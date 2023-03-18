Anthony Davis: 'The last play was my fault'

Tough because just before that with 7.2 seconds left, with the Lakers leading by four, Davis fouled Kleber on a 3-point attempt, and Kleber drained all three free throws to bring Dallas within one. “I already came in and told them the last play was my fault,” said Davis, who has taken the blame for a loss twice in the Lakers’ past four games, with the other loss coming in Houston when he had to sit out because of a lingering foot injury.
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: It was a nightmarish final 10 seconds for Anthony Davis on Friday as the Lakers’ momentum took a major shot from the Mavs es.pn/3lrfili – 4:05 AM
New story: It was a nightmarish final 10 seconds for Anthony Davis on Friday as the Lakers’ momentum took a major shot from the Mavs es.pn/3lrfili – 4:05 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mavs’ Maxi Kleber on Anthony Davis’ costly foul on his first 3 that resulted in three made free throws as well as a late closeout on his game-winning 3 pic.twitter.com/PwhzJ61kIN – 2:13 AM
Mavs’ Maxi Kleber on Anthony Davis’ costly foul on his first 3 that resulted in three made free throws as well as a late closeout on his game-winning 3 pic.twitter.com/PwhzJ61kIN – 2:13 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Kyrie Irving on Maxi Kleber’s game-winner: “I thought for a second about forcing that 2 up to tie… but I saw Maxi open & AD helping a little too much… I’m glad I got it to him w/ enough time to at least get the shot off. I could easily be sitting in this position w/ a loss.” pic.twitter.com/IpsOHo8Rkd – 2:05 AM
Kyrie Irving on Maxi Kleber’s game-winner: “I thought for a second about forcing that 2 up to tie… but I saw Maxi open & AD helping a little too much… I’m glad I got it to him w/ enough time to at least get the shot off. I could easily be sitting in this position w/ a loss.” pic.twitter.com/IpsOHo8Rkd – 2:05 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis on two of his critical miscues in the final eight seconds: the missed free throw, and the close out that got Maxi Kleber to the foul line. pic.twitter.com/e9QRqrsIju – 1:49 AM
Anthony Davis on two of his critical miscues in the final eight seconds: the missed free throw, and the close out that got Maxi Kleber to the foul line. pic.twitter.com/e9QRqrsIju – 1:49 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
The “Basketball Gods” got the Lakers tonight… because AD was healthy enough to play in their last game against the Rockets but the Medical Staff kept him out! You can’t disrespect the game like that. If you’re HEALTHY you NEED to play. Don’t mind me tho and Carry on… – 1:13 AM
The “Basketball Gods” got the Lakers tonight… because AD was healthy enough to play in their last game against the Rockets but the Medical Staff kept him out! You can’t disrespect the game like that. If you’re HEALTHY you NEED to play. Don’t mind me tho and Carry on… – 1:13 AM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Why is AD so far away from Kleber here. Already had two defenders on Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/oJbZchH76H – 1:08 AM
Why is AD so far away from Kleber here. Already had two defenders on Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/oJbZchH76H – 1:08 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Not a strong closing seconds from AD on either end of the floor. AK – 1:02 AM
Not a strong closing seconds from AD on either end of the floor. AK – 1:02 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
AD fouled Kleber on a 3, with the Lakers up 4 with :08 left, and then AD missed a free throw after Kleber hit all 3.
And Kleber hits a 3 at the buzzer and the Lakers hopes of avoiding the play in are officially dead.
What a crushing, unnecessary loss for the Lakers. – 1:02 AM
AD fouled Kleber on a 3, with the Lakers up 4 with :08 left, and then AD missed a free throw after Kleber hit all 3.
And Kleber hits a 3 at the buzzer and the Lakers hopes of avoiding the play in are officially dead.
What a crushing, unnecessary loss for the Lakers. – 1:02 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
What a tough sequence for Anthony Davis. First, he fouls Maxi Kleber on a 3. He makes all three foul shots. Then AD splits a pair of free throws. Lakers with a 110-108 lead with 6.7 seconds left. – 12:57 AM
What a tough sequence for Anthony Davis. First, he fouls Maxi Kleber on a 3. He makes all three foul shots. Then AD splits a pair of free throws. Lakers with a 110-108 lead with 6.7 seconds left. – 12:57 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
holy shit J Kidd just sucked out on the river with that AD foul. 15 seconds left, down two possessions, two timeouts in his pocket, it took Kyrie 8 full seconds to get the ball into the front court and eventually to Maxi. if that fails… – 12:54 AM
holy shit J Kidd just sucked out on the river with that AD foul. 15 seconds left, down two possessions, two timeouts in his pocket, it took Kyrie 8 full seconds to get the ball into the front court and eventually to Maxi. if that fails… – 12:54 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Mavericks 89, Lakers 80
Dallas closed the quarter on an 8-0 run after LA had pulled within one point twice. Anthony Davis has 14 points and 8 rebounds. The Lakers need to find ways to get him more involved offensively. D’Angelo Russell has 11 points and 7 assists. – 12:19 AM
Third quarter: Mavericks 89, Lakers 80
Dallas closed the quarter on an 8-0 run after LA had pulled within one point twice. Anthony Davis has 14 points and 8 rebounds. The Lakers need to find ways to get him more involved offensively. D’Angelo Russell has 11 points and 7 assists. – 12:19 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers upgraded their offense and playmaking through the trade deadline. But against Dallas, the Lakers have been bad from deep (4-for-16), while Anthony Davis had had only 8 shot attempts – 12:18 AM
Lakers upgraded their offense and playmaking through the trade deadline. But against Dallas, the Lakers have been bad from deep (4-for-16), while Anthony Davis had had only 8 shot attempts – 12:18 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Mavericks 62, Lakers 54
Dallas outscored LA 33-21 in the second quarter. Anthony Davis has 10 points. 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Austin Reaves has 8 points. LA is just 3-11 (27.3%) on 3s. That’s been the key difference (Dallas is 9-15, 60%). Kyrie Irving has 14 points. – 11:41 PM
Halftime: Mavericks 62, Lakers 54
Dallas outscored LA 33-21 in the second quarter. Anthony Davis has 10 points. 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Austin Reaves has 8 points. LA is just 3-11 (27.3%) on 3s. That’s been the key difference (Dallas is 9-15, 60%). Kyrie Irving has 14 points. – 11:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 33, Mavericks 29
Austin Reaves’ halfcourt shot was a half-second late. Anthony Davis has 8 points and 4 rebounds. Rui Hachimura has 7 points. D’Angelo Russell is already up to 6 assists. Eight of nine Lakers have scored. – 11:10 PM
First quarter: Lakers 33, Mavericks 29
Austin Reaves’ halfcourt shot was a half-second late. Anthony Davis has 8 points and 4 rebounds. Rui Hachimura has 7 points. D’Angelo Russell is already up to 6 assists. Eight of nine Lakers have scored. – 11:10 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Like the last few possessions out of AD, two offensive boards, the last one finishing off the glass, then has a good one-on-one possession against Wood, who can fill it up. Has to be a central figure if the Lakers are gonna win tonight. They’re up 25-23 late in the first. – 11:00 PM
Like the last few possessions out of AD, two offensive boards, the last one finishing off the glass, then has a good one-on-one possession against Wood, who can fill it up. Has to be a central figure if the Lakers are gonna win tonight. They’re up 25-23 late in the first. – 11:00 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis is back in the starting lineup. For the Mavs, Kyrie is back, and Tim Hardaway Jr. is available off the bench. pic.twitter.com/Q21Ls5x0wO – 10:03 PM
Anthony Davis is back in the starting lineup. For the Mavs, Kyrie is back, and Tim Hardaway Jr. is available off the bench. pic.twitter.com/Q21Ls5x0wO – 10:03 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
👟 The New Balance x Action Bronson collab
🤔 The unsold Yeezys after Adidas parted ways with Kanye
👕 Off-court fits from AD and Dame
#FullCourtFits with Big Wos: youtu.be/8QjlJS3t1Gc – 12:04 PM
👟 The New Balance x Action Bronson collab
🤔 The unsold Yeezys after Adidas parted ways with Kanye
👕 Off-court fits from AD and Dame
#FullCourtFits with Big Wos: youtu.be/8QjlJS3t1Gc – 12:04 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Slightly new @forbes studio look… same dope #Sportsbiz convos …
Thanks to former Turner Sports president David Levy for the time… talking RSN troubles … why ad rates in sports will drop… #pickleball business and buying @GeniusSports stock
#NBA #NHL #MLB pic.twitter.com/2VjMBzwxjI – 11:34 AM
Slightly new @forbes studio look… same dope #Sportsbiz convos …
Thanks to former Turner Sports president David Levy for the time… talking RSN troubles … why ad rates in sports will drop… #pickleball business and buying @GeniusSports stock
#NBA #NHL #MLB pic.twitter.com/2VjMBzwxjI – 11:34 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 17 RPR MVP:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.24
2. Joel Embiid: 16.12
3. Luka Dončić: 15.52
4. Damian Lillard: 14.66
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.49
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.23
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.12
8. Anthony Davis: 13.01
9. LeBron James: 12.84
10. Stephen Curry: 12.44 pic.twitter.com/9KC82IU4ih – 10:45 AM
March 17 RPR MVP:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.24
2. Joel Embiid: 16.12
3. Luka Dončić: 15.52
4. Damian Lillard: 14.66
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.49
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.23
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.12
8. Anthony Davis: 13.01
9. LeBron James: 12.84
10. Stephen Curry: 12.44 pic.twitter.com/9KC82IU4ih – 10:45 AM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Chris Del Conte calls Rodney Terry “preacher.” But just in case the last three months haven’t made it abundantly clear, one more Longhorns victory should remove the last shred of doubt about what the Texas AD should call Terry next.
expressnews.com/sports/longhor… via @expressnews – 9:07 AM
Chris Del Conte calls Rodney Terry “preacher.” But just in case the last three months haven’t made it abundantly clear, one more Longhorns victory should remove the last shred of doubt about what the Texas AD should call Terry next.
expressnews.com/sports/longhor… via @expressnews – 9:07 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Since the All-Star break, Mikal Bridges has more points than
Devin Booker
Jayson Tatum
Nikola Jokic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Anthony Edwards
Donovan Mitchell
Julius Randle
Jimmy Butler
Trae Young
Jaylen Brown
Anthony Davis
Paul George
Kyrie Irving
Averaging over 26 PPG as a Net. pic.twitter.com/ykZUlNOvrt – 8:29 AM
Since the All-Star break, Mikal Bridges has more points than
Devin Booker
Jayson Tatum
Nikola Jokic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Anthony Edwards
Donovan Mitchell
Julius Randle
Jimmy Butler
Trae Young
Jaylen Brown
Anthony Davis
Paul George
Kyrie Irving
Averaging over 26 PPG as a Net. pic.twitter.com/ykZUlNOvrt – 8:29 AM
More on this storyline
The Lakers said Davis is still dealing with issues related to the stress reaction in his right foot that he injured earlier this season. “Even though he’s been playing pain-free, we made an organizational decision, starting with our team doctors, to hold him out of back-to-backs,” coach Darvin Ham said Tuesday after the Lakers beat New Orleans. “So it’s just one of those things where even though he’s playing pain-free, it’s still an active injury. So we have to monitor it and stick to the plan, as we always have done.” -via Los Angeles Times / March 17, 2023
The Lakers have one more set of back-to-back games this season. They play at Utah and then in Los Angeles against the Clippers — two games that could have huge ramifications to the Lakers’ fate. The safe bet is that Davis won’t be cleared to play in one of those games as well. Sitting Davis and prioritizing his health are the most responsible things to do. It’s also not the sporting thing. There’s an element of competitive dishonesty in keeping a pain-free player off the court for games with big stakes — albeit not the biggest stake. Privately, executives and ownership around the NBA have been worried about the overall state of the NBA. Ratings continue to slide and regular season games have never felt less important. -via Los Angeles Times / March 17, 2023
Brad Turner: Lakers list Anthony Davis as probable for game vs Dallas Friday night -via Twitter @BA_Turner / March 16, 2023