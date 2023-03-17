Live stream: Grizzlies 15, Spurs 17

The Memphis Grizzlies (41-27) play against the San Antonio Spurs (18-51) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday March 17, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies 15, San Antonio Spurs 17 (Q1 06:40)
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
A three-point party to get us started in San Antonio tonight
Spurs are 5-7 and lead 17-15 – 8:17 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs starters: Branham, Vassell, Johnson, Sochan and Collins.
Bates-Diop has officially been upgraded from questionable with Achilles soreness to available. c
Graham (quad), Langford (adductor, injury management) and McDermott (right hip contusion) are out. – 8:10 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Busy weekend for the hard-working folks at the AT&T Center with tonight’s game against the Grizzlies, Saturday’s Austin Spurs game against the Greensboro Swarm at 7 p.m., and Sunday’s 3 p.m. Spurs game against the Hawks featuring the return of Dejounte Murray. – 8:06 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks has lost $248,242 through fines and suspensions this season. – 7:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Here’s the clip of Dillon Brooks shoving a camera person at the Grizzlies vs Heat game on Wednesday. Local media outlets report the photographer was injured and remains under evaluation. The NBA fined Brooks $35,000, do you think that’s enough? pic.twitter.com/AGdo6FBXDg – 7:28 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop responding to a question from @Matthew_Tynan about Zach Collins’ play:
“Zach has been phenomenal after being gone for two years with injury and having to come back and deal with that rehab. He is just coming into his own the way (Gonzaga coach) Mark Few told me he would.” – 6:58 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on how Memphis coach and Spurs alumnus Taylor Jenkins has handled the adversity Grizzlies have faced:
“He’s been great. He’s highly intelligent, sees the big picture. He’s a great leader, has put in a great culture, and they will be just fine. He will figure it out.” – 6:56 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs haven’t released an updated injury report yet, but Pop said Keita Bates-Diop is available.
Spurs listed KBD as questionable yesterday with left Achilles soreness, which forced him to miss Wednesday’s loss to Dallas. – 6:45 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs will try to get back on the winning track tonight versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Here’s a preview of the action: spurstalk.com/spurs-grizzlie… – 6:41 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 97 – @HoopConsultants and @andrewbogut discuss Ja Morant’s suspension and how hard the @NBA should come down on him.
Listen to the ep here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #JaMorant pic.twitter.com/pn9asqwJSs – 6:11 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
“They both need each other to be great to win,” Penny Hardaway said, and Memphis needs them again tonight against FAU.
On Kendric Davis, DeAndre Williams and the making of a historic Memphis duo.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 6:00 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Former ECS star Kam Jones just scored 18 straight points in the 2nd half to lead Marquette past Vermont here in Columbus. Might be next dude from the Memphis area to make it to the NBA. Only a sophomore. – 4:57 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sources: Also receiving revenue sharing payments for 2021-2022 include Denver ($35.5M), Portland ($32M), Charlotte ($31.6M), Sacramento ($29.9M), New Orleans ($28.9M), Memphis ($28M), San Antonio ($26.3M), Minnesota ($25.6M), Orlando ($23.4M), Detroit ($21.5M, Cleveland ($19.9M). – 4:56 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Will Devin Vassell recover his shooting stroke?
His teammates are betting on it.
“The kid works so hard, man,” Zach Collins said. “He’s in here every day. They got to pull him off the court, try to save him from himself because he wants it so bad.”
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 4:07 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
A defensive fight that all came down to Game 7…
Journey back to the epic finale of the Spurs vs. Pistons NBA Finals in Part 2 of “2005 Championship,” out now on Spurs YT! 🏆 https://t.co/suYFn474Gx pic.twitter.com/RAieW3J3Vm – 4:05 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks fined for shoving camera person sportando.basketball/en/grizzlies-d… – 3:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LAC b2bs this season (Kawhi in/out)
– @ SAC❌/PHO✅
(Kawhi injury❌)
– NO/HOU
– UTA/CLE
– @ HOU/@ DAL
– @ POR/@ UTA
– @ ORL✅/@ MIA❌
– MIN✅/PHO❌
– @ DET❌/@ TOR✅
– @ DEN✅/@ MIN❌
– PHI✅/@ UTA❌
– @ ATL✅/@ CLE❌
– @ GS✅/@ SAC❌
TBD
– ORL/@ POR
– @ MEM/@ NO
– POR/@ PHO – 3:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LAC b2bs this season (Kawhi in/out)
– @ SAC❌/PHO✅
(Kawhi ankle❌)
– NO/HOU
– UTA/CLE
– @ HOU/@ DAL
– @ POR/@ UTA
– @ ORL✅/@ MIA❌
– MIN✅/PHO❌
– @ DET❌/@ TOR✅
– @ DEN✅/@ MIN❌
– PHI✅/@ UTA❌
– @ ATL✅/@ CLE❌
– @ GS✅/@ SAC❌
TBD
– ORL/@ POR
– @ MEM/@ NO
– POR/@ PHO – 3:37 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks went to overtime on Wednesday night. The Mavs were able to pull out the victory. Here are the grades: spurstalk.com/spurs-maverick… – 2:46 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka Dončić spoke after the Mavs shootaround this morning in Santa Monica. While he remains out for tonight’s game at the Lakers (930p CDT, BSSW) he said “hopefully” with regard to playing Monday in Memphis. – 2:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per NBA: Memphis’ Dillon Brooks has been fined $35,000 for the unsportsmanlike act of shoving a camera person on sideline after pursuing a loose ball. Brooks’ actions occurred with 2:40 remaining in second quarter of the Grizzlies’ Wednesday loss to the Heat at Miami-Dade Arena. – 2:40 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic won’t play tonight vs. Lakers, but hopes to return from left thigh strain in Mavs’ following game vs. Grizzlies: “Hopefully next game. Monday, hopefully then, but we’ll see day by day.” – 2:36 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What’s next for Grizzlies star Ja Morant?
Former NBA PG and @GilsArena host Gilbert Arenas tells @RickKamlaSports and @adaniels33 the advice he would give to the 23 year old. pic.twitter.com/Kid9u92vpb – 2:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
It’s not definitive, but Mavs’ Luka Doncic expressed hope he can return for Monday’s game vs Memphis Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/JdhMISW029 – 2:31 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
The NBA has fined Dillon Brooks for shoving a camera person. pic.twitter.com/XBW9qcSN7x – 2:07 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Dillon Brooks got fined $35,000 for shoving a cameraman at the Heat-Grizzlies game on Wednesday, the same game was Desmond Bane was ejected for striking Kevin Love in the groin area.
And it should be noted that the @BallyHEAT cameraman got the shot and stayed in the game. – 2:00 PM
