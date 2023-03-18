Live stream: 76ers 4, Pacers 12

The Philadelphia 76ers (47-22) play against the Indiana Pacers (32-38) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 18, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers 4, Indiana Pacers 12 (Q1 08:02)
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Clunky start for the Sixers’ offense without Harden. They’re 2-of-7 from the floor while the Pacers have hit five of their first seven shots. Quick timeout for Doc with his team trailing 12-4. – 7:16 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: Tobias Harris needs one defensive rebound to tie Ben Simmons for 17th on the Sixers all-time defensive rebounds list at 1,694 – 7:10 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
nothin’ but net from Buddy Hield in pregame. pic.twitter.com/LsqtvMWeMm – 6:54 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers starters are same as Thursday: Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Jordan Nwora, Myles Turner. Sixers: Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr., Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid. – 6:37 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Danuel House Jr. and De’Anthony Melton will move into the starting lineup tonight at Indiana, with Harden and Tucker out. – 6:33 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. the 76ers:
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (sprained right ankle)
Bennedict Mathurin – Out (sprained right ankle)
Chris Duarte – Out (sore left ankle)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress fracture)
@OrthoIndy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/aKZvSATfFd – 6:33 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @Danuel House
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/hTtWdDE6MN – 6:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles Turner gearing up in @GainbridgeFH.⚙️ pic.twitter.com/CtxFVVfMt0 – 6:20 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“When you’re on a streak, it doesn’t happen just by chance. We’ve had a lot of guys step up.” – @CoachJoerger
courtside comparisons pres. by @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/oFhZ3kJ1UM – 6:14 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
PJ Tucker has been downgraded to out tonight. James Harden is also out (foot injury recovery).
Jalen McDaniels is upgraded to available after missing the last couple of games – 6:01 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton (right ankle sprain) is on the floor for his normal pre-game work, but he’s out again tonight and Monday in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/bfjCsOyHha – 5:53 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jalen McDaniels is in for tonight.
Doc Rivers began his pre-game presser by joking that we should just run back what he said prior to their visit one week ago. – 5:34 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Injury update from the Sixers: James Harden (injury recovery) is out for tonight’s game at Indiana on the second night of a back to back. P.J. Tucker (ankle soreness) is also out, while Jalen McDaniels’ status is still TBD. – 5:27 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
New addition to the Sixers’ injury report: James Harden (injury recovery/rest) is OUT tonight at Indiana on the second night of the back to back. – 5:24 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
76ers will be without James Harden and P.J. Tucker tonight. TBD on Jalen McDaniels. – 5:23 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rick Carlisle says new Colts head coach Shane Steichen and Reggie Wayne were in the locker room just now.
The entire Colts coaching staff plans to be at Pacers-76ers tonight. – 5:18 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers-Sixers getting rolling here in two hours. Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin all listed as out. Everyone else who was questionable is not listed, so they’re all available. For Sixers, P.J. Tucker and Jalen McDaniels are questionable. – 5:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers-Hornets takeaways: Queen City loves Joel Embiid; James Harden among all-time great assist makers inquirer.com/sports/76ers-h… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 4:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden on passing Hall of Famer Bob Cousy for 20th in all-time assists: “It’s a blessing and an honor to continue to be in those conversations and continue to climb up those ladders.” inquirer.com/sports/76ers-h… via @phillyinquirer – 4:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I absolutely love that @CoachOBlue is in Indiana today. Awesome. – 3:59 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
it was great to host our 4th annual STEM Fest at @GainbridgeFH this afternoon. 36 different organizations were set up around the concourse to give kids the chance to discover STEM with hands-on activities.🧪 pic.twitter.com/RYUMfgFPwc – 3:36 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Any time Jaden Springer can get some minutes, Doc Rivers is happy to see it #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/18/doc… via @SixersWire – 2:47 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The Sixers added PJ Tucker to the injury report for tonight’s game vs. Pacers. He is questionable with ankle soreness.
Jalen McDaniels is also questionable after missing the last couple of games – 2:42 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/elFtjJtBkB – 2:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden on being viewed as just a scorer: “Playmaking is underrated. Hopefully, they’ll catch on eventually, but, I mean just impacting the game. And scoring and playmaking is something I have to do every single game.” inquirer.com/sports/76ers-h… via @phillyinquirer – 1:08 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers point guard James Harden: “Playmaking is underrated. Hopefully, they’ll catch on eventually, but, I mean just impacting the game. And scoring and playmaking is something I have to do every single game.”
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
𝙣𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙥. 𝙣𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙨𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙡𝙚: 𝗕𝗼𝗯𝗯𝘆 𝗝𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘀
leading up to our celebration of the of 1982-83 Championship Team on March 20th we are highlighting some of the best in the game.
@Hennessy pic.twitter.com/2EzIRk8fwn – 1:03 PM
