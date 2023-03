Optimism within Bulls, Lonzo Ball’s camp that surgery is what he needs to revive his career

On Thursday, sources told The Athletic that Lonzo Ball would undergo a surgery to transplant cartilage in the left knee that has kept him out of action since January 2022. It is the third surgery he will undergo on the knee, and it is expected to cost him most, if not all, of the upcoming season after missing all of 2022-23. I’m told there is optimism within the Bulls organization and Ball’s camp that this procedure is exactly what he needs to revive his career. There is still no set date for the surgery, but we will continue to provide updates on this situation as things develop. Here’s hoping Ball can overcome this and be back on the court, playing at the high level he was playing before his injury.Source: Shams Charania, Zach Harper, Zach Harper and Shams Charania @ The Athletic