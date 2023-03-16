Paul Pierce says he sprained his MCL during infamous wheelchair moment in 2008 Finals

SHOWTIME Basketball: The truth comes out about the wheelchair game 👀 Part 2 of KG & Paul Pierce’s visit to the @Celtics is now available on our YouTube ⬇️
StatMuse @statmuse
Jaylen Brown tonight:
35 PTS
10 REB
5-8 3P
Ties Paul Pierce for the 2nd most games (21) with 30 points and 5 threes by a Celtic — only Tatum has more. pic.twitter.com/HS1prYll58 – 10:27 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
Y’all always gonna hate PP I guess s###someone has to be the bad guy I’m good with that tho 😘 – 10:07 PM
Clutch Points: “Everybody talking about I had to take a sh*t… I sprained my MCL. What you think I’m holding my knee for?” Paul Pierce on the rumor of him taking a bathroom break in the 2008 NBA Finals. Are you buying it? 😅 (via @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/vMJvnjOpgz -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 16, 2023
Reacting to a recent quip by Celtics legend and Hall of Famer Paul Pierce about how he used to give him the business, Richard Jefferson took to social media and reminded Pierce that the Nets own Boston in the 2000s. It’s hilarious to watch, to say the least, because not only did Jefferson share a backhanded compliment for Pierce by bringing up Dwyane Wade’s name, but also for bringing receipts to the table, mentioning how many times the Nets had defeated Boston back then. “Bro, we beat you 10 out of 11 times,” Richard Jefferson said. “We beat you three times in the postseason in the conference finals. You want a game, there’s even a Christmas Day game here. Somebody highlight this crisp. We beat you by 40 in front of all of America, and I was the starting small forward.” -via Clutch Points / March 14, 2023
Richard Jefferson: It’s all love @paulpierce34 …. I feel like there might be a little bitterness when you talking about the sweetness. Congrats on the Hall of Fame -via Twitter / March 14, 2023