Live stream: Warriors 46, Hawks 54

The Golden State Warriors (36-34) play against the Atlanta Hawks (34-35) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday March 17, 2023
Golden State Warriors 46, Atlanta Hawks 54 (Q2 06:21)
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks held Curry 0-4 from 3 for roughly 13 mins. He made his first triple with 7:09 left in 1H.
Hawks currently lead the Warriors 54-46 with 6:44 in 1H. – 8:13 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The Warriors were up 16-4 with 8:17 left in the first quarter. They enter the second quarter down 39-31.
Quite the momentum swing for Atlanta, and John Collins was the catalyst. He has a game-high 17 points with three 3-pointers.
Hawks are shooting 58.6% from the field. – 8:04 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
So much for that 16-4 start by the Warriors.
Golden State trails 39-31 after the first quarter. John Collins has 17 points for the Hawks. – 8:03 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Hawks 39, Warriors 31
After opening the quarter 2-8 from the floor, the Hawks have made 17 of 29 overall and are 5-12 from 3. – 8:02 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Wide open JK for the SLAM
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/tVxauRgre6 – 7:59 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks call timeout with 8:46 left in 1Q after Steph Curry cuts baseline for a reverse layup. Hawks are down 14-4.
Warriors are 5-6 from the floor and 3-4 from 3. Donte DiVincenzo is 2-2 from 3. – 7:46 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Donte to start us off 👌
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/SsNiyabZYM – 7:44 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Golden State Warriors @warriors
SOON 👀
Stream the action » https://t.co/rvLPRc1Eeg pic.twitter.com/yi5PcetomH – 7:18 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Starting lineups:
Steph Curry and Kevon Looney are available. pic.twitter.com/1rdbqY2PPL – 7:07 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight in Atlanta
Steph Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney – 7:04 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Joel’s chance to plant flag
– Mavs/Lakers Main Event: who’s playing?
– Dubs w/o Draymond
– Bulls/Blazers last stands
– Breaking lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=Hb7goz… pic.twitter.com/tNzJ9kEZJw – 6:34 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Focused 🎧
@starrylemonlime || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/p46j8prOWS – 6:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry (left thumb soreness) and Kevon Looney (lower back soreness) will both warm up with the intention of playing against Atlanta.
Curry was listed as questionable on the Warriors’ injury report entering the night/ Looney was probable. – 6:10 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Ready to work 🫡
@starrylemonlime || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/0JKu0heHge – 6:06 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The Warriors have signed guard Lester Quinones to a two-way contract.
Lester had previously signed a 10-day contract with Golden State on March 2. pic.twitter.com/eeDiFQ6L7C – 4:15 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The Warriors have converted forward Anthony Lamb to a standard NBA contract.
Anthony was originally signed by Golden State on October 5 and converted to a two-way contract on October 14. pic.twitter.com/ZsA1lKjzW2 – 4:00 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook and Stephen Curry have gone head to head 44 times after this week’s game, including playoffs.
Their teams have each won 22 times. pic.twitter.com/4bMhe0LzET – 3:44 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, six players produced a triple-double:
✅ Draymond Green
✅ James Harden
✅ Nikola Jokic
✅ Domantas Sabonis
✅ Ben Simmons
✅ Russell Westbrook
It’s the most triple-doubles recorded in a single day in NBA history.
Subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:08 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Golden State sagged off Russell Westbrook defensively both times they faced the Clippers. It figures another opponent will try that. Does that help Russ attack the glass?
“I can do anything I want. Which is great for me. Good luck to everybody that continues doing that.” pic.twitter.com/Hyluga5Ff9 – 2:40 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Last time we played the Hawks
clutch play after clutch play
after clutch play ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/kaFPVQeqpS – 1:47 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
