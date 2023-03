Anthony Davis: 'The last play was my fault'

Tough because just before that with 7.2 seconds left, with the Lakers leading by four, Davis fouled Kleber on a 3-point attempt, and Kleber drained all three free throws to bring Dallas within one. “I already came in and told them the last play was my fault,” said Davis, who has taken the blame for a loss twice in the Lakers’ past four games, with the other loss coming in Houston when he had to sit out because of a lingering foot injury.Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN