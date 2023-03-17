Wizards vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Washington Wizards play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Washington Wizards are spending $4,745,892 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $3,453,778 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday March 17, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Away TV: NBCSWA+

Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

Away Radio: The Team 980

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!