard next forced him to stay in Canada until Benn was on the plane with him back to Mexico, and away from trouble at home, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4312175/2023/0… – 5:36 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Final prep for tonight's game.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/VTW5bQAPxp – 5:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Of the 33 players since All-Star Break that defended 5.0+ FGs per game, Brook Lopez is second behind Zubac in rim protection at 41.9%
Clippers made sure Zu got healthy, and he has rewarded them by being a keystone to massive defensive improvement. – 3:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jae Crowder has been added to the #Bucks injury report and is questionable with left calf soreness. Thanasis Antetokounmpo is out, also, as he is not with the team.
Brook Lopez and Goran Dragić remain questionable.
Grayson Allen is out. – 3:11 PM
Jae Crowder has been added to the #Bucks injury report and is questionable with left calf soreness. Thanasis Antetokounmpo is out, also, as he is not with the team.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The guys have made their allegiances clear. 👀 🏀
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo says MVP criteria changes, calls himself ‘most competitive guy who ever lived’
cbssports.com/nba/news/bucks… – 3:00 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bucks to keep Meyers Leonard until the end of the season sportando.basketball/en/bucks-to-ke… – 2:51 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the squad came together to sing Happy Birthday to Jalen Smith after shootaround today.☺️
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I ain’t going to sit here and talk about calls. I play as physical as it gets. Maybe I am playing too hard. Maybe I am fouling, but at the same time, I love to compete and I love games like that where it’s high intensity.”
Deandre Ayton on #Suns loss to #Bucks as he had 5 PFs. pic.twitter.com/4z19Ui85yZ – 2:07 PM
