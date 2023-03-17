Jaylen Brown: There's a group within Celtics fans that don't want to see athletes use their platform... That's a problem to me

Sopan Deb: Jaylen Brown on (some) Celtics fans: “I definitely think there’s a group or an amount within the Celtic nation that is extremely toxic and does not want to see athletes use their platform, or they just want you to play basketball and entertain and go home. And that’s a problem to me.” pic.twitter.com/aGQ1r6AW2d
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
NEW: A sitdown with Jaylen Brown, in which he discusses being Black in Boston, free agency, activism, and his controversial association with Kanye West.
nytimes.com/2023/03/17/spo… – 3:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Since the All-Star break, Mikal Bridges has more points than
Devin Booker
Jayson Tatum
Nikola Jokic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Anthony Edwards
Donovan Mitchell
Julius Randle
Jimmy Butler
Trae Young
Jaylen Brown
Anthony Davis
Paul George
Kyrie Irving
Averaging over 26 PPG as a Net. pic.twitter.com/ykZUlNOvrt – 8:29 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Report says that Jaden McDaniels fouled Grant Williams to cause the loose ball that led to the tie-up. Also Jaylen Brown should’ve been called for 3 in the key, though that was before anything even happened on that play so it’s kinda irrelevant. – 5:15 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
☘️🎙️ POSTGAME POD 70: SINK OR SWIM
Jaylen Brown to the rescue with Boston’s ship in rocky waters. Plus, redemption for Grant.
🎧 https://t.co/nroPprZQOM
pic.twitter.com/CzDpM32rWb – 8:47 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
“Everything’s cool when everything’s fine, when everybody’s hitting shots. But when the boat is going down, who’s going to step up, who’s going to be ready to go?”
My story on Jaylen Brown, who knows it’s time to get the Celtics going: theathletic.com/4315373/2023/0… – 3:09 AM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “I’m all basketball right now. I’m focused on winning games.” – 11:45 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown told @Abby Chin that he thought Rudy Gobert was being a little ‘reckless’ on Wednesday night masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jaylen Brown tonight:
35 PTS
10 REB
5-8 3P
Ties Paul Pierce for the 2nd most games (21) with 30 points and 5 threes by a Celtic — only Tatum has more. pic.twitter.com/HS1prYll58 – 10:27 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jaylen Brown has been incredible. Getting that shot past Gobert was absurd – 10:09 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown was 2-7 at one point, but he’s now up to 33 points on 11-23/5-8/6-8. Celtics have needed him on a night where the offense hasn’t come easy. – 10:06 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Anthony Edwards and Jaylen Brown were a combined 7 for 8 on 3-pointers in that first half.
Everyone else a combined 5 for 37. – 9:18 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown just got a tech, but looked like he took exception to a Gobert elbow to the face that knocked around his mask. Brown makes a 3 on the other end – 8:49 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Big night for Jaylen Brown, #celtics’ defense, rebounding units. Think you can drop this team often with the starters. Anthony Edwards shot 5/7 vs. Brown in the 1st game, but they don’t have many 3PT threats if you play a more team containment concept vs. him. – 8:06 PM
Sopan Deb: Brown on being a Black athlete in Boston: “There’s not a lot of room for people of color, Black entrepreneurs, to come in and start a business.” “I think that my experience there has been not as fluid as I thought it would be.” pic.twitter.com/bIka3JQA9b -via Twitter @SopanDeb / March 17, 2023
Sopan Deb: Jaylen Brown on playing with Jayson Tatum: “Rarefied air.” pic.twitter.com/XIFQu8wspO -via Twitter @SopanDeb / March 17, 2023
Sopan Deb: Jaylen Brown bristled when being asked about his association with Kanye, saying that the connection was about education and a new way to market athletes. Asked if he still considered Kanye a role model: “Go to the next question. I’m not going to answer that.” pic.twitter.com/LwYdLAeYrP -via Twitter @SopanDeb / March 17, 2023