Tyrese Haliburton will miss next three games

Justin Garcia: Tyrese Halliburton is out tonight. Rick Carlisle says it’s going to be some time and he’ll miss at least the next three games
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton is OUT tonight in Milwaukee due to a right ankle sprain, so he’ll miss both games this season back in his home state.
Turner and McConnell both plan to play.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Tyrese Haliburton will miss tonight’s game vs the #Bucks. He’s out the next three games at least, per #Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle. The all-star from Oshkosh turner the ankle in a recent practice.
He’s missed all three games vs. the Bucks this season. – 6:36 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Heading into Carlisle’s pre-game, Mathurin and Duarte are already listed as out. Haliburton, McConnell, Turner and Hield questionable. Haliburton being the biggest question mark. – 6:26 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
“In games, when I come out of the game, he’s usually the one that talks to me more than the staff,” Tyrese Haliburton said of George Hill. On the veteran Hill finding his place with the Pacers: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 12:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
In the first season since the trade:
Haliburton — 2nd in assists per game
Hield — 1st in 3-pointers
Sabonis — 1st in rebounds and double-doubles
Fox — 1st in clutch points
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
De’Aaron Fox hits the game-winning 3 from pretty much same spot as Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton did last week. #Bulls lose another close one 117-114. DeRozan with 33, Fox 32 – 10:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyrese Haliburton is the first player in NBA history to have a season with
20+ PPG
10+ APG
2+ 3PM
40+ 3P%
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Chris Duarte (left ankle soreness) ruled out for Thursday’s game in Milwaukee, along with Benn Mathurin.
Haliburton, Hield, Turner, McConnell are all questionable.
For the Bucks, Lopez and Dragic are questionable. – 5:33 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Bennedict Mathurin is here at Pacers practices, though he’s wearing slides and not sneakers. Will ask Rick Carlisle for the latest shortly. Tyrese Haliburton not around at the moment. pic.twitter.com/0YoTSVG9vH – 1:10 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Fun Locked On Pacers today. @justindy_31 from @thepaceroos joins to talk about his trip from Australia to see the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton, and the team’s changing cuture:
-His travels and experience
-Haliburton’s impact
-The fan vibe around the Pacers
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers are 3-13 this season without Tyrese Haliburton, and there’s been too big of drop-off. That must be solved, but it also speaks to the influence he has on the court — and on others.
Turner is having a career year, Hield thrives alongside him, etc.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/people-want-… – 4:15 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
How Haliburton’s absence makes the Pacers unrecognizable — and in turn, his play elevating others could pay dividends:
“People want to come play with Tyrese. He’s gonna put his stamp on this organization, and it’s going to help us recruit players…”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/people-want-… – 11:40 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton isn’t playing, but he’s engaged and sitting with the coaching staff during the game.
It’s the little things… pic.twitter.com/0VozzMmtZm – 7:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
In addition to the Pacers being without Haliburton, Turner, McConnell and Mathurin again tonight in Detroit, assistant coach Mike Weinar is not on the team bench.
So Jenny Boucek moved to the front. – 7:22 PM
Hawks PR: Trae Young has handed out five-or-more assists in 95 straight games, tied for the 10th-longest such streak in NBA history and the longest active such streak in the league. Coming into tonight’s games, the closest players to Young are James Harden (43) and Tyrese Haliburton (32). -via Twitter @HawksPR / March 12, 2023
Atlanta Hawks PR: Trae Young has handed out five-or-more assists in 95 straight games, tied for the 10th-longest such streak in NBA history and the longest active such streak in the league. Coming into tonight’s games, the closest players to Young are James Harden (43) and Tyrese Haliburton (32). -via Twitter @HawksPR / March 11, 2023
Dustin Dopirak: Rick Carlisle says Tyrese Haliburton, T.J. McConnell and Myles Turner are all out. -via Twitter @DustinDopirak / March 11, 2023