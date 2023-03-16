Warriors player: What Andrew Wiggins is dealing with is some real (expletive)

For a player who doesn’t do much talking, who doesn’t take over a room, the absence of Andrew Wiggins is tangible in the Warriors’ locker room. His presence is significant enough to leave a vacancy in the vibe. He isn’t a magnet in the space like Stephen Curry, whose cubicle is teeming with boxes of shoes and swag. Wiggins doesn’t set the tone like Draymond Green and his booming voice, or lighten the mood like Andre Iguodala’s random discussions. But it’s noticeable Wiggins is not there laughing with Jordan Poole or talking across the room’s diameter to JaMychal Green. Wiggins’ smile is usually a symbol that things are well. But it’s been gone for a while. They know why, inside that locker room. He has their grace. That says a lot. “What he’s dealing with,” one player said, “is some real (expletive).”
Source: Marcus Thompson II @ The Athletic
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Lots of good data in this @zachkram piece. But it’s the threes that are killing the Warriors. Not the paint they fear so much. They have to turn off the 3-point faucet — which Andrew Wiggins and GP2 would help do
theringer.com/nba/2023/3/15/… pic.twitter.com/UifzSpNGk7 – 1:44 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga is available for the Warriors tonight against the Clippers after missing the last three games to a sprained right ankle
He has been huge in Andrew Wiggins’ absence nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Bob Myers said today on @957thegame when asked about a report that Andrew Wiggins won’t return to the Warriors this season: “I haven’t heard anything along the lines that he’s not coming back.” – 4:21 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
This Andrew Wiggins saga is a clash between a player’s agency to decide what remains private and our insatiable appetite for info.
A team known for leaks has closed ranks to respect the wishes of their guy. That tells me all I need to know
theathletic.com/4312737/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/1BWztKRYsp – 4:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors in The Ringer’s updated Top 125
4. Steph Curry
45. Draymond Green
49. Klay Thompson
52. Andrew Wiggins
88. Kevon Looney
117. Jordan Poole nbarankings.theringer.com – 2:02 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Addendum – Mychal deserves a lot of credit for even considering a Warriors game at a time like that, shows a lot of dedication by the whole family. Wiggins and his family deserve some privacy and understanding from everyone. – 9:54 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
FINAL WARRIORS INJURY UPDATE BEFORE TIPOFF:
Draymond Green – available
Andre Iguodala – available
Jonathan Kuminga – OUT, right ankle sprain
GPII – OUT right adductor soreness
Ryan Rollins – OUT right foot surgery
Andrew Wiggins – OUT personal matter
#dubnation – 9:41 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
For anyone questioning Andrew Wiggins dedication, it was reported by @Con_Chron last year that he delayed his girlfriends labor for a game. #dubnation essentiallysports.com/nba-basketball… – 8:57 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
My tweet was horribly worded but I meant I don’t think the Warriors know exactly when he’ll be back either. I get wondering for sure but I’ve seen so many nasty replies on any tweet about Wiggins. Come on, this is a guy who reportedly delayed his girlfriend’s labor for a game. – 8:56 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Real quick thought – Andrew Wiggins doesn’t owe anyone an explanation right now. For folks say the Warriors are obligated to let people know if/when he will be back, I don’t think know either. And that’s okay. It’s basketball. Life will go on. Let’s have some grace. #dubnation – 7:51 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
NEW WARRIORS INJURY REPORT:
Draymond Green – probable, right ankle sprain
Andre Iguodala – probable, hip soreness
Jonathan Kuminga – questionable, right ankle sprain
GPII – OUT, adductor soreness
Ryan Rollins – OUT, foot surgery
Andrew Wiggins – OUT, personal matter
#dubnation – 7:45 PM
Yet, not a single player seems to be whispering behind his back. No veiled shots have been fired. Even when off the record, no one is going against his wishes. With all the attention on the Warriors, with all of us vultures lurking for information, no murmuring has escaped. That says a lot. Everyone outside wants to know what’s going on with Wiggins. Such a long absence without reason is rare. Every game missed intensifies curiosity. But it doesn’t increase our entitlement. His teammates, his coaches and his bosses understand what is happening and are honoring his wishes. For those outside the locker room, that has to be enough. “If we’re fine with it,” one player said, “and the people who pay him understand, then so should everyone else.” -via The Athletic / March 16, 2023
Dalton Johnson: Will Andrew Wiggins return this season? Steve Kerr: “I think that’s the hope.” Kerr says what Wiggins is dealing with (family matter) is “way bigger than basketball” and there isn’t any other updates. -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / March 11, 2023
Anthony Slater: Jonathan Kuminga is out against the Bucks tomorrow night after that right ankle sprain in warmups yesterday. Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson are probable. Andrew Wiggins remains out. Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for Milwaukee. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / March 10, 2023