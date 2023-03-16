Thunder vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (34-35) play against the Toronto Raptors (33-36) at Scotiabank Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday March 16, 2023

Oklahoma City Thunder 0, Toronto Raptors 0 (7:30 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Yes, it will be VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Poeltl starting for the Raptors tonight

And, yes, that is Ben Taylor out there among the three officials –

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC starters vs Raptors

SGA

Dort

Giddey

JDub

JWill

Thunder will be tied with the Mavs and Wolves for the #7 seed with a win tonight. –

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝Tonight is a new challenge…we have to go out there and compete.❞

❝Tonight is a new challenge…we have to go out there and compete.❞

With high focuses ahead of tonight's game, @NickAGallo caught up with Lu Dort.

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Many thanks to Shaun Stewart for his work on my latest 'Words By Grange' video essay on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for sportsnet.ca/nba/video/gilg… – 6:56 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Daigneault asked if Poku could be back with the Thunder this season:

Daigneault asked if Poku could be back with the Thunder this season:

"That's on the table. We'd have to see where he is at the end of the rehab stint, and we'd have to see where we are. At the end of the day, he's been out for a long time. A lot's changed since he was here … – 6:35 PM

Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod

Basketball Pod Ep 97 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants chat about Fred VanVleet’s explosive press conference.

Listen to the ep here 👇

https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0

Basketball Pod Ep 97 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants chat about Fred VanVleet's explosive press conference.

Listen to the ep here 👇

https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0

#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #PressConference 6:04 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Jacque Vaughn said he thought Spencer Dinwiddie should have taken 16 free throws instead of six after re-watching the OKC film. – 5:55 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

After a quick, exciting game at home, the Thunder is in Toronto, looking to carry its disruptive defense and offensive rhythm over into tonight’s matchup.

After a quick, exciting game at home, the Thunder is in Toronto, looking to carry its disruptive defense and offensive rhythm over into tonight's matchup.

@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson are here with today's @OUHealth Game Day Report 🎤 4:17 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Coming into tonight's match up against Toronto, the Thunder is ranked second in the league in points off turnovers with 20.8 points per game. 2:27 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Thunder will host Military Appreciation Night on Tuesday, March 28 at its game against the Hornets: 2:25 PM