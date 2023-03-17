Live stream: Wizards 27, Cavaliers 40

The Washington Wizards (32-37) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-28) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday March 17, 2023
Washington Wizards 27, Cleveland Cavaliers 40 (Q2 09:29)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland is a perfect 5 of 5 from the field. He has 11 points so far after that pullup jumper. – 8:13 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland is a perfect 5 of 5 from the field. He has 11 points so far after that pullup jumper. – 8:13 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Johnny Davis is receiving some playing time early in the second quarter in Cleveland tonight. – 8:12 PM
Johnny Davis is receiving some playing time early in the second quarter in Cleveland tonight. – 8:12 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
⚪️🍀🍀🍀
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/Yhzgyfvg4Y – 8:10 PM
⚪️🍀🍀🍀
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/Yhzgyfvg4Y – 8:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 31-24 Cavs over the Wizards at the end of the 1st quarter. Donovan Mitchell leads all scorers with 10 pts. Kristaps Porzingis has 9 pts. CLE has 20-14 edge in PITP. – 8:08 PM
It’s 31-24 Cavs over the Wizards at the end of the 1st quarter. Donovan Mitchell leads all scorers with 10 pts. Kristaps Porzingis has 9 pts. CLE has 20-14 edge in PITP. – 8:08 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wizards trail the Cavaliers 31-24
Porzingis: 9p 3r
Kispert, Gafford: 4p
Mitchell has 10p and the Cavs are shooting 59.1% from the field. – 8:08 PM
After one, the Wizards trail the Cavaliers 31-24
Porzingis: 9p 3r
Kispert, Gafford: 4p
Mitchell has 10p and the Cavs are shooting 59.1% from the field. – 8:08 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead the Wizards 31-24. They have 9 assists on 13 made shots, and have been really active on the defensive boards.
Mitchell with an early 10 points. – 8:07 PM
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead the Wizards 31-24. They have 9 assists on 13 made shots, and have been really active on the defensive boards.
Mitchell with an early 10 points. – 8:07 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Wizards 31-24 after the first quarter. Donovan Mitchell leads all scorers with 10 points. Pretty interesting to see them only attempt two 3-pointers in the first 12 minutes. Darius Garland looked pretty good to start, too. – 8:07 PM
#Cavs lead the Wizards 31-24 after the first quarter. Donovan Mitchell leads all scorers with 10 points. Pretty interesting to see them only attempt two 3-pointers in the first 12 minutes. Darius Garland looked pretty good to start, too. – 8:07 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 1st Q: Cavs 31, Wizards 24. Donovan Mitchell 10 points, Lamar Stevens 7. Cavs shooting 59 percent from field. – 8:07 PM
End 1st Q: Cavs 31, Wizards 24. Donovan Mitchell 10 points, Lamar Stevens 7. Cavs shooting 59 percent from field. – 8:07 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
AND-1 for 🕷
@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/NYpqNMBfaf – 8:06 PM
AND-1 for 🕷
@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/NYpqNMBfaf – 8:06 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Asked #Cavs Mamadi Diakite tonight what happened to his Virginia Cavaliers.
“No comment,” he said. “But that was a bad way to lose.” – 8:05 PM
Asked #Cavs Mamadi Diakite tonight what happened to his Virginia Cavaliers.
“No comment,” he said. “But that was a bad way to lose.” – 8:05 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Evidently, playing Mamadi Diakite wasn’t a fluke thing in the last game. He just checked in – 8:03 PM
Evidently, playing Mamadi Diakite wasn’t a fluke thing in the last game. He just checked in – 8:03 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Feels like Evan Mobley does something special defensively once a night at least. – 8:02 PM
Feels like Evan Mobley does something special defensively once a night at least. – 8:02 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Brad with the dish, KP with the swish 👌 pic.twitter.com/kTaecz69r7 – 8:01 PM
Brad with the dish, KP with the swish 👌 pic.twitter.com/kTaecz69r7 – 8:01 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
EV4 doing what he does best. 💪 #LetEmKnow
Personalize your highlights on the #CavsApp to get content of your favorite players, presented by @Verizon. #ad pic.twitter.com/9xa2R2eBEe – 7:56 PM
EV4 doing what he does best. 💪 #LetEmKnow
Personalize your highlights on the #CavsApp to get content of your favorite players, presented by @Verizon. #ad pic.twitter.com/9xa2R2eBEe – 7:56 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs have been really aggressive offensively here early and getting good looks. They are also moving the ball well, as they have 6 assists on 8 made shots. They lead the Wizards 20-11 with 6:21 left in the first quarter. – 7:51 PM
#Cavs have been really aggressive offensively here early and getting good looks. They are also moving the ball well, as they have 6 assists on 8 made shots. They lead the Wizards 20-11 with 6:21 left in the first quarter. – 7:51 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
dime from beal 💰
trey from tae 👌 pic.twitter.com/SvfrbFEElE – 7:50 PM
dime from beal 💰
trey from tae 👌 pic.twitter.com/SvfrbFEElE – 7:50 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated story on Kings guard Kevin Heurter’s injury. An MRI showed it’s not a hamstring injury, as previously believed. Here’s what we know as the Kings prepare to visit the Wizards on Saturday.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 7:50 PM
Updated story on Kings guard Kevin Heurter’s injury. An MRI showed it’s not a hamstring injury, as previously believed. Here’s what we know as the Kings prepare to visit the Wizards on Saturday.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 7:50 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Lamar Stevens hurts his left wrist on a dunk. He still completes 3-point play. Cavs up 18-11 – 7:50 PM
Lamar Stevens hurts his left wrist on a dunk. He still completes 3-point play. Cavs up 18-11 – 7:50 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Lamar Stevens off to a really nice start here tonight with seven of the 18 points for the #Cavs. They’re up 18-11 with 7:19 left in the first quarter. – 7:49 PM
Lamar Stevens off to a really nice start here tonight with seven of the 18 points for the #Cavs. They’re up 18-11 with 7:19 left in the first quarter. – 7:49 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Steal by Ice 🤝 Assist from DG 🤝 SLAM by Spida #LetEmKnow
@Isaac Okoro | @Darius Garland | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/cpnbERiqdK – 7:48 PM
Steal by Ice 🤝 Assist from DG 🤝 SLAM by Spida #LetEmKnow
@Isaac Okoro | @Darius Garland | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/cpnbERiqdK – 7:48 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ball is up. #Cavs and Wizards are underway here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. – 7:40 PM
Ball is up. #Cavs and Wizards are underway here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. – 7:40 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Wizards have three 20-point scorers in starting lineup, led by Bradley Beal’s 23.4 ppg. Kristaps Porzingis is next at 22.9 and Kyle Kouzma 21.2. That’s a lot of firepower. – 7:39 PM
Wizards have three 20-point scorers in starting lineup, led by Bradley Beal’s 23.4 ppg. Kristaps Porzingis is next at 22.9 and Kyle Kouzma 21.2. That’s a lot of firepower. – 7:39 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
IT’S THAT TIME. 💫
📺@BallySportsCLE | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/xNGDxAOS9F – 7:35 PM
IT’S THAT TIME. 💫
📺@BallySportsCLE | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/xNGDxAOS9F – 7:35 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go are up BIG after one quarter of play 35-21 over the Texas Legends. *Go-Go shot 63%
Quenton Jackson leads the team with 8 off the bench.
Devon Dotson, Isaiah Todd and Jules Bernard all have 5. – 7:27 PM
The Capital City Go-Go are up BIG after one quarter of play 35-21 over the Texas Legends. *Go-Go shot 63%
Quenton Jackson leads the team with 8 off the bench.
Devon Dotson, Isaiah Todd and Jules Bernard all have 5. – 7:27 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Friday night focus.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/guQHlSk1JZ – 7:26 PM
Friday night focus.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/guQHlSk1JZ – 7:26 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
ready to rock in The Land 🎸
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/xy6SuDlWWy – 7:25 PM
ready to rock in The Land 🎸
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/xy6SuDlWWy – 7:25 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wizards starters in Cleveland:
Morris
Beal
Kuzma
Porzingis
Gafford – 7:16 PM
Wizards starters in Cleveland:
Morris
Beal
Kuzma
Porzingis
Gafford – 7:16 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
our @MedStarHealth Starting 5️⃣ from The Land ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5ecOSPiF2n – 7:12 PM
our @MedStarHealth Starting 5️⃣ from The Land ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5ecOSPiF2n – 7:12 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Cool Story about my bond with @MGortat .
long before I was #NBA media,
One night I was randomly gifted, Wizards tickets.
Ironically it was on Polish Heritage Night. I wanted to stay, so I moved down. An usher told me I couldn’t attend.
Gortat shouted, “let my cousin down.” – 7:08 PM
Cool Story about my bond with @MGortat .
long before I was #NBA media,
One night I was randomly gifted, Wizards tickets.
Ironically it was on Polish Heritage Night. I wanted to stay, so I moved down. An usher told me I couldn’t attend.
Gortat shouted, “let my cousin down.” – 7:08 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Tonights Starters
Jules Bernard – Craig Sword
Jay Huff -Davion Mintz – DevonDotson pic.twitter.com/y1BsSmvhSM – 6:51 PM
Tonights Starters
Jules Bernard – Craig Sword
Jay Huff -Davion Mintz – DevonDotson pic.twitter.com/y1BsSmvhSM – 6:51 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs sticking with Stevens in the starting five tonight with Allen out against the Wizards: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Lamar Stevens and Evan Mobley – 6:43 PM
#Cavs sticking with Stevens in the starting five tonight with Allen out against the Wizards: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Lamar Stevens and Evan Mobley – 6:43 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Stevens, and Mobley tonight against the Wizards. – 6:42 PM
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Stevens, and Mobley tonight against the Wizards. – 6:42 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings are listing Richaun Holmes (non-COVID illness), Kevin Huerter (right popliteus strain) and Trey Lyles (right shoulder soreness) as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards. – 6:36 PM
The Sacramento Kings are listing Richaun Holmes (non-COVID illness), Kevin Huerter (right popliteus strain) and Trey Lyles (right shoulder soreness) as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards. – 6:36 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs starters tonight v. WAS:
Garland
Mitchell
Okoro
Stevens
E. Mobley pic.twitter.com/dgRKbkyyYg – 6:36 PM
#Cavs starters tonight v. WAS:
Garland
Mitchell
Okoro
Stevens
E. Mobley pic.twitter.com/dgRKbkyyYg – 6:36 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs will start Lamar Stevens in place of Jarrett Allen (eye) once again tonight vs. Washington, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. – 6:25 PM
#Cavs will start Lamar Stevens in place of Jarrett Allen (eye) once again tonight vs. Washington, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. – 6:25 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
St. Patty’s drip 🍀
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/OPUdZmjqEQ – 6:17 PM
St. Patty’s drip 🍀
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/OPUdZmjqEQ – 6:17 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Center Jarrett Allen remains out for the Cavs tonight vs. Washington. – 5:37 PM
Center Jarrett Allen remains out for the Cavs tonight vs. Washington. – 5:37 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Just in time for your Friday commute or weekend workout: a SUPER-SIZED edition of #SmithAndJones. We catch up w/ an all-time #Raptors fan favorite, and chat w/ @DrexelWBB’s Keishana Washington. Plus, well-respected former #NBA ref, Bob Delaney.
🍎podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/cat… pic.twitter.com/6UIaMwbabV – 5:11 PM
Just in time for your Friday commute or weekend workout: a SUPER-SIZED edition of #SmithAndJones. We catch up w/ an all-time #Raptors fan favorite, and chat w/ @DrexelWBB’s Keishana Washington. Plus, well-respected former #NBA ref, Bob Delaney.
🍎podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/cat… pic.twitter.com/6UIaMwbabV – 5:11 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sources: OKC ($17.5M), Utah ($11.7M), Atlanta ($10.8M), Washington ($7.2M), Milwaukee ($6.7M), Toronto ($2.1M), Phoenix ($1.6M), Houston ($931K). – 4:59 PM
Sources: OKC ($17.5M), Utah ($11.7M), Atlanta ($10.8M), Washington ($7.2M), Milwaukee ($6.7M), Toronto ($2.1M), Phoenix ($1.6M), Houston ($931K). – 4:59 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sources: Also receiving revenue sharing payments for 2021-2022 include Denver ($35.5M), Portland ($32M), Charlotte ($31.6M), Sacramento ($29.9M), New Orleans ($28.9M), Memphis ($28M), San Antonio ($26.3M), Minnesota ($25.6M), Orlando ($23.4M), Detroit ($21.5M, Cleveland ($19.9M). – 4:56 PM
Sources: Also receiving revenue sharing payments for 2021-2022 include Denver ($35.5M), Portland ($32M), Charlotte ($31.6M), Sacramento ($29.9M), New Orleans ($28.9M), Memphis ($28M), San Antonio ($26.3M), Minnesota ($25.6M), Orlando ($23.4M), Detroit ($21.5M, Cleveland ($19.9M). – 4:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LAC b2bs this season (Kawhi in/out)
– @ SAC❌/PHO✅
(Kawhi injury❌)
– NO/HOU
– UTA/CLE
– @ HOU/@ DAL
– @ POR/@ UTA
– @ ORL✅/@ MIA❌
– MIN✅/PHO❌
– @ DET❌/@ TOR✅
– @ DEN✅/@ MIN❌
– PHI✅/@ UTA❌
– @ ATL✅/@ CLE❌
– @ GS✅/@ SAC❌
TBD
– ORL/@ POR
– @ MEM/@ NO
– POR/@ PHO – 3:48 PM
LAC b2bs this season (Kawhi in/out)
– @ SAC❌/PHO✅
(Kawhi injury❌)
– NO/HOU
– UTA/CLE
– @ HOU/@ DAL
– @ POR/@ UTA
– @ ORL✅/@ MIA❌
– MIN✅/PHO❌
– @ DET❌/@ TOR✅
– @ DEN✅/@ MIN❌
– PHI✅/@ UTA❌
– @ ATL✅/@ CLE❌
– @ GS✅/@ SAC❌
TBD
– ORL/@ POR
– @ MEM/@ NO
– POR/@ PHO – 3:48 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
One of my favorite places in Chicago at the piano rooms of the Harold Washington Library. My favorite .@dionnewarwick song written by the late Burt Bacharach and Hal David. It’s a hard one, forgive the mess ups. Lol. pic.twitter.com/ln9tdgpL0R – 3:45 PM
One of my favorite places in Chicago at the piano rooms of the Harold Washington Library. My favorite .@dionnewarwick song written by the late Burt Bacharach and Hal David. It’s a hard one, forgive the mess ups. Lol. pic.twitter.com/ln9tdgpL0R – 3:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LAC b2bs this season (Kawhi in/out)
– @ SAC❌/PHO✅
(Kawhi ankle❌)
– NO/HOU
– UTA/CLE
– @ HOU/@ DAL
– @ POR/@ UTA
– @ ORL✅/@ MIA❌
– MIN✅/PHO❌
– @ DET❌/@ TOR✅
– @ DEN✅/@ MIN❌
– PHI✅/@ UTA❌
– @ ATL✅/@ CLE❌
– @ GS✅/@ SAC❌
TBD
– ORL/@ POR
– @ MEM/@ NO
– POR/@ PHO – 3:37 PM
LAC b2bs this season (Kawhi in/out)
– @ SAC❌/PHO✅
(Kawhi ankle❌)
– NO/HOU
– UTA/CLE
– @ HOU/@ DAL
– @ POR/@ UTA
– @ ORL✅/@ MIA❌
– MIN✅/PHO❌
– @ DET❌/@ TOR✅
– @ DEN✅/@ MIN❌
– PHI✅/@ UTA❌
– @ ATL✅/@ CLE❌
– @ GS✅/@ SAC❌
TBD
– ORL/@ POR
– @ MEM/@ NO
– POR/@ PHO – 3:37 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings say guard Kevin Huerter has a mild strain of the popliteus muscle and no hamstring injury. Huerter is expected to be day-to-day and will be listed as questionable for Saturday’s game versus the Wizards. – 3:24 PM
Kings say guard Kevin Huerter has a mild strain of the popliteus muscle and no hamstring injury. Huerter is expected to be day-to-day and will be listed as questionable for Saturday’s game versus the Wizards. – 3:24 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings have an update on Kevin Huerter. He is officially day-to-day and will be questionable for tomorrow’ game against the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/1b2OH9ENEf – 2:52 PM
Kings have an update on Kevin Huerter. He is officially day-to-day and will be questionable for tomorrow’ game against the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/1b2OH9ENEf – 2:52 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🐼 🆚 🕷️
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/1hkx2PWv2g – 2:50 PM
🐼 🆚 🕷️
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/1hkx2PWv2g – 2:50 PM
Chris Miller @CMillsPXP
Wizards have officially signed Xavier Cooks to a multi-year contract. pic.twitter.com/OTt5hwTk60 – 2:08 PM
Wizards have officially signed Xavier Cooks to a multi-year contract. pic.twitter.com/OTt5hwTk60 – 2:08 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Washington Wizards have signed Xavier Cooks to a four-year, $6.1 million deal, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. The deal is guaranteed the rest of this season and the 2023-24 season, is non-guaranteed for the 2024-25 season, and includes a team option for the 2025-26 season. – 2:07 PM
The Washington Wizards have signed Xavier Cooks to a four-year, $6.1 million deal, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. The deal is guaranteed the rest of this season and the 2023-24 season, is non-guaranteed for the 2024-25 season, and includes a team option for the 2025-26 season. – 2:07 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ addition of Australian forward Xavier Cooks is official, the Wizards announced. Who is Cooks, and how could he help the team? @Sam_Vecenie, @TheAthletic’s NBA Draft expert, has followed Cooks’ career closely and offers this scouting report:
theathletic.com/4280686/2023/0… – 1:50 PM
The Wizards’ addition of Australian forward Xavier Cooks is official, the Wizards announced. Who is Cooks, and how could he help the team? @Sam_Vecenie, @TheAthletic’s NBA Draft expert, has followed Cooks’ career closely and offers this scouting report:
theathletic.com/4280686/2023/0… – 1:50 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards have made the Xavier Cooks signing official now that he is done leading the Sydney Kings to the NBL title. – 1:48 PM
The Wizards have made the Xavier Cooks signing official now that he is done leading the Sydney Kings to the NBL title. – 1:48 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Welcome to The District, Xavier Cooks 🤝
#DCAboveAll x @xaviercooks10 – 1:46 PM
Welcome to The District, Xavier Cooks 🤝
#DCAboveAll x @xaviercooks10 – 1:46 PM