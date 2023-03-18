76ers vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,202,061 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $3,933,560 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 18, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

