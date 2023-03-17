Live stream: Timberwolves 13, Bulls 12

The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-35) play against the Chicago Bulls (31-37) at United Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday March 17, 2023

Minnesota Timberwolves 13, Chicago Bulls 12 (Q1 08:03)

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

That was only Anthony Edwards's 47th corner 3 attempt of the season. He's taken 464 non-corner 3s. – 8:16 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Ant comes out and hits his first two threes here in Chicago, Wolves with an early 13-9 lead. – 8:16 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Timberwolves might score more than 150 tonight — 10 pts on first 4 possessions vs. #Bulls – 8:13 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid and Austin Rivers are all IN tonight – 7:52 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Reggie Bullock leads the NBA in corner 3s attempted & shoots 44.9% on them which is 3rd best among the top 20 in corner 3s taken . Hardaway is 6th in corner 3s attempted. Josh Green takes 70.5% of his 3s from the corner, 3rd highest in the NBA (min 100 total 3ptA). – 7:45 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight's @MayoClinic Status Report:

Jaylen Nowell (Left Knee Tendinopathy) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Chicago. – 7:39 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young, who passed Zelmo Beaty for 10th on the Hawks all-time scoring list against Minnesota on 3/13, is starting in his 343rd career game tonight, tied with Dikembe Mutombo for the 13th-most starts in franchise history. – 7:39 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

AC is back in the starting lineup tonight vs. Minnesota.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

AC is back in the starting lineup tonight vs. Minnesota.

@FirstAlert | #BullsNation – 7:30 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch pregame in Chicago on what the key is to working Karl-Anthony Towns back in when he's ready to go: – 6:55 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch on Patrick Beverley: It's hard to state how important he was for us last year. He gave us a swagger and personality. – 6:38 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Donovan said Lonzo Ball's surgery will likely take place "early next week." – 6:21 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Sources: Also receiving revenue sharing payments for 2021-2022 include Denver ($35.5M), Portland ($32M), Charlotte ($31.6M), Sacramento ($29.9M), New Orleans ($28.9M), Memphis ($28M), San Antonio ($26.3M), Minnesota ($25.6M), Orlando ($23.4M), Detroit ($21.5M, Cleveland ($19.9M). – 4:56 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: 20 NBA teams received payment in the league's revenue sharing plan for the 2021-2022 season — with Pacers getting the largest share at $42.2M. Warriors made highest contribution to pool at $45M. Lakers paid ($42.8M), Knicks ($20.9M), Celtics ($15.7M), Bulls ($10M). – 4:47 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat are listing Kyle Lowry as questionable for Saturday in Chicago due to knee soreness, but that also has been the case before the last three games he has played. – 4:40 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Jersey Matchup of the Day:

Bulls (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Timberwolves (A) Away Blues

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Jersey Matchup of the Day:

Bulls (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Timberwolves (A) Away Blues

7.7/10 – 4:36 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat injury report for tomorrow’s game in Chicago:

Cody Zeller, Orlando Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Jamal Cain remain out.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat injury report for tomorrow's game in Chicago:

Cody Zeller, Orlando Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Jamal Cain remain out.

Kyle Lowry again questionable with left knee soreness. He has been questionable for each game since returning and has ended up playing. – 4:35 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

The NBA Draft Lottery will happen on May 16th in Chicago. – 4:24 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

One of my favorite places in Chicago at the piano rooms of the Harold Washington Library. My favorite .@dionnewarwick song written by the late Burt Bacharach and Hal David. It's a hard one, forgive the mess ups. Lol. – 3:45 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Cody Zeller (broken nose), Nikola Jovic (G League), Orlando Robinson (G League) and Jamal Cain (G League) only Heat players not traveling today to Chicago. – 3:05 PM

