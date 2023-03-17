Kevin Huerter injury not serious?

James Ham: According to a league source, Kevin Huerter sustained what is believed to be a right hamstring strain. There is optimism that it is not a long term issue. Imaging hopefully tomorrow.
Source: Twitter @James_HamNBA
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Looks like Terence Davis is going to replace Kevin Huerter as a starter for however long Huerter is out.
Keeps Malik Monk as focal point of 2nd unit and further locks in Kessler Edwards as backup SF (Edwards had successful return to Brooklyn tonight — sneaky good Kings trade) – 12:52 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Domantas Sabonis is a lock for All-NBA.
🏀Kings secure first winning season since 05-06.
🏀Kevin Huerter’s hamstring injury.
💻youtu.be/59Youz8Y-yA
🎙️bit.ly/LOKPODS pic.twitter.com/PIR2SnZQBx – 12:40 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
6. Not good. Kevin Huerter came into the night shooting 58.8 percent from three in the month of March. In the first quarter, he got tangled up and took an awkward fall in the lane. The early news is that he suffered a right hamstring strain and will have an MRI on Friday. – 9:55 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Confirming the reports of Kevin Huerter’s believed mild hamstring strain & the organization’s optimism from our other fine Sacramento media members.
Kevin Huerter is in good spirits after a scary fall in the first quarter of tonight’s game. – 8:57 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Confirming the reports of Kevin Huerter’s believed mild calf strain and the organization’s optimism from our other fine Sacramento media members.
Kevin Huerter is in good spirits after a scary fall in the first quarter of tonight’s game. – 8:55 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
League source says mild hamstring strain feared for Kings guard Kevin Huerter, who will hopefully receive an MRI tomorrow. Feeling around the organization is certainly one of optimism and relief that injury wasn’t worse. Huerter is said to be in good spirits. – 8:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to a league source, Kevin Huerter sustained what is believed to be a right hamstring strain. There is optimism that it is not a long term issue. Imaging hopefully tomorrow. – 8:45 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kings 54, Nets 41 at halftime. And that’s with Sacramento getting just four points from Fox and none from Kevin Huerter before he left with a leg injury. – 8:38 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Hard to fully enjoy with the Kevin Huerter injury, but Domantas Sabonis is balling and the Kings defense held the Nets to just 41 points in the first half. – 8:37 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Early indications on Kings guard Kevin Huerter is that he’s injured his right hamstring vs. Nets tonight. He’ll undergo an MRI on Friday. – 8:32 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Kevin Huerter (right leg injury) will NOT return to the game tonight for the Kings. I was told that he is in good spirits and that they are optimistic that it is nothing serious. – 8:30 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kevin Huerter injuring his leg on this play and will not return. pic.twitter.com/UAKUZH4Aso – 8:24 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kevin Huerter is out the remainder of the game with the leg injury. – 8:23 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
INJURY UPDATE vs. BKN 3/16: Kevin Huerter – Right leg, will not return. – 8:21 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
INJURY UPDATE vs. BKN 3/16: Kevin Huerter – Right leg, will not return. – 8:21 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Huerter rolled his ankle pretty good. He’s walking on his own power. – 7:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Something to watch out for tonight:
Jacque Vaughn said the Nets will have to be extra physical on DHOs between Kevin Huerter and Domantas Sabonis. Said Nic Claxton won’t be dropping on the action, which has been a very effective for SAC.
H/T @MattBrooksNBA for the question. – 7:41 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
It’s just hard not to view this move through the prism of moving Kevin Huerter last summer. You moved Huerter to duck the tax only to…give an older, worse player who plays the same role with more of an injury history about the same money long-term? – 3:49 PM
More on this storyline
Kevin Huerter is expected to have an MRI in Washington D.C. on Friday ahead of Saturday’s game against the Wizards. Brown went with Terence Davis to open the second half in Huerter’s absence in Brooklyn, but could end up giving Edwards more minutes if he continues to play like he did Thursday against the Nets and March 11 in Phoenix, where he provided a similar boost with 12 points and seven rebounds in a key win over the Suns. -via Sacramento Bee / March 17, 2023
Kings’ head coach Mike Brown thinks that he has multiple options to replace Huerter on the starting lineup if he has to miss games. “TD could start. We feel like we could start Kessler. If we need to, we could start Trey. We’re going to bring Keon probably up. I may even throw him out there,” Brown said. “It’s a great time for us to experiment a little bit with different guys and different positions if he can’t go. We’ll see after he gets evaluated. Again, it’s a tough situation to be in, to have him get hurt, but at the end of the day, it’s next man up, and we just got to keep trying figuring it out collectively.” -via TalkBasket / March 17, 2023
They’ve also, as Brown said postgame, been blessed with good health — something that took a hit when Huerter landed awkwardly in the first quarter and left the game with a hamstring injury. Sources said, however, that there was optimism Huerter hadn’t suffered any structural issues, though an MRI would determine the severity of the hamstring injury. -via ESPN / March 17, 2023