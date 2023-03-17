Dillon Brooks fined $35,000 for shoving cameraman

NBA Communications: The following was released by the NBA. Dillon Brooks was fined $35,000 for shoving a cameraman.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NBA fined Memphis guard Dillon Brooks $35,000 for shoving a Bally Sports cameraperson when going for a loose ball on Wednesday against the Heat. – 1:58 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
Dillon Brooks was just fined $35,000 for this: nba.com/watch/video/gr… #Grizzlies – 1:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The NBA just announced that Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks has been fined $35,000 for “the unsportsmanlike act of shoving a camera person on the sideline after pursuing a loose ball” during Wednesday’s game against the Heat in Miami. – 1:53 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Dillon Brooks fined $35K for incident last night, per NBA pic.twitter.com/XMQSV1ni4Y – 1:51 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Damichael Cole: Luka Doncic is out tonight and is listed as day-to-day due to a left thigh strain. Dillon Brooks on Luka being out today: “It’s goes to show that sometimes they ain’t ready to come back to a physical game.” -via Twitter @DamichaelC / March 11, 2023
Damichael Cole: Dillon Brooks was asked if Draymond Green’s comments offended him: “No, because I know I’m a better player than him.” -via Twitter @DamichaelC / March 10, 2023
Clutch Points: “Who do you want to sign? You wanna sign Carmelo Anthony? You wanna sign Dwight Howard? Who do you want to sign? Those guys are trying get back into the league. They’re not trying to hone in on a guy and be a vet. A real vet is like Udonis Haslem.” Dillon pic.twitter.com/hI5Hf5V20D… -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 10, 2023