Grizzlies vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center

The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $3,076,502 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $5,788,203 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday March 17, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SW-SA

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM

Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN

Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!