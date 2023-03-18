76ers rest James Harden against Indiana

Gina Mizell: New addition to the Sixers’ injury report: James Harden (injury recovery/rest) is OUT tonight at Indiana on the second night of the back to back.
Source: Twitter @ginamizell
Source: Twitter @ginamizell
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Injury update from the Sixers: James Harden (injury recovery) is out for tonight’s game at Indiana on the second night of a back to back. P.J. Tucker (ankle soreness) is also out, while Jalen McDaniels’ status is still TBD. – 5:27 PM
Injury update from the Sixers: James Harden (injury recovery) is out for tonight’s game at Indiana on the second night of a back to back. P.J. Tucker (ankle soreness) is also out, while Jalen McDaniels’ status is still TBD. – 5:27 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
New addition to the Sixers’ injury report: James Harden (injury recovery/rest) is OUT tonight at Indiana on the second night of the back to back. – 5:24 PM
New addition to the Sixers’ injury report: James Harden (injury recovery/rest) is OUT tonight at Indiana on the second night of the back to back. – 5:24 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
76ers will be without James Harden and P.J. Tucker tonight. TBD on Jalen McDaniels. – 5:23 PM
76ers will be without James Harden and P.J. Tucker tonight. TBD on Jalen McDaniels. – 5:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers-Hornets takeaways: Queen City loves Joel Embiid; James Harden among all-time great assist makers inquirer.com/sports/76ers-h… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 4:17 PM
Sixers-Hornets takeaways: Queen City loves Joel Embiid; James Harden among all-time great assist makers inquirer.com/sports/76ers-h… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 4:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden on passing Hall of Famer Bob Cousy for 20th in all-time assists: “It’s a blessing and an honor to continue to be in those conversations and continue to climb up those ladders.” inquirer.com/sports/76ers-h… via @phillyinquirer – 4:16 PM
#Sixers PG James Harden on passing Hall of Famer Bob Cousy for 20th in all-time assists: “It’s a blessing and an honor to continue to be in those conversations and continue to climb up those ladders.” inquirer.com/sports/76ers-h… via @phillyinquirer – 4:16 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden on being viewed as just a scorer: “Playmaking is underrated. Hopefully, they’ll catch on eventually, but, I mean just impacting the game. And scoring and playmaking is something I have to do every single game.” inquirer.com/sports/76ers-h… via @phillyinquirer – 1:08 PM
#Sixers PG James Harden on being viewed as just a scorer: “Playmaking is underrated. Hopefully, they’ll catch on eventually, but, I mean just impacting the game. And scoring and playmaking is something I have to do every single game.” inquirer.com/sports/76ers-h… via @phillyinquirer – 1:08 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers point guard James Harden: “Playmaking is underrated. Hopefully, they’ll catch on eventually, but, I mean just impacting the game. And scoring and playmaking is something I have to do every single game.”
inquirer.com/sports/76ers-h… via @phillyinquirer – 1:05 PM
#Sixers point guard James Harden: “Playmaking is underrated. Hopefully, they’ll catch on eventually, but, I mean just impacting the game. And scoring and playmaking is something I have to do every single game.”
inquirer.com/sports/76ers-h… via @phillyinquirer – 1:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid: “It felt like a home game, even the MVP chants and cheering. It was crazy.”
Sixers-Hornets takeaways: Queen City loves Embiid; James Harden among all-time great assist makers inquirer.com/sports/76ers-h… via @phillyinquirer – 9:28 AM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid: “It felt like a home game, even the MVP chants and cheering. It was crazy.”
Sixers-Hornets takeaways: Queen City loves Embiid; James Harden among all-time great assist makers inquirer.com/sports/76ers-h… via @phillyinquirer – 9:28 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers-Hornets takeaways: Queen City loves Joel Embiid; James Harden among all-time great assist makers inquirer.com/sports/76ers-h… via @phillyinquirer – 9:08 AM
Sixers-Hornets takeaways: Queen City loves Joel Embiid; James Harden among all-time great assist makers inquirer.com/sports/76ers-h… via @phillyinquirer – 9:08 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Best of the Best award goes to all the #Sixers fans in attendance. They arrived early and were loud and proud.
Sixers-Hornets takeaways: Queen City loves Joel Embiid; James Harden among all-time great assist makers inquirer.com/sports/76ers-h… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 6:18 AM
Best of the Best award goes to all the #Sixers fans in attendance. They arrived early and were loud and proud.
Sixers-Hornets takeaways: Queen City loves Joel Embiid; James Harden among all-time great assist makers inquirer.com/sports/76ers-h… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 6:18 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers– #Charlotte #Hornets takeaways: Queen City loves Joel Embiid; James Harden among all-time great assist makers inquirer.com/sports/76ers-h… via @phillyinquirer – 5:11 AM
#Sixers– #Charlotte #Hornets takeaways: Queen City loves Joel Embiid; James Harden among all-time great assist makers inquirer.com/sports/76ers-h… via @phillyinquirer – 5:11 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Embiid with a smooth 38-13-5 despite not playing the 4th quarter.
He’s averaging 33.5 PPG this year.
He’s the only C to average 30+ in 40 years, and he’s about to do it a 2nd time.
Only players to average more PPG than Embiid this year in last 40 years are Harden, Kobe & MJ. – 9:22 PM
Embiid with a smooth 38-13-5 despite not playing the 4th quarter.
He’s averaging 33.5 PPG this year.
He’s the only C to average 30+ in 40 years, and he’s about to do it a 2nd time.
Only players to average more PPG than Embiid this year in last 40 years are Harden, Kobe & MJ. – 9:22 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Another dominant win for the @Philadelphia 76ers, beating the Hornets, 121-82.
Embiid: 38 PTS / 13 REB / 4 BLK
Harris: 18 PTS / 5 REB
Harden: 11 PTS / 11 REB / 10 AST
Maxey: 13 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST
Milton: 12 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST
Reed: 8 PTS / 10 REB / 3 BLK
Melton: 8 PTS / 5 REB – 9:15 PM
Another dominant win for the @Philadelphia 76ers, beating the Hornets, 121-82.
Embiid: 38 PTS / 13 REB / 4 BLK
Harris: 18 PTS / 5 REB
Harden: 11 PTS / 11 REB / 10 AST
Maxey: 13 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST
Milton: 12 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST
Reed: 8 PTS / 10 REB / 3 BLK
Melton: 8 PTS / 5 REB – 9:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Harden tonight:
11 PTS
11 REB
10 AST
Top 10 all-time in triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/H0NJU7n3Z2 – 9:00 PM
Harden tonight:
11 PTS
11 REB
10 AST
Top 10 all-time in triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/H0NJU7n3Z2 – 9:00 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden’s night is now likely done as well, after he notches the triple-double: 11 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists,
The Sixers are up by 31 points. Some guy just yelled, “Doc, we want Korkmaz.” – 8:53 PM
James Harden’s night is now likely done as well, after he notches the triple-double: 11 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists,
The Sixers are up by 31 points. Some guy just yelled, “Doc, we want Korkmaz.” – 8:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden with another triple-double 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. – 8:52 PM
Harden with another triple-double 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. – 8:52 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
With his 10th rebound tonight, James Harden has notched his 5th triple-double of the season (74th of his career).
His 5 triple-doubles this season lead the Eastern Conference. – 8:52 PM
With his 10th rebound tonight, James Harden has notched his 5th triple-double of the season (74th of his career).
His 5 triple-doubles this season lead the Eastern Conference. – 8:52 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden has reached his 74th regular-season career triple-double and his fifth this season. – 8:52 PM
James Harden has reached his 74th regular-season career triple-double and his fifth this season. – 8:52 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 92-67, at the end of Q3.
Embiid: 38 PTS / 13 REB / 4 BLK
Harris: 18 PTS / 5 REB
Harden: 11 PTS / 9 REB / 10 AST
Maxey: 13 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST – 8:47 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 92-67, at the end of Q3.
Embiid: 38 PTS / 13 REB / 4 BLK
Harris: 18 PTS / 5 REB
Harden: 11 PTS / 9 REB / 10 AST
Maxey: 13 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST – 8:47 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Safe to say that James Harden got quite a kick out of that P.J. Tucker pass. – 8:22 PM
Safe to say that James Harden got quite a kick out of that P.J. Tucker pass. – 8:22 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 66, Hornets 55. Embiid with 24 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Harden in triple-double territory, with 9 points (4-of-12 shooting), 6 rebounds and 7 assists. Harris with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 4 rebounds. – 8:03 PM
Halftime: Sixers 66, Hornets 55. Embiid with 24 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Harden in triple-double territory, with 9 points (4-of-12 shooting), 6 rebounds and 7 assists. Harris with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 4 rebounds. – 8:03 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Charlotte is way too young (and also just downright trying to get a high pick) to consistently execute after they put 2 on the ball and the Sixers are just wrecking them on the 1st or 2nd pass away from Harden. – 8:03 PM
Charlotte is way too young (and also just downright trying to get a high pick) to consistently execute after they put 2 on the ball and the Sixers are just wrecking them on the 1st or 2nd pass away from Harden. – 8:03 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden has moved past Bob Cousy for 20th in NBA history in assists. – 8:03 PM
James Harden has moved past Bob Cousy for 20th in NBA history in assists. – 8:03 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
when harden is dropping pocket passes between his legs you know you’re in trouble – 7:56 PM
when harden is dropping pocket passes between his legs you know you’re in trouble – 7:56 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Best Bryce McGowens minutes in a little while here, had a nice And 1 with his left hand, a right hand floater off the glass and now just blocked Harden on an iso at the rim – 7:54 PM
Best Bryce McGowens minutes in a little while here, had a nice And 1 with his left hand, a right hand floater off the glass and now just blocked Harden on an iso at the rim – 7:54 PM
More on this storyline
On a per-game basis, the Kings’ 120.9 points per game are on pace to trail only the 1980s Nuggets for the highest single-season scoring average since the ABA-NBA merger in 1976. The four Denver teams ahead of Sacramento played roughly 11 more possessions per game than the Kings currently do, which is why the latter’s offensive rating is also bonkers. Sacramento is scoring 119.4 points per 100 possessions this season, leading to an offensive rating higher than last year’s Brooklyn Nets, who recorded the NBA’s highest single-season offensive rating since the league first tracked the metric during the 1996-97 season. Those Nets had James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for portions of the season. -via The Athletic / March 17, 2023
Hawks PR: Trae Young has handed out five-or-more assists in 95 straight games, tied for the 10th-longest such streak in NBA history and the longest active such streak in the league. Coming into tonight’s games, the closest players to Young are James Harden (43) and Tyrese Haliburton (32). -via Twitter @HawksPR / March 12, 2023
Atlanta Hawks PR: Trae Young has handed out five-or-more assists in 95 straight games, tied for the 10th-longest such streak in NBA history and the longest active such streak in the league. Coming into tonight’s games, the closest players to Young are James Harden (43) and Tyrese Haliburton (32). -via Twitter @HawksPR / March 11, 2023