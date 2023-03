Kevin Huerter injury not serious?

Kings’ head coach Mike Brown thinks that he has multiple options to replace Huerter on the starting lineup if he has to miss games. “TD could start. We feel like we could start Kessler. If we need to, we could start Trey. We’re going to bring Keon probably up. I may even throw him out there,” Brown said . “It’s a great time for us to experiment a little bit with different guys and different positions if he can’t go. We’ll see after he gets evaluated. Again, it’s a tough situation to be in, to have him get hurt, but at the end of the day, it’s next man up, and we just got to keep trying figuring it out collectively.” -via TalkBasket / March 17, 2023