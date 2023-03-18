Live stream: Celtics 64, Jazz 57

The Boston Celtics (49-22) play against the Utah Jazz (33-36) at Vivint Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 18, 2023

Boston Celtics 64, Utah Jazz 57 (Half)

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

(Now let’s watch and see how many clowns tweet “but they only won one championship”? Yes, the Celtics do plummet from 1st in playoff wins to 4th out of 30 in championships during this span) – (Now let’s watch and see how many clowns tweet “but they only won one championship”? Yes, the Celtics do plummet from 1st in playoff wins to 4th out of 30 in championships during this span) – 10:16 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

With Miami’s loss in Chicago, the Boston Celtics have clinched a playoff spot for the 9th consecutive year.

They’ve made the playoffs 15 of the last 16 years, 19 of the last 22.

Since 2007-08, no NBA team has played, or won more playoff games than Boston. 10:15 PM With Miami’s loss in Chicago, the Boston Celtics have clinched a playoff spot for the 9th consecutive year.They’ve made the playoffs 15 of the last 16 years, 19 of the last 22.Since 2007-08, no NBA team has played, or won more playoff games than Boston. pic.twitter.com/l7vA3OOhb6

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

This about sums up how the Celtics fumbled away most of a 19-point lead in the 2nd quarter. 10:10 PM This about sums up how the Celtics fumbled away most of a 19-point lead in the 2nd quarter. pic.twitter.com/vEPgD3CLC7

Eric Walden @tribjazz

HALFTIME: Celtics 64, Jazz 57. Utah was on a 23-5 run to get within 1, then Jayson Tatum scores the last 6 points of the half. THT leads the Jazz with 13p, Markkanen has 12. Tatum and Brown 15p each for Boston. – HALFTIME: Celtics 64, Jazz 57. Utah was on a 23-5 run to get within 1, then Jayson Tatum scores the last 6 points of the half. THT leads the Jazz with 13p, Markkanen has 12. Tatum and Brown 15p each for Boston. – 10:08 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

you could say @bigTbailey was Thurly impressed with this one 🎙️ 10:07 PM you could say @bigTbailey was Thurly impressed with this one 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/OLCMdGT0T7

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Yes, the Celtics offense has slowed down, but the Jazz are agressively attacking, hitting the glass, and getting a bunch of and-1s to get close to evening this thing up – Yes, the Celtics offense has slowed down, but the Jazz are agressively attacking, hitting the glass, and getting a bunch of and-1s to get close to evening this thing up – 10:04 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz just keep coming at you – The Jazz just keep coming at you – 10:00 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

11-0 run and wow did that Tatum to Brown to Grant sequence look great. Loved it. – 11-0 run and wow did that Tatum to Brown to Grant sequence look great. Loved it. – 9:50 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

After that Grant Williams dunk…yeah, good time for Utah to call a time-out as the After that Grant Williams dunk…yeah, good time for Utah to call a time-out as the #Celtics lead now stands at 53-34 with 6:32 to play in the first half. – 9:49 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

8-0 run by Boston, and just like that, the Celtics have a 53-34 lead with 6:32 left til halftime. Will Hardy calls timeout, hoping to stop the bleeding. Boston is 11-21 from deep. – 8-0 run by Boston, and just like that, the Celtics have a 53-34 lead with 6:32 left til halftime. Will Hardy calls timeout, hoping to stop the bleeding. Boston is 11-21 from deep. – 9:49 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

.@Tjonesonthenba yells “WILL, CALL TIMEOUT.” Will calls timeout. Jazz down 53-34, 6:32 left 2Q. – .@Tjonesonthenba yells “WILL, CALL TIMEOUT.” Will calls timeout. Jazz down 53-34, 6:32 left 2Q. – 9:49 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Celtics are 8-14 on 2s but 11-21 from 3. Generating a lot of good looks right now. C’s with their largest lead of the game at 51-34. – Celtics are 8-14 on 2s but 11-21 from 3. Generating a lot of good looks right now. C’s with their largest lead of the game at 51-34. – 9:49 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Tatum’s looks are all so difficult again, but that pressure is freeing up other guys. Celtics racing ahead by 19. – Tatum’s looks are all so difficult again, but that pressure is freeing up other guys. Celtics racing ahead by 19. – 9:49 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Luke Kornet just did the Stromile Swift celebration on the sidelines after Grant Williams’ dunk. I thought you guys should know in case it wasn’t on the broadcast. – Luke Kornet just did the Stromile Swift celebration on the sidelines after Grant Williams’ dunk. I thought you guys should know in case it wasn’t on the broadcast. – 9:49 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Lauri has hit two 3’s tonight, bringing him to 191 on the season.

Jazz single season record for 3’s made was set last season by Donovan Mitchell with 232. If he didn’t hit another 3 tonight, Markkanen would need to average 3.5 per game to beat that record. – Lauri has hit two 3’s tonight, bringing him to 191 on the season.Jazz single season record for 3’s made was set last season by Donovan Mitchell with 232. If he didn’t hit another 3 tonight, Markkanen would need to average 3.5 per game to beat that record. – 9:48 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Ok but then Tatum just does that – Ok but then Tatum just does that – 9:48 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Jayson Tatum just became the 4th Celtic in franchise history to record multiple 2,000-point seasons. 9:48 PM Jayson Tatum just became the 4th Celtic in franchise history to record multiple 2,000-point seasons. pic.twitter.com/6ugqv05f2a

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The jazz may have to stop running extra bodies at Tatum. He’s dissecting the trap – The jazz may have to stop running extra bodies at Tatum. He’s dissecting the trap – 9:47 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The foul on Johnny Juzang has been upgraded to a flagrant 1…. – The foul on Johnny Juzang has been upgraded to a flagrant 1…. – 9:44 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Refs are reviewing to see if Juzang committed a flagrant on Tatum bu being in his landing space. FWIW, Juzang didn’t think there was a foul at all and was asking Hardy to challenge. – Refs are reviewing to see if Juzang committed a flagrant on Tatum bu being in his landing space. FWIW, Juzang didn’t think there was a foul at all and was asking Hardy to challenge. – 9:43 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Is Johnny Juzang the first two-way player in NBA history to get a coaching challenge used on a foul in the first half??? – Is Johnny Juzang the first two-way player in NBA history to get a coaching challenge used on a foul in the first half??? – 9:42 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Celtics in total control, lead 34-24 after 1Q: Jaylen Brown (10 pts). Boston bench already has 12 pts. – Celtics in total control, lead 34-24 after 1Q: Jaylen Brown (10 pts). Boston bench already has 12 pts. – 9:37 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Cs up 34-24 on the Jazz after 1Q. Mazzulla livid that they let Markkanen open for 3 with 1.6 on the BLOB play.

Still, Celtics dominated that quarter, Jazz shot only 33% from 2. – Cs up 34-24 on the Jazz after 1Q. Mazzulla livid that they let Markkanen open for 3 with 1.6 on the BLOB play.Still, Celtics dominated that quarter, Jazz shot only 33% from 2. – 9:36 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Kornet can really pass. Left post rolling to Muscala for 3. Kornet can really pass. Left post rolling to Muscala for 3. #Celtics offense on point with the movement early – 9:35 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Nightmare first quarter for the Jazz – Nightmare first quarter for the Jazz – 9:34 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Sixers continue to crank out wins, and Joel Embiid continues to put up dominant stat lines. Huge couple weeks ahead for Philly, including games against Golden State, Phoenix, Dallas, Milwaukee and Boston, with the top spots in the East still very much in play. – The Sixers continue to crank out wins, and Joel Embiid continues to put up dominant stat lines. Huge couple weeks ahead for Philly, including games against Golden State, Phoenix, Dallas, Milwaukee and Boston, with the top spots in the East still very much in play. – 9:33 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Sam Hauser shooting 47.4% from 3 (45-95) since the start of February. His midseason slump seems like a distant memory now. – Sam Hauser shooting 47.4% from 3 (45-95) since the start of February. His midseason slump seems like a distant memory now. – 9:30 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Jaylen Brown with 10 points on 4-6 shooting already in 8 minutes. – Jaylen Brown with 10 points on 4-6 shooting already in 8 minutes. – 9:27 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Abby Chin @tvabby

Blake Griffin on the second night of a back-to-back in the starting lineup is making an impact! 9:25 PM Blake Griffin on the second night of a back-to-back in the starting lineup is making an impact! #Celtics

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Walker Kessler picks up his second foul. Looks like a harsh call but idk – Walker Kessler picks up his second foul. Looks like a harsh call but idk – 9:25 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams with a couple 3-pointers each early on. C’s are 4-8 from behind the arc. – Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams with a couple 3-pointers each early on. C’s are 4-8 from behind the arc. – 9:24 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz are hanging in there with Boston so far — every Utah starter has scored already. Celtics up 14-13 with 6:02 left 1Q. – Jazz are hanging in there with Boston so far — every Utah starter has scored already. Celtics up 14-13 with 6:02 left 1Q. – 9:20 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Blake Griffin already got 1 offensive board (off his own miss) and just forced a jump ball on another possession. – Blake Griffin already got 1 offensive board (off his own miss) and just forced a jump ball on another possession. – 9:20 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Nice competitive start to this game. With 6:02 remaining in the first quarter, the Jazz trail the Celtics 14-13 – Nice competitive start to this game. With 6:02 remaining in the first quarter, the Jazz trail the Celtics 14-13 – 9:20 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

time to show out for the home crowd 🥳

#TakeNote 9:14 PM time to show out for the home crowd 🥳#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/B3ncRJ9G7M

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

A lot of Celtics fans in here tonight – A lot of Celtics fans in here tonight – 9:14 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Feels like a Celtics home game here. – Feels like a Celtics home game here. – 9:13 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE BOSTON CELTICS ARRRRRRREEEEEEEEE STAAAAAAARRRRTTTTTTIIIINNNGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!! 9:09 PM THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE BOSTON CELTICS ARRRRRRREEEEEEEEE STAAAAAAARRRRTTTTTTIIIINNNGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/1N5XGhQTnW

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Will there be 3+ 3s in first three minutes of Celtics vs Jazz?

It’s happened in 3 of last 5 Celtics games. C’s and Jazz are 2 of top 4 teams in first-quarter 3PT attempts. Jayson Tatum shot it well in Utah at All-Star.

@DKSportsbook has it at +160 for 3+ 3s in 3 minutes. 9:01 PM Will there be 3+ 3s in first three minutes of Celtics vs Jazz?It’s happened in 3 of last 5 Celtics games. C’s and Jazz are 2 of top 4 teams in first-quarter 3PT attempts. Jayson Tatum shot it well in Utah at All-Star.@DKSportsbook has it at +160 for 3+ 3s in 3 minutes. pic.twitter.com/8Df62cx090

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics stating five at Utah…

White

Brown

Tatum (Duke…not happy)

Grant Williams (Tennessee…very, very happy)

Griffin

Pregame live right now Celtics stating five at Utah…WhiteBrownTatum (Duke…not happy)Grant Williams (Tennessee…very, very happy)GriffinPregame live right now @NBCSBoston …Celtics-Jazz top of the hour… – 8:37 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Payton Pritchard has joined the 8:29 PM Payton Pritchard has joined the #Celtics on the road trip and looks like he’s getting close. He’s missed two weeks with a heel injury. pic.twitter.com/RSUWnXT1Ur

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Joe Mazzulla said there’s a chance Robert Williams III will play at Sacramento. – Joe Mazzulla said there’s a chance Robert Williams III will play at Sacramento. – 7:36 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Joe Mazzulla says he thinks there’s a chance Rob Williams could play against the Kings on Tuesday. – Joe Mazzulla says he thinks there’s a chance Rob Williams could play against the Kings on Tuesday. – 7:36 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Joe Mazzulla said at the end of the day, the Celtics decided it would be “best to be consistent” with keeping Al Horford out on the second leg of back to backs. – Joe Mazzulla said at the end of the day, the Celtics decided it would be “best to be consistent” with keeping Al Horford out on the second leg of back to backs. – 7:33 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Will Hardy on Joe Mazzulla: “He’s a machine, man. He brings it every day. He has a really sharp basketball mind.” #Jazz – 7:24 PM Will Hardy on Joe Mazzulla: “He’s a machine, man. He brings it every day. He has a really sharp basketball mind.” #Celtics

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Will Hardy: “A lot of love for their staff, their players, the whole Celtics organization. … It was an unbelievably fun season. A lot of great relationships were either built or built upon.” – Will Hardy: “A lot of love for their staff, their players, the whole Celtics organization. … It was an unbelievably fun season. A lot of great relationships were either built or built upon.” – 7:21 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

I would have Jordan Walsh in my third pick mix if I were the Jazz

(Spoiler alert. I’m not)

Big time defender. – I would have Jordan Walsh in my third pick mix if I were the Jazz(Spoiler alert. I’m not)Big time defender. – 7:09 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Luke Kornet says our defensive focus has leveled up over our last two games and we want that to carry over into tonight’s contest. 7:00 PM Luke Kornet says our defensive focus has leveled up over our last two games and we want that to carry over into tonight’s contest. pic.twitter.com/dpEPgHwDVw

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jordan Clarkson is OUT tonight for the Jazz against the Celtics, who can clinch a playoff berth with a win. – Jordan Clarkson is OUT tonight for the Jazz against the Celtics, who can clinch a playoff berth with a win. – 4:50 PM

Jayson Tatum @jaytatum0

These calls getting out of hand lol – These calls getting out of hand lol – 4:38 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Games like today, and PG’s struggles, are a reminder of how Magic swept Celtics 4-0 this season.

They know how to play against star wings. – Games like today, and PG’s struggles, are a reminder of how Magic swept Celtics 4-0 this season.They know how to play against star wings. – 4:25 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Jordan Clarkson will be out tonight against the Boston Celtics – Jordan Clarkson will be out tonight against the Boston Celtics – 4:21 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 3/18):

*OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left hand – fourth finger sprain)

OUT – Micah Potter (G League – Two-Way)

OUT – Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) – UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 3/18):*OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left hand – fourth finger sprain)OUT – Micah Potter (G League – Two-Way)OUT – Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) – 4:14 PM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Through Friday, the Western Conference loss column (three don’t make the play-in):

PHX: 32

LAC: 33

DAL/GST: 35

MIN/OKC/UTA: 36

LAL/NOP: 37

POR: 38

Remaining head-to-heads: 3:55 PM Through Friday, the Western Conference loss column (three don’t make the play-in):PHX: 32LAC: 33DAL/GST: 35MIN/OKC/UTA: 36LAL/NOP: 37POR: 38Remaining head-to-heads: pic.twitter.com/sZLqLtLFHg

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Think of the fact that Brown, one of the most popular athletes in Boston, says he faces barriers against him here. That’s problematic. What about less famous people that look like him aiming to achieve similar goals? – Think of the fact that Brown, one of the most popular athletes in Boston, says he faces barriers against him here. That’s problematic. What about less famous people that look like him aiming to achieve similar goals? – 3:49 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Know Sopan, who did a great job with this, wanted to hit a variety of topics. I’m interested in hearing more about these experiences though. They matter for reasons beyond Brown’s future in Boston. I can sense Brown’s desire to be diplomatic, but any truth needs to be heard. – Know Sopan, who did a great job with this, wanted to hit a variety of topics. I’m interested in hearing more about these experiences though. They matter for reasons beyond Brown’s future in Boston. I can sense Brown’s desire to be diplomatic, but any truth needs to be heard. – 3:41 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

The following is crazy

Since the All-Star break.

Walker Kessler is the 4th best screener in the pick and roll on offense (min 100 picks)

WALKER KESSLER IS THE BEST DEFENSIVE SCREEN DEFENDER ON THE PICK AND ROLL (top 60 screen defenders) 3:30 PM The following is crazySince the All-Star break.Walker Kessler is the 4th best screener in the pick and roll on offense (min 100 picks)WALKER KESSLER IS THE BEST DEFENSIVE SCREEN DEFENDER ON THE PICK AND ROLL (top 60 screen defenders) pic.twitter.com/nRXXEbFvMj

Boston Celtics @celtics



Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT

Al Horford (low back stiffness) – OUT

Payton Pritchard (left heel pain)- OUT

Marcus Smart (left hip contusion) – OUT

Robert Williams (left hamstring strain) – OUT – #NEBHInjuryReport vs. Utah:Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUTAl Horford (low back stiffness) – OUTPayton Pritchard (left heel pain)- OUTMarcus Smart (left hip contusion) – OUTRobert Williams (left hamstring strain) – OUT – 3:19 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

after 13 days on the road together, @krisdunn3 gives us his first impressions of #Team49 🤔 3:01 PM after 13 days on the road together, @krisdunn3 gives us his first impressions of #Team49 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZAbYBM0l4J