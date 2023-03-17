Damian Lillard done for the season?

Chris Haynes: I’ll say this: Damian Lillard probably has five or six more games left before Portland probably shuts him down for the season. There’s no use playing the duration of these games. So look out for that. If these next five, six games, they keep struggling, I will suspect… He’s going to be okay with that? He’s been really fighting the notion of playing for draft picks.
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Joel Embiid has scored 20+ points in the 1st half in each of his last 4 games.
He is the 2nd player to score 20+ points in the 1st half in 4 straight games this season, joining Damian Lillard.
It is also the longest streak of his career. – 8:21 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Jerami Grant (quad) and Nassir Little (not feeling well) are out against Boston. Damian Lillard (calf) will play. – 8:18 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jerami Grant and Nassir Little are OUT tonight. Damian Lillard is a go for #Blazers. #Celtics. – 8:18 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Grant is out, Damian Lillard is in. Nassir Little is also out with a non-covid illness. – 8:18 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
(To be clear I bet Haynes would’ve spelled Dame’s name right, but if you only tweet once a month you gotta screw it up somehow) – 3:48 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New #thisleague UNCUT podcast alongside @ChrisBHaynes is out now!
Covering:
🏀 All things Ja Morant
🏀 All the contenders for All-NBA guard
🏀 Deep thoughts with Dame
🏀 Some listener complaints addressed
🏀 Much more and some news, too
To listen: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 12:06 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
👟 The New Balance x Action Bronson collab
🤔 The unsold Yeezys after Adidas parted ways with Kanye
👕 Off-court fits from AD and Dame
#FullCourtFits with Big Wos: youtu.be/8QjlJS3t1Gc – 12:04 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 17 RPR MVP:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.24
2. Joel Embiid: 16.12
3. Luka Dončić: 15.52
4. Damian Lillard: 14.66
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.49
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.23
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.12
8. Anthony Davis: 13.01
9. LeBron James: 12.84
10. Stephen Curry: 12.44 pic.twitter.com/9KC82IU4ih – 10:45 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 16 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.12
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.11
3. Luka Dončić: 15.52
4. Damian Lillard: 14.65
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.49
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.24
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.11
8. Anthony Davis: 13.03
9. LeBron James: 12.82
10. Stephen Curry: 12.42 pic.twitter.com/rCnI9OmPqC – 10:47 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Stephen Curry ties his season-high w/ 50 points in 134-126 loss to Clippers.
Most career 50-point games, active NBA players
1. James Harden: 23
2. Damian Lillard: 15
3. LeBron James: 14
4. STEPHEN CURRY: 12 – 12:47 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Portland Trail Blazers still believe despite rapidly fading postseason probability
“We got the next four or five games,” Damian Lillard said. “They’re going to be the deciding factor. … We will know where we are at that point.”
#RipCity
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 6:39 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
This one didn’t get much play amid all the GP2 stuff but here’s what Cronin said at his post-deadline presser in response to a question about his communication with Dame: pic.twitter.com/0bPAifasTw – 2:36 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Damian Lillard was 💯 on the Redick pod talking about ring culture, toxic MVP chatter and the overall lack of appreciation for the broader NBA journey and ecosystem.
I wrote about it @sn_nba.
If you haven’t already, subscribe to @OldManAndThree.
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/da… – 1:32 PM
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
Top NBA prospects Amen and Ausar Thompson shared some of their favorite sports teams and childhood heroes growing up.
They’re fans of LeBron, Dame, Lamar Jackson, and the Raiders, but interestingly, NOT the Warriors, although they’re from Oakland. youtu.be/wrMP6ueZWYk… pic.twitter.com/5VTD3ZMJ5F – 9:44 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The show is on the road and live 10-noon ET: Aaron Rodgers watch, Lamar Jackson’s latest, NBA Power Rankings, @GoodmanHoops, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, Dame gets candid, NFL free agency, a magic return, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@CBSSportsRadio
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:36 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard: “These next four or five games is gonna tell the story. We’ll know where we are at that point, and it will be very obvious what we should be doing once we get to that point.”
On the Blazers not needing to tank to be a lottery team: rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 1:43 AM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Lillard (after being listed as questionable) finishes with 38 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds in tonight’s 123-107 loss to the Knicks – 12:24 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame with the old fashioned four-point play (hitting two free throws, missing the third, getting your own rebound and then hitting a jumper from the free throw line) – 11:31 PM
He’s going to have to be okay if they’re not in contention to jump in that play-in. At that point, it’s probably not worth it. That’s why I’m saying these next five, six games, we’ll see if they can make some ground. If they don’t make any ground, I think that’s what’s going to happen. If the results are not that good. -via iheart.com / March 17, 2023
Sean Highkin: Blazers say Jerami Grant is questionable and Damian Lillard is probable tomorrow vs. Boston. -via Twitter @highkin / March 16, 2023
Lillard recently visited retired NBA veteran JJ Redick on his ‘Old Man and the Three’ podcast to talk all things hoops, including championship aspirations and the ease with which he’s able to score. Most striking was his grounded retort to his outlook on life aside from basketball: “When my career is over, ya’ll are not about to be talking about me. Ya’ll are going to be talking about Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum — whoever when I’m done playing.” They’ll talk about me when they say ‘who had the most 40 point games or 50 point games or Portland, whatever.’ But like, why am I going to be sitting here overly concerned with everything that every person has to say about me when they don’t know my life,” Lillard wisely said. “They don’t think about me when they get off of that camera. And when I’m done playing they won’t think about me.” -via Blazers Edge / March 16, 2023