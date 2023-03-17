Miami camera operator was injured when Dillon Brooks pushed him

Jason Jackson: I rarely comment on these things, BUT this one is personal. Our veteran @BallyHEAT camera operator was injured [on the Dillon Brooks play] & remains under evaluation. The fine was on point, but the max would have felt like a sliver of justice after disregard for another human – an incredible one at that.
Source: Twitter @TheJaxShow

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks has lost $248,242 through fines and suspensions this season. – 7:38 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Here’s the clip of Dillon Brooks shoving a camera person at the Grizzlies vs Heat game on Wednesday. Local media outlets report the photographer was injured and remains under evaluation. The NBA fined Brooks $35,000, do you think that’s enough? pic.twitter.com/AGdo6FBXDg7:28 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks fined for shoving camera person sportando.basketball/en/grizzlies-d…3:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per NBA: Memphis’ Dillon Brooks has been fined $35,000 for the unsportsmanlike act of shoving a camera person on sideline after pursuing a loose ball. Brooks’ actions occurred with 2:40 remaining in second quarter of the Grizzlies’ Wednesday loss to the Heat at Miami-Dade Arena. – 2:40 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
The NBA has fined Dillon Brooks for shoving a camera person. pic.twitter.com/XBW9qcSN7x2:07 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Dillon Brooks got fined $35,000 for shoving a cameraman at the Heat-Grizzlies game on Wednesday, the same game was Desmond Bane was ejected for striking Kevin Love in the groin area.
And it should be noted that the @BallyHEAT cameraman got the shot and stayed in the game. – 2:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NBA fined Memphis guard Dillon Brooks $35,000 for shoving a Bally Sports cameraperson when going for a loose ball on Wednesday against the Heat. – 1:58 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
Dillon Brooks was just fined $35,000 for this: nba.com/watch/video/gr… #Grizzlies1:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The NBA just announced that Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks has been fined $35,000 for “the unsportsmanlike act of shoving a camera person on the sideline after pursuing a loose ball” during Wednesday’s game against the Heat in Miami. – 1:53 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Dillon Brooks fined $35K for incident last night, per NBA pic.twitter.com/XMQSV1ni4Y1:51 PM

Damichael Cole: Luka Doncic is out tonight and is listed as day-to-day due to a left thigh strain. Dillon Brooks on Luka being out today: “It’s goes to show that sometimes they ain’t ready to come back to a physical game.” -via Twitter @DamichaelC / March 11, 2023

