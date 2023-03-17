Celtics vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (48-22) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (31-38) at Moda Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday March 17, 2023

Boston Celtics 0, Portland Trail Blazers 0 (10:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Celtics depth chart vs. Blazers

Guards: Smart, White, Hauser, Davidson

Forwards: Tatum, Brown, G. Williams

Bigs: Horford, Griffin, Muscala, Kornet

Sean Highkin @highkin

There are a LOT of Celtics fans here tonight. Maybe the most well-represented visiting team of the season. – There are a LOT of Celtics fans here tonight. Maybe the most well-represented visiting team of the season. – 9:51 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Sizable Celtics contingent here at Moda Center. Respect to anyone who’s staying up to watch tonight (unless watching the C’s is your job) – Sizable Celtics contingent here at Moda Center. Respect to anyone who’s staying up to watch tonight (unless watching the C’s is your job) – 9:50 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Already enjoying my trip to the Moda Center. Arena DJ just played Earth, Wind & Fire’s “In the Stone,” one of the great underrated hits. #Blazers – 9:49 PM Already enjoying my trip to the Moda Center. Arena DJ just played Earth, Wind & Fire’s “In the Stone,” one of the great underrated hits. #Celtics

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

The line right now in Portland to see Santa…I mean, Scal.

The line right now in Portland to see Santa…I mean, Scal.

Celtics-Blazers 10:00 ⁦@NBCSCeltics⁩

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Sixers win by 39 in Charlotte. They’ve won 7 in a row. They are 25 games above .500.

Embiid: 38/13/5/4

Sixers win by 39 in Charlotte. They've won 7 in a row. They are 25 games above .500.

Embiid: 38/13/5/4

Now, eyes go to Portland to see if the Blazers can beat Boston. A Celtics loss + Sixers win tomorrow makes Philly the 2-seed.

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Kawhi Leonard (right knee management) will not play tomorrow afternoon against Orlando, the first of a back to back. With Leonard sitting out one game in a back to back all season, this would have him available to play Sunday at Portland.

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Masked Jaylen is a 4th quarter superhero. His output by quarter (10 games):

1st: 6.9

2nd: 7.8

3rd: 4.9

4th: 8.7

@DKSportsbook sets his 1stQ over/under at 7.5 vs Blazers. Brown had only 4 in 1stQ in last week’s meeting.

Masked Jaylen is a 4th quarter superhero. His output by quarter (10 games):

1st: 6.9

2nd: 7.8

3rd: 4.9

4th: 8.7

@DKSportsbook sets his 1stQ over/under at 7.5 vs Blazers. Brown had only 4 in 1stQ in last week's meeting.

More Masked Jaylen stats from Celtics Post Up:

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Couple of new Jayson Tatum commercials as part of NCAA coverage. One from Gatorade and just caught this one for Corona ⤵️

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

If we have time on the ⁦@NBCSBoston⁩ telecast tonight, we're going to revisit one of the great uniform blunders in NBA history. St, Patrick's Day, 2009…when the Bulls thought it would be a good idea to wear green…against the Celtics.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Kawhi Leonard is out for tomorrow's home game, the Clippers opting to rest him on the first day of a back-to-back. Has him in line to play Sunday in Portland. Norm Powell and the usual G League group remain out as well.

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

The NBA teams that received the most in league revenue sharing for the 2021-22 season:

5. Sacramento Kings: $29.9 million

4. Charlotte Hornets: $31.6M

3. Portland Trail Blazers: $32M

2. Denver Nuggets: $35.5M

The NBA teams that received the most in league revenue sharing for the 2021-22 season:

5. Sacramento Kings: $29.9 million

4. Charlotte Hornets: $31.6M

3. Portland Trail Blazers: $32M

2. Denver Nuggets: $35.5M

1. Indiana Pacers: $42.2M

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Portland Trail Blazers are hosting Boston Celtics tonight.

Portland Trail Blazers are hosting Boston Celtics tonight.

On Sunday, they're likely getting Kawhi Leonard on 3 days rest. LA prioritizing the West night road game over the East matinee home game.

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Smart & Tatum are AVAILABLE, Brogdon is OUT.

Smart & Tatum are AVAILABLE, Brogdon is OUT.

Cameron is GOING to the Dropkick Murphy's

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Marcus Smart is in, Malcolm Brogdon is OUT, per Joe Mazzulla.

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Smart and Tatum are in. Brogdon is out.

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart will play. Malcolm Brogdon is out. Jayson Tatum in, like he said earlier.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

LA Clippers will look to match season-long win streak tomorrow morning vs Magic with Kawhi Leonard out due to right knee injury management.

LA Clippers will look to match season-long win streak tomorrow morning vs Magic with Kawhi Leonard out due to right knee injury management.

Norman Powell (shoulder), Brandon Boston Jr. (tailbone), Jason Preston, Moussa Diabaté, Xavier Moon also out.

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

The Sixers still have to take care of business here, but my math says a Celtics loss to the Blazers in Portland tonight would give Philadelphia a chance to move into 2nd place with a win tomorrow in Indiana.

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Jerami Grant and Nassir Little ruled out for Portland.

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Joel Embiid has scored 20+ points in the 1st half in each of his last 4 games.

He is the 2nd player to score 20+ points in the 1st half in 4 straight games this season, joining Damian Lillard.

Joel Embiid has scored 20+ points in the 1st half in each of his last 4 games.

He is the 2nd player to score 20+ points in the 1st half in 4 straight games this season, joining Damian Lillard.

It is also the longest streak of his career.

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Jerami Grant (quad) and Nassir Little (not feeling well) are out against Boston. Damian Lillard (calf) will play.

Sean Highkin @highkin

Grant is out, Damian Lillard is in. Nassir Little is also out with a non-covid illness.

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Jerami Grant (sick) is OUT tonight against Boston.

Boston Celtics @celtics

Staying connected on the defensive end and playing with better pace are our goals for tonight's battle with the Blazers.

Sean Highkin @highkin

Jerami Grant is out warming up. He was listed as questionable for tonight vs. Boston after missing Tuesday's loss to the Knicks.

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Trail Blazers x Avid Cider Bracket Challenge Contest!

Click to enter your cider name and the best 16 flavor names will be entered in the official bracket! Deadline to submit is 3/21 at 11:59pm.

Trail Blazers x Avid Cider Bracket Challenge Contest!

Click to enter your cider name and the best 16 flavor names will be entered in the official bracket! Deadline to submit is 3/21 at 11:59pm.

🔗:

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Blazers announce latest on Justise Winslow who sustained a left ankle sprain Dec. 21

He received a 2nd opinion following the All-Star break & then— “a subsequent bone morrow aspirate concentrate procedure was performed”

Blazers announce latest on Justise Winslow who sustained a left ankle sprain Dec. 21

He received a 2nd opinion following the All-Star break & then— "a subsequent bone morrow aspirate concentrate procedure was performed"

He'll continue rehab, be re-evaluated in the coming weeks

Sean Highkin @highkin

Justise Winslow update from the Blazers: team says after getting a second opinion post-All-Star, he underwent a bone morrow aspirate concentrate procedure to address continued left ankle discomfort. He will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks. Winslow hasn't played since Dec 21.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA

– Joel’s chance to plant flag

– Mavs/Lakers Main Event: who’s playing?

– Dubs w/o Draymond

– Bulls/Blazers last stands

– Breaking lineup news from across league

NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!

Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA

– Joel's chance to plant flag

– Mavs/Lakers Main Event: who's playing?

– Dubs w/o Draymond

– Bulls/Blazers last stands

– Breaking lineup news from across league

NBA's Closing Bell, now through tip!

📺 youtube.com/watch?v=Hb7goz…

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

We’ll be talking a lot of Jaylen Brown’s post-All-Star run on the telecast tonight.

But if it seems like he’s been locked in, making a lot of shots…here’s why.

We'll be talking a lot of Jaylen Brown's post-All-Star run on the telecast tonight.

But if it seems like he's been locked in, making a lot of shots…here's why.

Only Devin Booker and Joel Embiid have made more since the break.

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jordan Clarkson remains QUESTIONABLE for the Jazz's Saturday game vs. the Celtics.

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Clarkson has been listed as questionable for tomorrow's game vs. Boston.

StatMuse @statmuse

Team win% without their best player (top 5 MVP candidates):

.308 — Mavericks (13 games)

.375 — Nuggets (8 games)

.400 — Celtics (5 games)

.600 — Bucks (15 games)

Team win% without their best player (top 5 MVP candidates):

.308 — Mavericks (13 games)

.375 — Nuggets (8 games)

.400 — Celtics (5 games)

.600 — Bucks (15 games)

.692 — 76ers (13 games)

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Sources: Also receiving revenue sharing payments for 2021-2022 include Denver ($35.5M), Portland ($32M), Charlotte ($31.6M), Sacramento ($29.9M), New Orleans ($28.9M), Memphis ($28M), San Antonio ($26.3M), Minnesota ($25.6M), Orlando ($23.4M), Detroit ($21.5M, Cleveland ($19.9M).

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: 20 NBA teams received payment in the league's revenue sharing plan for the 2021-2022 season — with Pacers getting the largest share at $42.2M. Warriors made highest contribution to pool at $45M. Lakers paid ($42.8M), Knicks ($20.9M), Celtics ($15.7M), Bulls ($10M).