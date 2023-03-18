Live stream: 76ers 4, Pacers 12

The Philadelphia 76ers (47-22) play against the Indiana Pacers (32-38) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 18, 2023

Philadelphia 76ers 4, Indiana Pacers 12 (Q1 08:02)

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Clunky start for the Sixers’ offense without Harden. They’re 2-of-7 from the floor while the Pacers have hit five of their first seven shots. Quick timeout for Doc with his team trailing 12-4. – Clunky start for the Sixers’ offense without Harden. They’re 2-of-7 from the floor while the Pacers have hit five of their first seven shots. Quick timeout for Doc with his team trailing 12-4. – 7:16 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Pacers starters are same as Thursday: Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Jordan Nwora, Myles Turner. Sixers: Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr., Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid. – Pacers starters are same as Thursday: Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Jordan Nwora, Myles Turner. Sixers: Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr., Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid. – 6:37 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Danuel House Jr. and De’Anthony Melton will move into the starting lineup tonight at Indiana, with Harden and Tucker out. – Danuel House Jr. and De’Anthony Melton will move into the starting lineup tonight at Indiana, with Harden and Tucker out. – 6:33 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. the 76ers:

Tyrese Haliburton – Out (sprained right ankle)

Bennedict Mathurin – Out (sprained right ankle)

Chris Duarte – Out (sore left ankle)

Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress fracture)

@OrthoIndy | #sponsored 6:33 PM Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. the 76ers:Tyrese Haliburton – Out (sprained right ankle)Bennedict Mathurin – Out (sprained right ankle)Chris Duarte – Out (sore left ankle)Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress fracture)@OrthoIndy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/aKZvSATfFd

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

PJ Tucker has been downgraded to out tonight. James Harden is also out (foot injury recovery).

Jalen McDaniels is upgraded to available after missing the last couple of games – PJ Tucker has been downgraded to out tonight. James Harden is also out (foot injury recovery).Jalen McDaniels is upgraded to available after missing the last couple of games – 6:01 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Tyrese Haliburton (right ankle sprain) is on the floor for his normal pre-game work, but he’s out again tonight and Monday in Charlotte. 5:53 PM Tyrese Haliburton (right ankle sprain) is on the floor for his normal pre-game work, but he’s out again tonight and Monday in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/bfjCsOyHha

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Jalen McDaniels is in for tonight.

Doc Rivers began his pre-game presser by joking that we should just run back what he said prior to their visit one week ago. – Jalen McDaniels is in for tonight.Doc Rivers began his pre-game presser by joking that we should just run back what he said prior to their visit one week ago. – 5:34 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

No Mathurin, Duarte, or Haliburton tonight. Rick Carlisle says that Monday is “a conversation” for Duarte and Mathurin, but tbd. All 3 are progressing. A little longer for Haliburton. – No Mathurin, Duarte, or Haliburton tonight. Rick Carlisle says that Monday is “a conversation” for Duarte and Mathurin, but tbd. All 3 are progressing. A little longer for Haliburton. – 5:29 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Injury update from the Sixers: James Harden (injury recovery) is out for tonight’s game at Indiana on the second night of a back to back. P.J. Tucker (ankle soreness) is also out, while Jalen McDaniels’ status is still TBD. – Injury update from the Sixers: James Harden (injury recovery) is out for tonight’s game at Indiana on the second night of a back to back. P.J. Tucker (ankle soreness) is also out, while Jalen McDaniels’ status is still TBD. – 5:27 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

James Harden and PJ Tucker out for the 76ers tonight. – James Harden and PJ Tucker out for the 76ers tonight. – 5:25 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

New addition to the Sixers’ injury report: James Harden (injury recovery/rest) is OUT tonight at Indiana on the second night of the back to back. – New addition to the Sixers’ injury report: James Harden (injury recovery/rest) is OUT tonight at Indiana on the second night of the back to back. – 5:24 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

76ers will be without James Harden and P.J. Tucker tonight. TBD on Jalen McDaniels. – 76ers will be without James Harden and P.J. Tucker tonight. TBD on Jalen McDaniels. – 5:23 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

The Colts coaching staff, including new head coach Shane Steichen, in the house for the Pacers game tonight. – The Colts coaching staff, including new head coach Shane Steichen, in the house for the Pacers game tonight. – 5:20 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

No Mathurin, Duarte, or Haliburton tonight. Rick Carlisle says that Monday is “in play” for Duarte and Mathurin, but tbd. All 3 are progressing. A little longer for Haliburton. – No Mathurin, Duarte, or Haliburton tonight. Rick Carlisle says that Monday is “in play” for Duarte and Mathurin, but tbd. All 3 are progressing. A little longer for Haliburton. – 5:19 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Rick Carlisle says new Colts head coach Shane Steichen and Reggie Wayne were in the locker room just now.

The entire Colts coaching staff plans to be at Pacers-76ers tonight. – Rick Carlisle says new Colts head coach Shane Steichen and Reggie Wayne were in the locker room just now.The entire Colts coaching staff plans to be at Pacers-76ers tonight. – 5:18 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Pacers-Sixers getting rolling here in two hours. Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin all listed as out. Everyone else who was questionable is not listed, so they’re all available. For Sixers, P.J. Tucker and Jalen McDaniels are questionable. – Pacers-Sixers getting rolling here in two hours. Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin all listed as out. Everyone else who was questionable is not listed, so they’re all available. For Sixers, P.J. Tucker and Jalen McDaniels are questionable. – 5:00 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

The Sixers added PJ Tucker to the injury report for tonight’s game vs. Pacers. He is questionable with ankle soreness.

Jalen McDaniels is also questionable after missing the last couple of games – The Sixers added PJ Tucker to the injury report for tonight’s game vs. Pacers. He is questionable with ankle soreness.Jalen McDaniels is also questionable after missing the last couple of games – 2:42 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

PJ Tucker is listed as questionable for tonight’s game with the Pacers due to left ankle soreness 1:20 PM PJ Tucker is listed as questionable for tonight’s game with the Pacers due to left ankle soreness #Sixers

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers PG James Harden on being viewed as just a scorer: “Playmaking is underrated. Hopefully, they’ll catch on eventually, but, I mean just impacting the game. And scoring and playmaking is something I have to do every single game.” inquirer.com/sports/76ers-h… via @phillyinquirer – 1:08 PM