Warriors player: What Andrew Wiggins is dealing with is some real (expletive)

Yet, not a single player seems to be whispering behind his back. No veiled shots have been fired. Even when off the record, no one is going against his wishes. With all the attention on the Warriors, with all of us vultures lurking for information, no murmuring has escaped. That says a lot. Everyone outside wants to know what’s going on with Wiggins. Such a long absence without reason is rare. Every game missed intensifies curiosity. But it doesn’t increase our entitlement. His teammates, his coaches and his bosses understand what is happening and are honoring his wishes. For those outside the locker room, that has to be enough. “If we’re fine with it,” one player said, “and the people who pay him understand, then so should everyone else.” -via The Athletic / March 16, 2023