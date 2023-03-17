Ben Simmons, Klutch Sports part ways

Ramona Shelburne: Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons and Klutch Sports have mutually decided to part ways, sources told ESPN. Simmons had been represented by Klutch since he came into the NBA as the No. 1 pick in 2016. The agency negotiated his five-year $177 million extension in 2019.
The Sixers might win the title. I completely backed the James Harden trade at the time.
I’m also never going to stop wondering what the Kings really offered for Ben Simmons, because the idea of either Tyrese Haliburton or De’Aaron Fox with Joel Embiid for a decade… wow. – 11:31 AM
Jacque Vaughn on what the team needs to see from Ben Simmons for him to return:
“We’re just trying to get to a place where he feels good being back on the court. That’s the ultimate goal is to get him in a place where he’s not having soreness or inflammation and he’s ready to… – 6:40 PM
Jacque Vaughn when asked if he anticipates Ben Simmons playing again this season:
“There have been zero discussions about him not playing. We expect him to be back, we’re waiting for him to be back.” pic.twitter.com/mlLKHV4n5c – 6:03 PM
Jacque Vaughn said the Nets are operating under the belief that Ben Simmons will be back and expect him to play this season. He added that Simmons is progressing, doing on court work and hasn’t experienced any setbacks. – 6:00 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is progressing and doing on-court work, but declined to elaborate. Said he doesn’t want any misinterpretations. Will give us updates as he can. – 5:48 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is “progressing” and has been doing on-court work.
Would not say what those workouts have entailed. – 5:48 PM
Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons has progressed to on court work, though he declines to say what exactly Simmons has been doing. – 5:47 PM
Asked for a description of what, exactly, Simmons is doing when he’s on the court as he attempts to play again, Vaughn responded, “I’m just gonna say ‘on court,’ so we have no interpretation of how many people are on the court, how many balls are on the court [or] how many defenders.” As to whether there was a potential return date set, Vaughn again said, “There’s no timetable for him. The ultimate goal is we don’t have a recurrence. We get feedback every time he’s on the floor, what strengthening he has done on both his back and his knee, and he’s had no setbacks, which is good.” -via New York Post / March 17, 2023
Jason Anderson: Kings center Richaun Holmes is out again vs. the Nets tonight due to a non-COVID illness. Ben Simmons, who hasn’t played for the Nets since Feb. 15, is out with left knee/back soreness. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / March 16, 2023
Alex Schiffer: Jacque Vaughn is operating under the assumption that Ben Simmons will be back this season. Reiterates his “zero” conversation bit on a shutdown. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / March 16, 2023