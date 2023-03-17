Optimism within Bulls, Lonzo Ball’s camp that surgery is what he needs to revive his career

On Thursday, sources told The Athletic that Lonzo Ball would undergo a surgery to transplant cartilage in the left knee that has kept him out of action since January 2022. It is the third surgery he will undergo on the knee, and it is expected to cost him most, if not all, of the upcoming season after missing all of 2022-23. I’m told there is optimism within the Bulls organization and Ball’s camp that this procedure is exactly what he needs to revive his career. There is still no set date for the surgery, but we will continue to provide updates on this situation as things develop. Here’s hoping Ball can overcome this and be back on the court, playing at the high level he was playing before his injury.
Source: Shams Charania, Zach Harper, Zach Harper and Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Source: Shams Charania, Zach Harper, Zach Harper and Shams Charania @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
With Lonzo Ball’s future in jeopardy, where do the Bulls go from here?
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4317476/2023/0… – 12:18 PM
With Lonzo Ball’s future in jeopardy, where do the Bulls go from here?
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4317476/2023/0… – 12:18 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan on the Bulls’ potential loss of Lonzo Ball for the 2023-24 season: pic.twitter.com/gYcTnZOwBb – 12:03 PM
DeMar DeRozan on the Bulls’ potential loss of Lonzo Ball for the 2023-24 season: pic.twitter.com/gYcTnZOwBb – 12:03 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan on Lonzo Ball: “All I care about is his well-being. It’s bigger than basketball. . . . He’s a helluva dude.” – 11:59 AM
DeMar DeRozan on Lonzo Ball: “All I care about is his well-being. It’s bigger than basketball. . . . He’s a helluva dude.” – 11:59 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three things to Know: Lonzo Ball to have third knee surgery, may miss all of next season nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/17/thr… – 9:37 AM
Three things to Know: Lonzo Ball to have third knee surgery, may miss all of next season nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/17/thr… – 9:37 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
With Lonzo Ball’s future in jeopardy, where do the Bulls go from here?
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4317476/2023/0… – 9:30 AM
With Lonzo Ball’s future in jeopardy, where do the Bulls go from here?
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4317476/2023/0… – 9:30 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
From Jay Williams’ motorcylcle accident to Derrick Rose’s torn ACL to Lonzo Ball’s sad saga, the Bulls have been cursed at point guard.
Column for @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 9:48 PM
From Jay Williams’ motorcylcle accident to Derrick Rose’s torn ACL to Lonzo Ball’s sad saga, the Bulls have been cursed at point guard.
Column for @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 9:48 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The latest from the Bulls on guard Lonzo Ball undergoing a third surgery on the left knee. What it means for his career, as well as the Bulls and the point guard position. Hint: None of it is good.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/3/1… – 6:59 PM
The latest from the Bulls on guard Lonzo Ball undergoing a third surgery on the left knee. What it means for his career, as well as the Bulls and the point guard position. Hint: None of it is good.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/3/1… – 6:59 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
A Lonzo Ball update from Bulls PR, which includes statements from Ball and Bulls chief basketball exec Artūras Karnišovas: pic.twitter.com/HwG5Vt2IXm – 6:17 PM
A Lonzo Ball update from Bulls PR, which includes statements from Ball and Bulls chief basketball exec Artūras Karnišovas: pic.twitter.com/HwG5Vt2IXm – 6:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Chicago Bulls confirm Lonzo Ball will undergo a cartilage transplant in his left knee.
Lonzo statement: “This has been a frustrating process, but I’m confident these next steps are the best path forward. I can’t wait to get back to what I love doing most – playing basketball.” – 6:09 PM
Chicago Bulls confirm Lonzo Ball will undergo a cartilage transplant in his left knee.
Lonzo statement: “This has been a frustrating process, but I’m confident these next steps are the best path forward. I can’t wait to get back to what I love doing most – playing basketball.” – 6:09 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
More surgery and more uncertainty awaits Lonzo Ball as the point guard attempts to find his way back onto the court following knee injury in January 2022. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 5:06 PM
More surgery and more uncertainty awaits Lonzo Ball as the point guard attempts to find his way back onto the court following knee injury in January 2022. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 5:06 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Full story and details developing at @TheAthletic on Bulls guard Lonzo Ball set to undergo surgery that sources say is expected to cost him most, if not all of the 2023-24 season: theathletic.com/4317465/2023/0… – 4:59 PM
Full story and details developing at @TheAthletic on Bulls guard Lonzo Ball set to undergo surgery that sources say is expected to cost him most, if not all of the 2023-24 season: theathletic.com/4317465/2023/0… – 4:59 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The NBA is more fun when Lonzo Ball is playing in it. Hope we can see stuff like this again.
More so hope that Lonzo is getting the support needed to weather this arduous process.
pic.twitter.com/o9SvXMk9UX – 4:57 PM
The NBA is more fun when Lonzo Ball is playing in it. Hope we can see stuff like this again.
More so hope that Lonzo is getting the support needed to weather this arduous process.
pic.twitter.com/o9SvXMk9UX – 4:57 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Bulls G Lonzo Ball needing a third surgery on left knee amid concerns about his eventual ability to resume career: es.pn/40bazmk – 4:56 PM
ESPN story on Bulls G Lonzo Ball needing a third surgery on left knee amid concerns about his eventual ability to resume career: es.pn/40bazmk – 4:56 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Confirmed – Lonzo Ball will have a third surgery on his left knee – the fourth of his career.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/3/1… – 4:56 PM
Confirmed – Lonzo Ball will have a third surgery on his left knee – the fourth of his career.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/3/1… – 4:56 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will have a third surgery on his left knee that is expected to keep him sidelined for the majority of the 2023-24 season, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/Bb5gGgEg5b – 4:34 PM
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will have a third surgery on his left knee that is expected to keep him sidelined for the majority of the 2023-24 season, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/Bb5gGgEg5b – 4:34 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball to have third knee surgery; could miss all of 2023-24 season, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/bulls… – 4:25 PM
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball to have third knee surgery; could miss all of 2023-24 season, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/bulls… – 4:25 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
There aren’t even words for this Lonzo Ball situation. What a bummer. He was so much fun to watch & just hit his stride as an elite connector. – 4:23 PM
There aren’t even words for this Lonzo Ball situation. What a bummer. He was so much fun to watch & just hit his stride as an elite connector. – 4:23 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo a third surgery on his left knee that is expected to cost him most, if not all, of the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
The sides are optimistic of the procedure reviving Ball’s career. 🙏🏽 – 4:15 PM
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo a third surgery on his left knee that is expected to cost him most, if not all, of the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
The sides are optimistic of the procedure reviving Ball’s career. 🙏🏽 – 4:15 PM
More on this storyline
Ball has two years remaining on his contract at $42 million. There are hardship provisions in the collective bargaining agreement that allow the Bulls to receive roster and salary relief for extended injury related absences. The Bulls are expected to petition the league office and be granted the full extent of protection. But it only goes so far. Chicago is left with a massive void at point guard it has unsuccessfully tried to fill for 1 1/2 seasons and a short-lived postseason appearance. Without cap space or significant draft capital, the Bulls are in a bind. A trade for another lead guard is the most likely route. -via The Athletic / March 17, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Bulls G Lonzo Ball will undergo a third surgical procedure on his left knee in past 14 months. He hasn’t played since January of 2022 and had already been ruled out this season. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 16, 2023