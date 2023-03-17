Ben Simmons expected to hire agent Bernie Lee, agent of Jimmy Butler, others

Jon Krawczynski: Ben Simmons is expected to hire veteran agent Bernie Lee, who has a long history of guiding clients through difficult spots, sources said. Lee also reps Jimmy Butler, Justin Holiday and Kris Dunn, among other players.
Ben Simmons is expected to hire veteran agent Bernie Lee, who has a long history of guiding clients through difficult spots, sources said. Lee also reps Jimmy Butler, Justin Holiday and Kris Dunn, among other players. – 5:20 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ben Simmons, Klutch Sports part ways sportando.basketball/en/ben-simmons… – 3:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I’m old enough to remember when NBA had to clear Lakers of tampering with Ben Simmons
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Just your daily reminder that Jimmy Butler is averaging 26 PPG on 60% shooting post All-Star break pic.twitter.com/GBtlFxlJjr – 3:18 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, six players produced a triple-double:
✅ Draymond Green
✅ James Harden
✅ Nikola Jokic
✅ Domantas Sabonis
✅ Ben Simmons
✅ Russell Westbrook
It’s the most triple-doubles recorded in a single day in NBA history.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Sixers might win the title. I completely backed the James Harden trade at the time.
I’m also never going to stop wondering what the Kings really offered for Ben Simmons, because the idea of either Tyrese Haliburton or De’Aaron Fox with Joel Embiid for a decade… wow. – 11:31 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Since the All-Star break, Mikal Bridges has more points than
Devin Booker
Jayson Tatum
Nikola Jokic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Anthony Edwards
Donovan Mitchell
Julius Randle
Jimmy Butler
Trae Young
Jaylen Brown
Anthony Davis
Paul George
Kyrie Irving
Averaging over 26 PPG as a Net. pic.twitter.com/ykZUlNOvrt – 8:29 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on what the team needs to see from Ben Simmons for him to return:
“We’re just trying to get to a place where he feels good being back on the court. That’s the ultimate goal is to get him in a place where he’s not having soreness or inflammation and he’s ready to… – 6:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn when asked if he anticipates Ben Simmons playing again this season:
“There have been zero discussions about him not playing. We expect him to be back, we’re waiting for him to be back.” pic.twitter.com/mlLKHV4n5c – 6:03 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jacque Vaughn said the Nets are operating under the belief that Ben Simmons will be back and expect him to play this season. He added that Simmons is progressing, doing on court work and hasn’t experienced any setbacks. – 6:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Richaun Holmes is out again vs. the Nets tonight due to a non-COVID illness. Ben Simmons, who hasn’t played for the Nets since Feb. 15, is out with left knee/back soreness. – 5:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn is operating under the assumption that Ben Simmons will be back this season. Reiterates his “zero” conversation bit on a shutdown. – 5:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A new Heat Check podcast:
-Breaking down Jimmy Butler’s incredible run since the All-Star break
-How many wins will it take for Heat to avoid play-in?
-And more
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler on IG:
“Reminder to give Caleb Martin the ball and get out the way.”
He has really become this team’s glue guy pic.twitter.com/vYve0jffQW – 9:58 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s first double-digit win in nearly two months miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Is the Heat’s offense finally finding sustainable solutions, why did Victor Oladipo receive his first DNP-CD of season, Jimmy Butler continues to dominate and more – 9:34 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
We also have a poll on which Nickelback song you think Jimmy Butler was singing in the lockerroom. My money is on “Photograph” – 9:04 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s first double-digit win in nearly two months miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Is the Heat’s offense finally finding sustainable solutions, why was Victor Oladipo out of the rotation, Jimmy Butler continues to dominate and more – 12:05 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
De’Aaron Fox (180) now has a 42-point lead on Jimmy Butler (138) for most clutch points scored this season, and has played 5 fewer games which qualify. – 10:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 105, Grizzlies 77. Six Heat players with double-digit points led by 23 from Jimmy Butler. Heat also shooting 59 percent from the field and 11 of 24 (45.8 percent) on threes.
I still think this will be a clutch game. – 9:26 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat went on a 13-2 run when Jimmy Butler checked in. He’s a plus-10. Bam is a plus-nine. Herro is a plus-five. Strus (plus-15) and Caleb (plus-16) were big in that run, too. – 8:44 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Heat 63 Grizzlies 51
Miami is sinking into the paint, and that’s resulted in 25 Grizzlies 3-point attempts. Memphis is shooting 7-25 on 3s.
Jimmy Butler has 18 points (10-11 on free throws)
Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the Grizzlies with 14 points – 8:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 63, Grizzlies 51. Heat shooting 50 percent from the field, 6 of 15 (40 percent) on threes and 17 of 19 from the foul line while committing just four turnovers.
Jimmy Butler with 18 points on 10-of-11 shooting from the foul line. – 8:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler with an 18 point opening half, but bigger story is the play of the second unit with Kyle Lowry anchoring offensively
Caleb Martin still insanely efficient on both ends in his minutes, and good Max Strus minutes – 8:39 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jimmy Butler might as well put a recliner and a water bottle at the free-throw line. – 8:31 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
End of 1: Heat 29 Grizzlies 27
Jaren Jackson Jr. (on cue) is off to a strong start with 12 points and 6 rebounds. Jimmy Butler has a quick 14 points.
No 1st quarter minutes for David Roddy after his two previous career nights, and no Luke Kennard yet. – 8:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler on his way to playing the entire first quarter. He already has 12 points with the help of 6-of-7 shooting from the line. – 8:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler very active on both ends to start this game (to nobody’s surprise)
Getting a good amount of shots up in first few minutes
Common theme offensively: they just need to hit those threes off the extra swing – 7:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler winning the possession battle one steal and one offensive rebound at a time. – 7:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again opening with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. Only players unavailable are Cody Zeller, Orlando Robinson, Jamal Cain and Nikola Jovic, with the latter three in the G League. – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: A look at something Jimmy Butler almost never does, but has delivered for Heat lately miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A look at something Jimmy Butler almost never does, but has delivered for Heat lately miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: A look at something Jimmy Butler almost never does, but has delivered for Heat lately miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, reason No. 1,234 why Butler is such a unique player – 11:45 AM
The sounds of Nickelback coming from the portable speaker inside the Miami Heat locker room were unmistakable. As the rest of his teammates and Heat staffers quietly showered, got dressed and picked over a postgame pizza spread following a 126-114 overtime loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday, Jimmy Butler decided it was the the right time to pump up the volume on his stereo and blast the familiar sounds of Chad Kroeger’s voice. -via ESPN / March 16, 2023
Donovan Mitchell: We live in a world where you can just say anything and it just be true smh🤦🏾♂️ -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / March 15, 2023
Brady Hawk: I asked Jimmy Butler about Spo wanting him to take more 3’s: “He does tell me to shoot more 3’s, but if I start shooting too many 3’s, there’s not enough paint attacks.” “I can shoot more 3’s, but I don’t want to. I wanna play bully ball and run in there and run into people.” pic.twitter.com/g8DkYfSvxI -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / March 14, 2023
Ramona Shelburne: Simmons and Klutch decided to part ways in a conversation this week. “He just needed a fresh start,” according to a source. -via Twitter @ramonashelburne / March 17, 2023
Ramona Shelburne: Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons and Klutch Sports have mutually decided to part ways, sources told ESPN. Simmons had been represented by Klutch since he came into the NBA as the No. 1 pick in 2016. The agency negotiated his five-year $177 million extension in 2019. -via Twitter @ramonashelburne / March 17, 2023
Asked for a description of what, exactly, Simmons is doing when he’s on the court as he attempts to play again, Vaughn responded, “I’m just gonna say ‘on court,’ so we have no interpretation of how many people are on the court, how many balls are on the court [or] how many defenders.” As to whether there was a potential return date set, Vaughn again said, “There’s no timetable for him. The ultimate goal is we don’t have a recurrence. We get feedback every time he’s on the floor, what strengthening he has done on both his back and his knee, and he’s had no setbacks, which is good.” -via New York Post / March 17, 2023
