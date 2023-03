Damian Lillard done for the season?

Lillard recently visited retired NBA veteran JJ Redick on his ‘Old Man and the Three’ podcast to talk all things hoops, including championship aspirations and the ease with which he’s able to score. Most striking was his grounded retort to his outlook on life aside from basketball: “When my career is over, ya’ll are not about to be talking about me. Ya’ll are going to be talking about Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum — whoever when I’m done playing.” They’ll talk about me when they say ‘who had the most 40 point games or 50 point games or Portland, whatever.’ But like, why am I going to be sitting here overly concerned with everything that every person has to say about me when they don’t know my life,” Lillard wisely said. “They don’t think about me when they get off of that camera. And when I’m done playing they won’t think about me.” -via Blazers Edge / March 16, 2023