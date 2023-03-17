Live stream: 76ers 66, Hornets 54

The Philadelphia 76ers (46-22) play against the Charlotte Hornets (22-49) at Spectrum Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday March 17, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers 66, Charlotte Hornets 54 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris’ 13 first-half points (on 5-for-7 shooting) are more than he’d scored in any of his past six games. – 8:10 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Joel Embiid has been special on both ends tonight, guarding the rim well. Hornets have been in position most times defensively, but he’s so good he still finds a way to score and makes it look easy – 8:10 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Halftime score: Sixers 66, Hornets 54
Joel Embiid: 24 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists – 8:04 PM
Halftime score: Sixers 66, Hornets 54
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 66, Hornets 55. Embiid with 24 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Harden in triple-double territory, with 9 points (4-of-12 shooting), 6 rebounds and 7 assists. Harris with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 4 rebounds. – 8:03 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Charlotte is way too young (and also just downright trying to get a high pick) to consistently execute after they put 2 on the ball and the Sixers are just wrecking them on the 1st or 2nd pass away from Harden. – 8:03 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden has moved past Bob Cousy for 20th in NBA history in assists. – 8:03 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid missed three of his first four shots and is now 10-of-14 from the floor for 24 first-half points. – 8:02 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
With his sixth assist of the night, @Philadelphia 76ers @James Harden has passed Bob Cousy for 20th all-time in @NBAHistory in total assists. – 8:00 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
It’s @Joel Embiid‘s world and everyone else in this building rn is simply living in it – 8:00 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
when harden is dropping pocket passes between his legs you know you’re in trouble – 7:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Quite loud M-V-P chants for Embiid after that one-handed slam…in a road arena for the Sixers. – 7:55 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Best Bryce McGowens minutes in a little while here, had a nice And 1 with his left hand, a right hand floater off the glass and now just blocked Harden on an iso at the rim – 7:54 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Hoppin’ on the Tsunami Papi wave 🌊🤑
@Kelly Oubre | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/Ez1RSIglqh – 7:49 PM
Hoppin’ on the Tsunami Papi wave 🌊🤑
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The crazy part is @Tyrese Maxey practices from this distance all the time. So when this went in I was like 🤷🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/15SRnmwJKl – 7:48 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
A Tyrese Maxey banked 30-footer at the buzzer closes the first quarter. There was a loud cheer from the many Sixers fans in attendance.
Sixers lead 31-29. Sloppy quarter, three turnovers for Embiid. He did a good job getting back to stop the Oubre drive after the last one. – 7:37 PM
A Tyrese Maxey banked 30-footer at the buzzer closes the first quarter. There was a loud cheer from the many Sixers fans in attendance.
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets 2nd unit held up pretty well against Embiid and Maxey, Kai Jones looks particularly dialed into this one, communicating a lot out there on defense and being disciplined not fouling – 7:37 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Maxey with the 36-foot buzzer-beating three to end the first quarter. Sixers up, 31-29. They’re shooting 50%. Embiid with 12 points and four rebounds. Rozier lead the #Hornets with 10. – 7:37 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid has passed Darryl Dawkins for No. 6 on the Sixers’ all-time blocks list. – 7:37 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid only went to the line for 4 free throws in the first quarter, in honor of Andy Bailey. – 7:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 31, Hornets 29 after Maxey banks in a heave at the buzzer. That drew a loud reaction from the huge contingent of Sixers fans in the building. Embiid has 12-4-2. Sixers are shooting 50 percent from the floor but have five turnovers, an issue last game as well. – 7:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
LOUD …. I mean LOUD chants of MVP while Embiid was at the foul line. #PhillyTakeoverFlow – 7:24 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
That is a preposterous 3-point play finish by Embiid. Didn’t seem like he was even looking at the basket. – 7:24 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Hear that SWISH⁉️
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/VP6uHd0dO8 – 7:23 PM
Hear that SWISH⁉️
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Hornets welcomed back Jalen McDaniels. pic.twitter.com/cjdlB9Y72J – 7:22 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris got off to a nice offensive start, hitting his first two shots including a 3. But momentum squashed when he also picks up two quick fouls. Embiid has missed three of his first four shots, and Sixers have three turnovers to trail 14-11. – 7:19 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
lead the league in scoring, man, but look at @James Harden assists. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/WJIFxFCjuh – 7:14 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
An unofficial count of jerseys in the stands for tonight’s game in Charlotte:
1: Sixers
2: Hornets
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Math was never my strong suit…
But there might be more @Philadelphia 76ers fans than Hornets fans in the building in Charlotte tonight.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Wow! The #Sixers received a louder applause than the Hornets when they ran on the court for pregame. #HomeAwayFromHomeFlow – 6:50 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs PHI
LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Mark Williams (R Thumb Sprain) is out.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
We’ll be talking a lot of Jaylen Brown’s post-All-Star run on the telecast tonight.
But if it seems like he’s been locked in, making a lot of shots…here’s why.
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight vs. Philadelphia:
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @James Harden
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
#Pacers Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin all remain out with ankle sprains, won’t play Saturday vs 76ers.
StatMuse @statmuse
Team win% without their best player (top 5 MVP candidates):
.308 — Mavericks (13 games)
.375 — Nuggets (8 games)
.400 — Celtics (5 games)
.600 — Bucks (15 games)
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sources: Also receiving revenue sharing payments for 2021-2022 include Denver ($35.5M), Portland ($32M), Charlotte ($31.6M), Sacramento ($29.9M), New Orleans ($28.9M), Memphis ($28M), San Antonio ($26.3M), Minnesota ($25.6M), Orlando ($23.4M), Detroit ($21.5M, Cleveland ($19.9M). – 4:56 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Individual Award Leaderboard, Week 16:
MVP: Joel Embiid
DPOY: Brook Lopez
ROY: Paolo Banchero
MIP: Lauri Markkanen
6MAN: Immanuel Quickley
COACH: Mike Brown
EXEC: Leon Rose
CLUTCH: De’Aaron Fox
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
6️⃣ points to go for @Terry Rozier 🎉
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
𝙣𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙥. 𝙣𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙨𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙡𝙚: 𝙈𝙤𝙨𝙚𝙨 𝙈𝙖𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙚
leading up to our celebration of the of 1982-83 Championship Team on March 20th we are highlighting some of the best in the game.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s Friday but you still have some studying to do 👇
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, six players produced a triple-double:
✅ Draymond Green
✅ James Harden
✅ Nikola Jokic
✅ Domantas Sabonis
✅ Ben Simmons
✅ Russell Westbrook
It’s the most triple-doubles recorded in a single day in NBA history.
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
I remember when MJ first took over in Charlotte and had those early difficulties. I reminded people that Charlotte was the Chernobyl of the NBA with what owner George Shinn had done before leaving town. It would take time, I said. Well, that team’s gobbled time like a black hole. – 3:04 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Jalen McDaniels following shootaround in Charlotte, where he had some clear discomfort while going through extra work with PD coaches. He doesn’t expect to play tonight against his former team.
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid this season:
— 34/10/4
— 1st in PPG
— 2nd in post up PPG
— 4th in iso PPG
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers forward Jalen McDaniels said he will miss his second consecutive game with a bruised right hip. McDaniels has made improvements in this drill, but the injury has noticeable impacted his physicality in a one-on-one drill. #CharlotteHornets pic.twitter.com/CfVDuFsnuI – 2:27 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: @Scalabrine on the Celtics rough patch and the Bucks/Sixers at the top of the East; then @kpelton on every race in the jumbled West, Lonzo news, MJ selling majority share in Hornets, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3JoZJCn
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers forward Jalen McDaniels and center Paul Reed gets up shots after today this morning’s shootaround. pic.twitter.com/jiwsDOOALJ – 1:43 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
what’s it like to play with the NBA’s leading scorer (@Joel Embiid) AND leading assister (@James Harden) every single night?
we asked @Georges Niang:
