Live stream: Warriors 46, Hawks 54

The Golden State Warriors (36-34) play against the Atlanta Hawks (34-35) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday March 17, 2023

Golden State Warriors 46, Atlanta Hawks 54 (Q2 06:21)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks held Curry 0-4 from 3 for roughly 13 mins. He made his first triple with 7:09 left in 1H.

Hawks held Curry 0-4 from 3 for roughly 13 mins. He made his first triple with 7:09 left in 1H.

Hawks currently lead the Warriors 54-46 with 6:44 in 1H.

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

You can try to score on the Hawks in 100 easy ways, or you can try to beat Okongwu on switches. Not sure why opponents keep choosing the second option.

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

AJ Griffin buried his 85th three-pointer of the season in tonight's game, the fourth-most triples by a Hawks rookie in team history.

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Hawks and Warriors playing the best quarter of the entire summer league right now

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Busy weekend for the hard-working folks at the AT&T Center with tonight's game against the Grizzlies, Saturday's Austin Spurs game against the Greensboro Swarm at 7 p.m., and Sunday's 3 p.m. Spurs game against the Hawks featuring the return of Dejounte Murray.

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

The Warriors were up 16-4 with 8:17 left in the first quarter. They enter the second quarter down 39-31.

Quite the momentum swing for Atlanta, and John Collins was the catalyst. He has a game-high 17 points with three 3-pointers.

The Warriors were up 16-4 with 8:17 left in the first quarter. They enter the second quarter down 39-31.

Quite the momentum swing for Atlanta, and John Collins was the catalyst. He has a game-high 17 points with three 3-pointers.

Hawks are shooting 58.6% from the field.

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

So much for that 16-4 start by the Warriors.

So much for that 16-4 start by the Warriors.

Golden State trails 39-31 after the first quarter. John Collins has 17 points for the Hawks.

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

End of 1: Hawks 39, Warriors 31. Torrid early shooting from GS offset by seven turnovers and the best quarter of John Collins' season.

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

1Q: Hawks 39, Warriors 31

1Q: Hawks 39, Warriors 31

After opening the quarter 2-8 from the floor, the Hawks have made 17 of 29 overall and are 5-12 from 3.

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Trae Young went iso Klay Thompson then found Bogi who drained a 3 at the shotclock.

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

John Collins has tied Cliff Levingston (370) for 10th on the Hawks all-time block list with his first rejection of the game.

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Trae Young, Bogi, AJG, Bey and OO in the game out of the timeout. Turnover forced.

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Warriors call timeout after Okongwu picked off Curry and Trae Young found Saddiq Bey for the layup. Hawks down 27-25 with 3:32 in 1Q.

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Looks like John Collins is poised for one of those nights. He already has 17 points. 3/4 from deep.

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young has extended his streak of five-or-more assists to 97 straight games, breaking a tie with Muggsy Bogues (96) for the ninth-longest such streak in NBA history.

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

John Collins first shot smacked off the backboard wide right from top of key. Since then he has 17 points in the first 7 minutes. What is happening.

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Better shooter: Steph Curry or John Collins? Who can say?

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

John Collins has 15 points in the game's first 8+ minutes, including 3 threes.

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

John Collins is productive early. He's got 15 of the Hawks 19 points on 5-6 shooting from the floor and 2-3 shooting from 3. Hawks trail 23-19

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Hawks continuing recent trend of getting absolutely eviscerated on defense. – Hawks continuing recent trend of getting absolutely eviscerated on defense. – 7:50 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Great start for the Warriors without Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala. Up 14-4 with 8:46 left in the first quarter. Donte DiVincenzo has scored six of those points.

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks call timeout with 8:46 left in 1Q after Steph Curry cuts baseline for a reverse layup. Hawks are down 14-4.

Hawks call timeout with 8:46 left in 1Q after Steph Curry cuts baseline for a reverse layup. Hawks are down 14-4.

Warriors are 5-6 from the floor and 3-4 from 3. Donte DiVincenzo is 2-2 from 3.

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

How to put this gently… a lot of the people who bought tickets tonight didn’t buy them to see the Hawks. – How to put this gently… a lot of the people who bought tickets tonight didn’t buy them to see the Hawks. – 7:43 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Hawks win the tip. Their uniforms are fire. Game on. – Hawks win the tip. Their uniforms are fire. Game on. – 7:40 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young, who passed Zelmo Beaty for 10th on the Hawks all-time scoring list against Minnesota on 3/13, is starting in his 343rd career game tonight, tied with Dikembe Mutombo for the 13th-most starts in franchise history. – Trae Young, who passed Zelmo Beaty for 10th on the Hawks all-time scoring list against Minnesota on 3/13, is starting in his 343rd career game tonight, tied with Dikembe Mutombo for the 13th-most starts in franchise history. – 7:39 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors starters tonight in Atlanta

Steph Curry

Donte DiVincenzo

Klay Thompson

Jonathan Kuminga

Warriors starters tonight in Atlanta

Steph Curry

Donte DiVincenzo

Klay Thompson

Jonathan Kuminga

Kevon Looney

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

(And the Warriors brought in Lester Quinones on a two-way, added as well) – (And the Warriors brought in Lester Quinones on a two-way, added as well) – 7:02 PM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Added one more update in, Warriors just converted Anthony Lamb to a regular contract – Added one more update in, Warriors just converted Anthony Lamb to a regular contract – 6:53 PM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

GOOD NEWS GOOD NEWS #DubNation !! Steph Curry & Kevon Looney have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight's game after previously being listed as questionable and probable respectively. Now there are only 5 Warriors players out tonight, I just hope Steph and Loon aren't overdoing it 😄😄

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA

– Joel’s chance to plant flag

– Mavs/Lakers Main Event: who’s playing?

– Dubs w/o Draymond

– Bulls/Blazers last stands

– Breaking lineup news from across league

NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!

Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA

– Joel's chance to plant flag

– Mavs/Lakers Main Event: who's playing?

– Dubs w/o Draymond

– Bulls/Blazers last stands

– Breaking lineup news from across league

NBA's Closing Bell, now through tip!

📺 youtube.com/watch?v=Hb7goz… pic.twitter.com/tNzJ9kEZJw

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Stephen Curry (left thumb soreness) and Kevon Looney (lower back soreness) will both warm up with the intention of playing against Atlanta.

Stephen Curry (left thumb soreness) and Kevon Looney (lower back soreness) will both warm up with the intention of playing against Atlanta.

Curry was listed as questionable on the Warriors' injury report entering the night/ Looney was probable.

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Kerr on converting Lamb: "We definitely needed another wing with size to guard multiple spots. I'd love to have Ty Jerome, too, but we don't have enough spots. We could only pick one. So we chose Lamb based on a positional need but both guys really deserved to be on the roster."

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: "He should be good to go," but added that he would warm up to see how it feels.

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Steph Curry and Kevon Looney will warm up with the intentions of playing, Kerr said.

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Steve Kerr has not yet arrived for his 6:00 PM ET presser. Running a bit behind schedule since one of the Warriors buses got stuck behind the stopped train on Baker St.

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

The Warriors fell to 7-27 on the road despite a 50-point night from Stephen Curry. 6:00 PM The Warriors fell to 7-27 on the road despite a 50-point night from Stephen Curry. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit…

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Told that Warriors were stuck in bus for roughly 40 minutes waiting on train. The way that street is set up you can’t turn a bus around once you start. Just gotta hope the train moves. – Told that Warriors were stuck in bus for roughly 40 minutes waiting on train. The way that street is set up you can’t turn a bus around once you start. Just gotta hope the train moves. – 5:50 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Moody, Lamb, DiVincenzo only Warriors who have been on court. Presume that’s the “first bus” contingent that got here before the train. – Moody, Lamb, DiVincenzo only Warriors who have been on court. Presume that’s the “first bus” contingent that got here before the train. – 5:39 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Back to the NBA side for Warriors-Hawks tonight. No Draymond Green for Warriors, no Jalen Johnson for Hawks. Roughly equivalent, right? 5:32 PM Back to the NBA side for Warriors-Hawks tonight. No Draymond Green for Warriors, no Jalen Johnson for Hawks. Roughly equivalent, right? pic.twitter.com/Qc8l2cSoZD

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Update: Train hasn't moved. Team buses have to cross this track to access State Farm Arena. Warriors-Hawks 730 tip tonight. Fun! 5:19 PM Update: Train hasn't moved. Team buses have to cross this track to access State Farm Arena. Warriors-Hawks 730 tip tonight. Fun! pic.twitter.com/rRkpIKlLsR

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Sources: OKC ($17.5M), Utah ($11.7M), Atlanta ($10.8M), Washington ($7.2M), Milwaukee ($6.7M), Toronto ($2.1M), Phoenix ($1.6M), Houston ($931K).

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: 20 NBA teams received payment in the league's revenue sharing plan for the 2021-2022 season — with Pacers getting the largest share at $42.2M. Warriors made highest contribution to pool at $45M. Lakers paid ($42.8M), Knicks ($20.9M), Celtics ($15.7M), Bulls ($10M).

Golden State Warriors @warriors

The Warriors have signed guard Lester Quinones to a two-way contract.

The Warriors have signed guard Lester Quinones to a two-way contract.

Lester had previously signed a 10-day contract with Golden State on March 2. 4:15 PM The Warriors have signed guard Lester Quinones to a two-way contract.

Lester had previously signed a 10-day contract with Golden State on March 2. pic.twitter.com/eeDiFQ6L7C

Golden State Warriors @warriors

The Warriors have converted forward Anthony Lamb to a standard NBA contract.

The Warriors have converted forward Anthony Lamb to a standard NBA contract.

Anthony was originally signed by Golden State on October 5 and converted to a two-way contract on October 14. 4:00 PM The Warriors have converted forward Anthony Lamb to a standard NBA contract.

Anthony was originally signed by Golden State on October 5 and converted to a two-way contract on October 14. pic.twitter.com/ZsA1lKjzW2

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Russell Westbrook and Stephen Curry have gone head to head 44 times after this week’s game, including playoffs.

Their teams have each won 22 times. 3:44 PM Russell Westbrook and Stephen Curry have gone head to head 44 times after this week’s game, including playoffs.Their teams have each won 22 times. pic.twitter.com/4bMhe0LzET

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2021, six players produced a triple-double:

✅ Draymond Green

✅ James Harden

✅ Nikola Jokic

✅ Domantas Sabonis

✅ Ben Simmons

✅ Russell Westbrook

It’s the most triple-doubles recorded in a single day in NBA history.

Subscribe: 3:08 PM 📅 On this day in 2021, six players produced a triple-double:✅ Draymond Green✅ James Harden✅ Nikola Jokic✅ Domantas Sabonis✅ Ben Simmons✅ Russell WestbrookIt’s the most triple-doubles recorded in a single day in NBA history.Subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Kennesaw State represented itself well in the tourney but man did that make me feel super old. I covered @sunsetAMIR when played high school ball at Wheeler more than 20 years ago. Wound up covering his older brother Shareef with the Hawks a little bit later. But, man, time flies

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Golden State sagged off Russell Westbrook defensively both times they faced the Clippers. It figures another opponent will try that. Does that help Russ attack the glass?

Golden State sagged off Russell Westbrook defensively both times they faced the Clippers. It figures another opponent will try that. Does that help Russ attack the glass?

"I can do anything I want. Which is great for me. Good luck to everybody that continues doing that." 2:40 PM Golden State sagged off Russell Westbrook defensively both times they faced the Clippers. It figures another opponent will try that. Does that help Russ attack the glass?

"I can do anything I want. Which is great for me. Good luck to everybody that continues doing that." pic.twitter.com/Hyluga5Ff9

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Last time we played the Hawks

clutch play after clutch play

Last time we played the Hawks

clutch play after clutch play

after clutch play ⚡️ 1:47 PM Last time we played the Hawks

clutch play after clutch play

after clutch play ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/kaFPVQeqpS