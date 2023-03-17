LeBron James not close to returning from injury

Brian Windhorst: From what I’ve heard on LeBron James is that he is not close. That I was what I was told, ‘not close’. Does that mean he’s out for six months? No.
Source: Apple Podcasts
Source: Apple Podcasts
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 17 RPR MVP:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.24
2. Joel Embiid: 16.12
3. Luka Dončić: 15.52
4. Damian Lillard: 14.66
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.49
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.23
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.12
8. Anthony Davis: 13.01
9. LeBron James: 12.84
10. Stephen Curry: 12.44 pic.twitter.com/9KC82IU4ih – 10:45 AM
March 17 RPR MVP:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.24
2. Joel Embiid: 16.12
3. Luka Dončić: 15.52
4. Damian Lillard: 14.66
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.49
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.23
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.12
8. Anthony Davis: 13.01
9. LeBron James: 12.84
10. Stephen Curry: 12.44 pic.twitter.com/9KC82IU4ih – 10:45 AM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
NEW Hos Pod ($) with the ever candid @getnickwright. Talking NBA MVP, Perkins/Redick, LeBron vs. MJ and so much more. Great episode in my unbiased opinion houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/hos-pod-nick… – 8:29 AM
NEW Hos Pod ($) with the ever candid @getnickwright. Talking NBA MVP, Perkins/Redick, LeBron vs. MJ and so much more. Great episode in my unbiased opinion houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/hos-pod-nick… – 8:29 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 4,500+ PTS before turning 22 years old:
Anthony Edwards
LeBron James
Carmelo Anthony
Kevin Durant
Elite company. pic.twitter.com/0ptmiYpx8C – 3:18 PM
Players with 4,500+ PTS before turning 22 years old:
Anthony Edwards
LeBron James
Carmelo Anthony
Kevin Durant
Elite company. pic.twitter.com/0ptmiYpx8C – 3:18 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
What are some of the similarities and differences between Wemby and a young LeBron?
@WindhorstESPN explains to @loganmmurdock and @Bell19Raja: open.spotify.com/episode/17guaH… pic.twitter.com/Z1LHmR4YtY – 2:35 PM
What are some of the similarities and differences between Wemby and a young LeBron?
@WindhorstESPN explains to @loganmmurdock and @Bell19Raja: open.spotify.com/episode/17guaH… pic.twitter.com/Z1LHmR4YtY – 2:35 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
A look at when LeBron James could return, why the Lakers are unlikely to pursue Kyrie Irving this summer, free agency outlooks for D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and more with @jovanbuha on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/lakers-r… – 11:17 AM
A look at when LeBron James could return, why the Lakers are unlikely to pursue Kyrie Irving this summer, free agency outlooks for D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and more with @jovanbuha on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/lakers-r… – 11:17 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 16 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.12
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.11
3. Luka Dončić: 15.52
4. Damian Lillard: 14.65
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.49
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.24
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.11
8. Anthony Davis: 13.03
9. LeBron James: 12.82
10. Stephen Curry: 12.42 pic.twitter.com/rCnI9OmPqC – 10:47 AM
March 16 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.12
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.11
3. Luka Dončić: 15.52
4. Damian Lillard: 14.65
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.49
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.24
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.11
8. Anthony Davis: 13.03
9. LeBron James: 12.82
10. Stephen Curry: 12.42 pic.twitter.com/rCnI9OmPqC – 10:47 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Honestly was probably a thing where they had good intentions, because they were being killed for a big call in a BOS/LAL game on national TV…
But for the integrity of the league to work, you can’t apologize when LeBron doesn’t get a call but not when Kyle Anderson doesn’t – 3:30 AM
Honestly was probably a thing where they had good intentions, because they were being killed for a big call in a BOS/LAL game on national TV…
But for the integrity of the league to work, you can’t apologize when LeBron doesn’t get a call but not when Kyle Anderson doesn’t – 3:30 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Stephen Curry ties his season-high w/ 50 points in 134-126 loss to Clippers.
Most career 50-point games, active NBA players
1. James Harden: 23
2. Damian Lillard: 15
3. LeBron James: 14
4. STEPHEN CURRY: 12 – 12:47 AM
Warriors’ Stephen Curry ties his season-high w/ 50 points in 134-126 loss to Clippers.
Most career 50-point games, active NBA players
1. James Harden: 23
2. Damian Lillard: 15
3. LeBron James: 14
4. STEPHEN CURRY: 12 – 12:47 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers, once again, fail to get to .500, losing 114-110 to Houston on the 2nd night of a road B2B, without both Davis and LeBron.
They shot just 37.4% from the field, and 25.0% from 3, while allowing 78 points in the paint. – 10:35 PM
The Lakers, once again, fail to get to .500, losing 114-110 to Houston on the 2nd night of a road B2B, without both Davis and LeBron.
They shot just 37.4% from the field, and 25.0% from 3, while allowing 78 points in the paint. – 10:35 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Aaron Rodgers interview viewership peaked at 498k on Pat McAfee’s YouTube show
LeBron James’ Decision peaked at 13.1 million on ESPN in 2010
NFL Combine peaked at 329k views on NFL Network
Big East Tournament final got 980k viewers on FOX
Bruins-Red Wings got 403k on TNT Sun. pic.twitter.com/SlVZogsFG8 – 1:59 PM
Aaron Rodgers interview viewership peaked at 498k on Pat McAfee’s YouTube show
LeBron James’ Decision peaked at 13.1 million on ESPN in 2010
NFL Combine peaked at 329k views on NFL Network
Big East Tournament final got 980k viewers on FOX
Bruins-Red Wings got 403k on TNT Sun. pic.twitter.com/SlVZogsFG8 – 1:59 PM
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
Can you imagine going head-to-head against your childhood hero?
Amen and Ausar Thompson have grown up as huge LeBron James fans. They shared their thoughts about likely facing him in the NBA next season.
Check out the full episode to hear more: youtu.be/wrMP6ueZWYk pic.twitter.com/CpzrrJs35E – 10:53 AM
Can you imagine going head-to-head against your childhood hero?
Amen and Ausar Thompson have grown up as huge LeBron James fans. They shared their thoughts about likely facing him in the NBA next season.
Check out the full episode to hear more: youtu.be/wrMP6ueZWYk pic.twitter.com/CpzrrJs35E – 10:53 AM
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
Top NBA prospects Amen and Ausar Thompson shared some of their favorite sports teams and childhood heroes growing up.
They’re fans of LeBron, Dame, Lamar Jackson, and the Raiders, but interestingly, NOT the Warriors, although they’re from Oakland. youtu.be/wrMP6ueZWYk… pic.twitter.com/5VTD3ZMJ5F – 9:44 AM
Top NBA prospects Amen and Ausar Thompson shared some of their favorite sports teams and childhood heroes growing up.
They’re fans of LeBron, Dame, Lamar Jackson, and the Raiders, but interestingly, NOT the Warriors, although they’re from Oakland. youtu.be/wrMP6ueZWYk… pic.twitter.com/5VTD3ZMJ5F – 9:44 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Josh Giddey last night:
✅ 15 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 10 AST
Giddey has recorded the second-most triple-doubles in NBA history by a player before his 21st birthday:
21 — Luka Doncic
8 — Giddey
7 — Magic Johnson
6 — LaMelo Ball
5 — LeBron James
Subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:16 AM
Josh Giddey last night:
✅ 15 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 10 AST
Giddey has recorded the second-most triple-doubles in NBA history by a player before his 21st birthday:
21 — Luka Doncic
8 — Giddey
7 — Magic Johnson
6 — LaMelo Ball
5 — LeBron James
Subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:16 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Updates on the two Lakers stars who won’t be playing tomorrow in Houston, AD and LeBron: ocregister.com/2023/03/14/ant… – 12:37 AM
Updates on the two Lakers stars who won’t be playing tomorrow in Houston, AD and LeBron: ocregister.com/2023/03/14/ant… – 12:37 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
LeBron James: “I just thought I guess it looked cool — until I got older and I wish I was a lefty, because those shots look a lot better… I don’t take many of those [left-handed] shots, but I’m capable of making those shots. I work on my craft. I work on both hands.” – 11:59 PM
LeBron James: “I just thought I guess it looked cool — until I got older and I wish I was a lefty, because those shots look a lot better… I don’t take many of those [left-handed] shots, but I’m capable of making those shots. I work on my craft. I work on both hands.” – 11:59 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has won 3 straight games and 6 of their last 7.
OKC is now in a 3 way tie with Luka, Kyrie and the Mavs and LeBron, AD and the Lakers for the #8 seed in the Western Conference. – 10:26 PM
OKC has won 3 straight games and 6 of their last 7.
OKC is now in a 3 way tie with Luka, Kyrie and the Mavs and LeBron, AD and the Lakers for the #8 seed in the Western Conference. – 10:26 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
The names in the purple and gold jerseys are a lot different, but this is very reminiscent of last March, when Lakers rolled to a 20-point halftime lead here and were on fire from outside early, especially LeBron – 8:51 PM
The names in the purple and gold jerseys are a lot different, but this is very reminiscent of last March, when Lakers rolled to a 20-point halftime lead here and were on fire from outside early, especially LeBron – 8:51 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James. bullswire.usatoday.com/2021/06/11/lon… – 8:00 PM
In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James. bullswire.usatoday.com/2021/06/11/lon… – 8:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’m on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@VeniceMase from 1-3:30pm PT. Talking Lakers, LeBron, Dodgers, Rams, Raiders, Aaron Rodgers, Oscars, Pi Day, and more. Listen up! AK – 4:00 PM
I’m on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@VeniceMase from 1-3:30pm PT. Talking Lakers, LeBron, Dodgers, Rams, Raiders, Aaron Rodgers, Oscars, Pi Day, and more. Listen up! AK – 4:00 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron taking some free throws after shootaround in New Orleans. Officially he’s a week-and-a-half out from a reevaluation. pic.twitter.com/1jJbTeJOjW – 12:52 PM
LeBron taking some free throws after shootaround in New Orleans. Officially he’s a week-and-a-half out from a reevaluation. pic.twitter.com/1jJbTeJOjW – 12:52 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James, back on the court, taking free throws after shootaround in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/W7N6Vx71sw – 12:50 PM
LeBron James, back on the court, taking free throws after shootaround in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/W7N6Vx71sw – 12:50 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! Fans are worried Darvin Ham’s inexperience will prevent the Lakers from thriving in the playoffs… or even reaching them. Is this a valid concern? Plus, thoughts on LeBron and Beasley. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wil… – 11:55 AM
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! Fans are worried Darvin Ham’s inexperience will prevent the Lakers from thriving in the playoffs… or even reaching them. Is this a valid concern? Plus, thoughts on LeBron and Beasley. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wil… – 11:55 AM
More on this storyline
Brian Windhorst: LeBron is not close to returning from what I am told. I know that everybody said the three weeks but I think it was very clear. Three weeks is when he’s going to get an official re-evaluation, it didn’t mean he is coming back in three weeks. I know that LeBron has played through injuries in the past. I’m not 100 percent sure this is an injury you can play through. -via Apple Podcasts / March 17, 2023
Jovan Buha: It’s sounding like if he does, it’s probably going to be the last week or so of the regular season. You hear conflicting things. This has been one of the tougher things to dig on. The Lakers have played this very close to the vest. There hasn’t been much out there on it. A couple of notable developments this week were he returned to the team without the walking boot over the weekend. In between quarters, he was dribbling the ball and shooting layups. It was stationary but didn’t look like a guy who was in a walking boot, limping, and arrived in one of those scooters. He’s already ahead of schedule from that perspective. At shootaround in New Orleans, he was shooting free throws and moving around. The plan is to re-evaluate him next week, which will be about 3.5 weeks since the injury. -via HoopsHype / March 16, 2023
J.R. Smith, a two-time NBA champion, is changing his focus from basketball to golf in a four-part docuseries for Amazon. Prime Video is launching Redefined: J.R. Smith, which will follow the retired baller as he pursues a college education and new athletic passion – golf – at North Carolina A&T;. The series, which will launch on April 4, comes from LeBron James and Maverick Carter and their Uninterrupted banner. -via Deadline / March 15, 2023