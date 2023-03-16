Russell Westbrook on how teams defend him: I'm tired of that conversation of how I don't do s***, I just hoop

Law Murray: I remember talking to Russell Westbrook after the Sacramento game, when Clippers won possession battle for first time with him on roster: “I’m actually tired of that conversation of how teams play me, and ‘I don’t do shit’ — I just hoop.” LA hasn’t lost since.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Officially moving Eric Gordon to point guard on the depth charts. He’s the clear cut PG2 behind Russell Westbrook.
Terance Mann is the backup SF. When Norman Powell gets back, he’s the other backup wing at SG.
One of Westbrook/Gordon were on floor for all but 1:12 last night. – 4:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers on floor during that decisive 14-0 run where Steph (and rest of Warriors) weren’t scoring at all:
– Paul George
– Kawhi Leonard
– Eric Gordon
– Russell Westbrook
– Ivica Zubac
no subs – 4:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers were reminded often that they weren’t playing Raptors or Knicks as Stephen Curry shot his way to 50.
But Clippers took advantage of Warriors in the possession battle, and it was Russell Westbrook leading the way. Surprise!
theathletic.com/4315455/2023/0… – 11:10 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Stephen Curry on Russell Westbrook’s fit with the Clippers pic.twitter.com/sfHLRZMwX9 – 2:12 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
People were excited about LAC ball movement against Warriors pre-Russ on Valentine’s Day when Clippers had 33:8 assist-TO ratio.
Tonight with Russ, LAC has 30:8 assist-TO ratio.
Russell Westbrook: 7 assists, 0 turnovers tonight vs Warriors. – 12:50 AM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Who is the Clipper hero tonight? Kawhi,
Zubac, Mann, Gordon. Westbrook and George. Wow! All made big contributions in a highly entertaining win over Golden State despite 50 from Steph Curry. That’s 4 wins in a row. – 12:47 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Westbrook tonight:
15 PTS
9 REB
7 AST
0 TOV
His first game with 0 turnovers as a Clipper. pic.twitter.com/mIUbFXNieY – 12:45 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
For first time tonight, LA starts a quarter off strong, as Batum’s corner 3 from Westbrook gives LA largest lead of game at 109-97.
The bad thing for LA is that they have no fouls to give last 9:07. The good thing is that they’re on a 10-1 run, Westbrook on triple-double watch. – 12:14 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook has 13 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and no turnovers so far in 25 minutes. – 12:14 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors have been prolific on offense. Russell Westbrook has gone 4-for-12. But Warriors’ bad defense and Kawhi Leonard’s strong play has been too much. – 11:53 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Russell Westbrook did a better job in that first half finding ways to burn the Warriors for ignoring him. Attacked the offensive glass to create second chance points, set a high screen and scored as the roll man. Some quick clips. pic.twitter.com/FwuH5DofHn – 11:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
As for the game!
LA doing well considering Warriors are shooting 51.2% FGs, already at 9/19 3s.
The key has been taking care of the ball — and the Warriors *not* taking care of the ball. Westbrook offensive rebounds has also helped turned possession battle.
Westbrook: 0 TOs. – 11:28 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Clippers 61, Warriors 58
Kawih: 17p, 6r
PG: 14p, 5a
Westbrook: 8p, 5r, 4a
Morris ejected after a 1-4 shooting start.
Warriors shot 65% in the second quarter. – 11:18 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Can see Steph briefly look at Moody in frustration after Mann turns corner for layup. Loon late to contest because he’s worried about dump-off to Plumlee.
With Moody guarding Westbrook, initial help on that DHO needs to be his. Barely offers a stunt as Russ floats toward arc. pic.twitter.com/4oMmuJgxk4 – 11:04 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Warriors continuing the same approach on Russell Westbrook as last time they matched up: the best defense is no defense – 10:19 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/15
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
GSW
Donte DiVincenzo
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Klay Thompson Stephen Curry – 9:33 PM
Law Murray: Russell Westbrook has reached 8 games with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George on floor. 0-4 start: LAC outscored 260-225 in 98 Russ/PG/Kawhi minutes 4-0 streak: LAC outscoring foes 210-185 in 86 Russ/PG/Kawhi minutes -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / March 16, 2023
“We had conversations,” Westbrook said of what Lue wants from him. “And I know what my job is and make sure I’m getting guys shots and distributing the ball at a high level and defending.” Golden State tried putting this to the test. While Westbrook missed all five of his 3-point attempts with the Warriors standing an average separation of 12.9 feet away, according to ESPN Stats & Information research, Westbrook largely tried to stick to the game plan. He looked to pass or attack the rim instead of settling for 3s. -via ESPN / March 15, 2023
Marc J. Spears: With his 9,062nd career assist, Clippers say Russell Westbrook passes Isiah Thomas for sole possession of ninth place on the NBA’s all-time assists list. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / March 11, 2023