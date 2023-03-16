Pacers vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum
The Indiana Pacers are spending $4,060,449 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,628,827 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 16, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports WI
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
