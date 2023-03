Anthony Edwards will miss his first game of the season due to ankle injury

Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards was helped off the court after suffering a right ankle injury during the first quarter of Friday night’s 139-131 loss to the Chicago Bulls in double overtime . Edwards landed awkwardly and collapsed to the floor after leaving his feet to deliver a pass to Mike Conley for a 3-pointer with 4:01 remaining in the quarter. Edwards screamed in pain and immediately began grabbing his right ankle after the play and didn’t put any weight on the leg as a team trainer and injured teammate Karl-Anthony Towns helped carry him toward the locker room. -via ESPN / March 18, 2023