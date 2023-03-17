Pau Gasol on LeBron's absence at jersey retirement ceremony: 'I didn't even notice, it was not important to me'

Pau Gasol on LeBron’s absence at jersey retirement ceremony: “I didn’t know LeBron wasn’t coming, I didn’t even notice. It was not important to me.”
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
ICYMI, here’s a look at jersey retirement night for @paugasol, including his remarkable basketball path, what he means to the Lakers, and the forever impact of Kobe:
nba.com/lakers/news/ga… – 6:55 PM
ICYMI, here’s a look at jersey retirement night for @paugasol, including his remarkable basketball path, what he means to the Lakers, and the forever impact of Kobe:
nba.com/lakers/news/ga… – 6:55 PM
More on this storyline
“My emotions were riding extremely high,” Gasol told The Athletic on Wednesday night. “It was very intense, very overwhelming, very beautiful to receive such a huge honor, but with so many other emotional factors and triggers. Obviously, the love of the fans, the appreciation, the energy in the building. The presence of friends, family and people who mean a lot to me and my life. “And clearly, Kobe’s absence — but still strong presence. All that just made it extremely intense.” -via The Athletic / March 10, 2023
Gasol, 42, still has strong ties to both franchises and cities, and roots for both teams. But given the context of the evening — the Lakers were the organization honoring him, and they needed the win more than the Grizzlies did — he was quietly cheering for Los Angeles and was happy the Lakers won, 112-103, to move into the Play-In Tournament. “It was a little challenging because I always want both teams to do well,” Gasol said. “At the same time, Memphis is No. 2 in the West, and the Lakers are battling their way up. They’re doing a lot better, and they’re putting themselves in a position to be in and have a chance.” -via The Athletic / March 10, 2023
While the Lakers and Grizzlies came back on the floor to warm up for the second half, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis approached Gasol to congratulate him. Gasol was appreciative of the gesture, as Davis told Gasol he too wants to eventually rank among the Laker greats. “I told him that he could and that he should and that he will if he keeps doing what he’s doing,” Gasol said. “He’s a great player. He’s a great kid. He’s at an age where he’s still a lot to give, a lot to prove, a lot to accomplish. … He has that type of mindset of ambitiousness, of high goals, of greatness — and what it takes.” -via The Athletic / March 10, 2023