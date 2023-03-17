Live stream: Pelicans 17, Rockets 7

The New Orleans Pelicans (33-36) play against the Houston Rockets (17-52) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday March 17, 2023
New Orleans Pelicans 17, Houston Rockets 7 (Q1 06:58)
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jonas Valanciunas saving that loose ball wasn’t quite at Shaq-clears-Suns-bench territory, but Pels had a few guys get out of the way youtube.com/watch?v=abNlNt… – 8:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Good catching up with former Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni, a Pelicans coaching advisor. Does not attend many games, working off video. But makes the drive over from home in Austin. – 7:54 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Mike D’Antoni is at Toyota Center for tonight’s Rockets-Pelicans game. D’Antoni is a scout with the Pelicans – 7:52 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Michael and his brother B.J. have been supporting the #Pelicans together for 20 years. As our Ultimate Fan winners, they won a team trip and will be at both the game tonight and Sunday!
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s Pelicans starters 🏀
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green didn’t mince words prior to the start of tonight’s matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets: “The goal is to come out and process the message.”
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
fitted for the H
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
We’re in H-Town tonight! Play #PickEm in the FanZone on the #Pelicans app for your chance to win… then you’re automatically entered to win again👀
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
How could Jalen Green NOT wear green today?
Assignment understood.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
#Pelicans and @Tissot are synching up this month to give away a Supersport Chrono watch during the 6 remaining March games.
Tune in to @BallySportsNO tonight at 7:00PM and listen for the winning word, then enter it here for your chance to win!
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will get the first steal of the 3rd quarter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sources: OKC ($17.5M), Utah ($11.7M), Atlanta ($10.8M), Washington ($7.2M), Milwaukee ($6.7M), Toronto ($2.1M), Phoenix ($1.6M), Houston ($931K). – 4:59 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sources: Also receiving revenue sharing payments for 2021-2022 include Denver ($35.5M), Portland ($32M), Charlotte ($31.6M), Sacramento ($29.9M), New Orleans ($28.9M), Memphis ($28M), San Antonio ($26.3M), Minnesota ($25.6M), Orlando ($23.4M), Detroit ($21.5M, Cleveland ($19.9M). – 4:56 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Rockets mailbag: Houston’s big NBA Draft board, Jabari Smith’s shooting and more
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Final day of Fit Week! Coffee, coffee, coffee!☕️
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Remix Night is back!
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LAC b2bs this season (Kawhi in/out)
– @ SAC❌/PHO✅
(Kawhi injury❌)
– NO/HOU
– UTA/CLE
– @ HOU/@ DAL
– @ POR/@ UTA
– @ ORL✅/@ MIA❌
– MIN✅/PHO❌
– @ DET❌/@ TOR✅
– @ DEN✅/@ MIN❌
– PHI✅/@ UTA❌
– @ ATL✅/@ CLE❌
– @ GS✅/@ SAC❌
TBD
– ORL/@ POR
– @ MEM/@ NO
– POR/@ PHO – 3:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
another round of Dyson Daniels appreciation on his gday 🫡 pic.twitter.com/VACIQTA9cM – 3:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LAC b2bs this season (Kawhi in/out)
– @ SAC❌/PHO✅
(Kawhi ankle❌)
– NO/HOU
– UTA/CLE
– @ HOU/@ DAL
– @ POR/@ UTA
– @ ORL✅/@ MIA❌
– MIN✅/PHO❌
– @ DET❌/@ TOR✅
– @ DEN✅/@ MIN❌
– PHI✅/@ UTA❌
– @ ATL✅/@ CLE❌
– @ GS✅/@ SAC❌
TBD
– ORL/@ POR
– @ MEM/@ NO
– POR/@ PHO – 3:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Now playing guard/foward/center for the Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate ift.tt/8HsBE2d – 3:18 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Per @cleantheglass, the Pelicans’ starters without Zion (CJ-Herb-BI-Trey-JV) have a minus-26.3 net rating so far this season.
That’s the worst of any 5-man unit with at least 300 possessions. The second-worst group has a minus-15.4 net rating.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum said on his latest podcast episode that the New Orleans Pelicans had meaningful conversations a few days ago.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
#Pelicans teamed up with @TaxAct to host a Her Time To Play basketball and dance clinic at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/SC8AQZbLsl – 2:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
rollin’ round H-Town
