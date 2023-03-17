Lonzo Ball surgery to take place early next week

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Donovan said Lonzo Ball’s surgery will likely take place “early next week.” – 6:21 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: @Scalabrine on the Celtics rough patch and the Bucks/Sixers at the top of the East; then @kpelton on every race in the jumbled West, Lonzo news, MJ selling majority share in Hornets, more:
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Speaking about Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan revealed that Ball is DJ on the team plane
So that’s where DeRozan’s focus is as Ball stands poised for his 3rd surgery in 14 months—on Ball the teammate/friend, not Ball the basketball player
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 12:38 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
With Lonzo Ball’s future in jeopardy, where do the Bulls go from here?
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4317476/2023/0… – 12:18 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan on the Bulls’ potential loss of Lonzo Ball for the 2023-24 season: pic.twitter.com/gYcTnZOwBb – 12:03 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan on Lonzo Ball: “All I care about is his well-being. It’s bigger than basketball. . . . He’s a helluva dude.” – 11:59 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three things to Know: Lonzo Ball to have third knee surgery, may miss all of next season nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/17/thr… – 9:37 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
With Lonzo Ball’s future in jeopardy, where do the Bulls go from here?
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4317476/2023/0… – 9:30 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
From Jay Williams’ motorcylcle accident to Derrick Rose’s torn ACL to Lonzo Ball’s sad saga, the Bulls have been cursed at point guard.
Column for @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 9:48 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The latest from the Bulls on guard Lonzo Ball undergoing a third surgery on the left knee. What it means for his career, as well as the Bulls and the point guard position. Hint: None of it is good.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/3/1… – 6:59 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
A Lonzo Ball update from Bulls PR, which includes statements from Ball and Bulls chief basketball exec Artūras Karnišovas: pic.twitter.com/HwG5Vt2IXm – 6:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Chicago Bulls confirm Lonzo Ball will undergo a cartilage transplant in his left knee.
Lonzo statement: “This has been a frustrating process, but I’m confident these next steps are the best path forward. I can’t wait to get back to what I love doing most – playing basketball.” – 6:09 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
More surgery and more uncertainty awaits Lonzo Ball as the point guard attempts to find his way back onto the court following knee injury in January 2022. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 5:06 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Full story and details developing at @TheAthletic on Bulls guard Lonzo Ball set to undergo surgery that sources say is expected to cost him most, if not all of the 2023-24 season: theathletic.com/4317465/2023/0… – 4:59 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The NBA is more fun when Lonzo Ball is playing in it. Hope we can see stuff like this again.
More so hope that Lonzo is getting the support needed to weather this arduous process.
pic.twitter.com/o9SvXMk9UX – 4:57 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Bulls G Lonzo Ball needing a third surgery on left knee amid concerns about his eventual ability to resume career: es.pn/40bazmk – 4:56 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Confirmed – Lonzo Ball will have a third surgery on his left knee – the fourth of his career.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/3/1… – 4:56 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will have a third surgery on his left knee that is expected to keep him sidelined for the majority of the 2023-24 season, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/Bb5gGgEg5b – 4:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Lonzo Ball will undergo a third surgery on his left knee, Bulls PR confirms. A timetable for his return is uncertain and won’t be known until surgery is completed, per source. And even then, the timeline could be nebulous. – 4:26 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball to have third knee surgery; could miss all of 2023-24 season, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/bulls… – 4:25 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
There aren’t even words for this Lonzo Ball situation. What a bummer. He was so much fun to watch & just hit his stride as an elite connector. – 4:23 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Bulls G Lonzo Ball will undergo a third surgical procedure on his left
knee in past 14 months. He hasn’t played since January of 2022 and had already been ruled out this season. – 4:16 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo a third surgery on his left knee that is expected to cost him most, if not all, of the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
The sides are optimistic of the procedure reviving Ball’s career. 🙏🏽 – 4:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Richaun Holmes is officially out for tonight’s game due to a non-covid related illness.
The Bulls are listing Alex Caruso as questionable. Lonzo Ball, Javonte Green and Justin Lewis are all out. – 4:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey with the eighth triple-double of his career. Ties him for 72nd on the all-time list with John Wall and Lonzo Ball among others. – 10:11 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James. bullswire.usatoday.com/2021/06/11/lon… – 8:00 PM
More on this storyline
Darnell Mayberry: DeRozan on Ball: “More so than anything, just as a friend (I’m) just worried about him. I could care less about anything to do with the team. Just his mental well-being and hoping he’s got all the positive backing that he needs to get through whatever he needs to get through.” -via Twitter @DarnellMayberry / March 17, 2023
On Thursday, sources told The Athletic that Lonzo Ball would undergo a surgery to transplant cartilage in the left knee that has kept him out of action since January 2022. It is the third surgery he will undergo on the knee, and it is expected to cost him most, if not all, of the upcoming season after missing all of 2022-23. I’m told there is optimism within the Bulls organization and Ball’s camp that this procedure is exactly what he needs to revive his career. There is still no set date for the surgery, but we will continue to provide updates on this situation as things develop. Here’s hoping Ball can overcome this and be back on the court, playing at the high level he was playing before his injury. -via The Athletic / March 17, 2023
Ball has two years remaining on his contract at $42 million. There are hardship provisions in the collective bargaining agreement that allow the Bulls to receive roster and salary relief for extended injury related absences. The Bulls are expected to petition the league office and be granted the full extent of protection. But it only goes so far. Chicago is left with a massive void at point guard it has unsuccessfully tried to fill for 1 1/2 seasons and a short-lived postseason appearance. Without cap space or significant draft capital, the Bulls are in a bind. A trade for another lead guard is the most likely route. -via The Athletic / March 17, 2023