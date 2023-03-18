Live stream: Celtics 64, Jazz 57

The Boston Celtics (49-22) play against the Utah Jazz (33-36) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 18, 2023
Boston Celtics 64, Utah Jazz 57 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
(Now let’s watch and see how many clowns tweet “but they only won one championship”? Yes, the Celtics do plummet from 1st in playoff wins to 4th out of 30 in championships during this span) – 10:16 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With Miami’s loss in Chicago, the Boston Celtics have clinched a playoff spot for the 9th consecutive year.
They’ve made the playoffs 15 of the last 16 years, 19 of the last 22.
Since 2007-08, no NBA team has played, or won more playoff games than Boston. pic.twitter.com/l7vA3OOhb6 – 10:15 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
This about sums up how the Celtics fumbled away most of a 19-point lead in the 2nd quarter. pic.twitter.com/vEPgD3CLC7 – 10:10 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics take a 19pt lead and then allow a 23-5 run and then score the final 6 for a 64-57 halftime lead. Brown 15, Tatum 15, GWilliams 11; Horton-Tucker 13, Markkanen 12. #Jazz – 10:09 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Celtics 64, Jazz 57. Utah was on a 23-5 run to get within 1, then Jayson Tatum scores the last 6 points of the half. THT leads the Jazz with 13p, Markkanen has 12. Tatum and Brown 15p each for Boston. – 10:08 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Halftime in Salt Lake: the Jazz trail the Celtics 64-57. 13 points for THT. 12 for Markkanen….Tatum and Brown have 15 each – 10:08 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz down 64-57 at the half. Jazz had cut the lead to 1, but big shots from Tatum at the end of the quarter stabilized the Cs a little bit. – 10:08 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jazz cut it to a 1-point game, then a Tatum 3 and 3 FTs gives the Celtics the 64-57 halftime lead. No basket on the shot right before half. But tough finish to the half for the Celtics after they once led by 19 points. – 10:08 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Halftime: Boston 64, Utah 57
The Jazz were down by 19, but used a a 23-5 run to get back into this thing.
THT has 13 points, Markkanen has 12. – 10:08 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
you could say @bigTbailey was Thurly impressed with this one 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/OLCMdGT0T7 – 10:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Yes, the Celtics offense has slowed down, but the Jazz are agressively attacking, hitting the glass, and getting a bunch of and-1s to get close to evening this thing up – 10:04 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jazz are on a 17-3 run and the Celtics’ lead is down to 5 points after it was up to 19. – 10:01 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
11-0 run and wow did that Tatum to Brown to Grant sequence look great. Loved it. – 9:50 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
After that Grant Williams dunk…yeah, good time for Utah to call a time-out as the #Celtics lead now stands at 53-34 with 6:32 to play in the first half. – 9:49 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
8-0 run by Boston, and just like that, the Celtics have a 53-34 lead with 6:32 left til halftime. Will Hardy calls timeout, hoping to stop the bleeding. Boston is 11-21 from deep. – 9:49 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
.@Tjonesonthenba yells “WILL, CALL TIMEOUT.” Will calls timeout. Jazz down 53-34, 6:32 left 2Q. – 9:49 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics moving the ball, creating open looks, playing with focus. Up 19 on #Jazz with 6:32 left in 2Q. – 9:49 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics are 8-14 on 2s but 11-21 from 3. Generating a lot of good looks right now. C’s with their largest lead of the game at 51-34. – 9:49 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum’s looks are all so difficult again, but that pressure is freeing up other guys. Celtics racing ahead by 19. – 9:49 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Lauri has hit two 3’s tonight, bringing him to 191 on the season.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum just became the 4th Celtic in franchise history to record multiple 2,000-point seasons. pic.twitter.com/6ugqv05f2a – 9:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The jazz may have to stop running extra bodies at Tatum. He’s dissecting the trap – 9:47 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz’s new CounterPoint fashion brand was just shown on the jumbotron. It’s available at the main Team Store for the first time tonight. I wrote about the designer behind the attire. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 9:45 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
“Nah” -Damian, probably
#TakeNote | @Damian Jones pic.twitter.com/z7UX9Tx4fh – 9:45 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Flagrant 1 on Juzang, Tatum makes the free throw. #Celtics #Jazz – 9:44 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Refs are reviewing to see if Juzang committed a flagrant on Tatum bu being in his landing space. FWIW, Juzang didn’t think there was a foul at all and was asking Hardy to challenge. – 9:43 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Is Johnny Juzang the first two-way player in NBA history to get a coaching challenge used on a foul in the first half??? – 9:42 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Q1 is done, let’s see what’s new in Q2👀 pic.twitter.com/i7PiN5nDl0 – 9:38 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics in total control, lead 34-24 after 1Q: Jaylen Brown (10 pts). Boston bench already has 12 pts. – 9:37 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Congratulations @Lauri Markkanen on 𝟏𝟗𝟎 threes, the most ever by a first-season Jazzman 🏆
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Jazz 34-24 after 1Q. Tatum is seeing doubles each time he touches the ball and has taken one shot. Brown 10, GWilliams 6, White 5; Markkanan 5, Agbaji 5. – 9:36 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Another Celtics cameo in a March Madness ad. This time it’s Marcus Smart in a Coke commercial. Ironically, on a box of cereal. pic.twitter.com/NFVyrILHwa – 9:36 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Cs up 34-24 on the Jazz after 1Q. Mazzulla livid that they let Markkanen open for 3 with 1.6 on the BLOB play.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Celtics 34, Jazz 24. Lauri gets free on the final play, burying a 3 at the horn. Not a great shooting period for Utah — 34.8% overall, 4-11 from deep. Boston went 57.1% and 7-13 beyond the arc. – 9:36 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics are up 34-24 on the Jazz after the first quarter. Celtics shot 7-13 from 3. Jazz were 8-23 overall from the floor. Solid start for the C’s tonight. – 9:36 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kornet can really pass. Left post rolling to Muscala for 3. #Celtics offense on point with the movement early – 9:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Well it could’ve been worse. The Jazz trail Boston 34-24 heading into the second quarter – 9:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers continue to crank out wins, and Joel Embiid continues to put up dominant stat lines. Huge couple weeks ahead for Philly, including games against Golden State, Phoenix, Dallas, Milwaukee and Boston, with the top spots in the East still very much in play. – 9:33 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Sam Hauser shooting 47.4% from 3 (45-95) since the start of February. His midseason slump seems like a distant memory now. – 9:30 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown with 10 points on 4-6 shooting already in 8 minutes. – 9:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Olynyk just picked up a tech while putting his shooting shirt on from the bench. He didn’t seem all that surprised. #Celtics #Jazz – 9:27 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Kelly Olynyk just picked up a tech jawing at the refs from the bench lol – 9:27 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Walker Kessler picks up his second foul. Looks like a harsh call but idk – 9:25 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams with a couple 3-pointers each early on. C’s are 4-8 from behind the arc. – 9:24 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
💥 you’ve been 𝐊𝐎’d 💥
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are hanging in there with Boston so far — every Utah starter has scored already. Celtics up 14-13 with 6:02 left 1Q. – 9:20 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Blake Griffin already got 1 offensive board (off his own miss) and just forced a jump ball on another possession. – 9:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Nice competitive start to this game. With 6:02 remaining in the first quarter, the Jazz trail the Celtics 14-13 – 9:20 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
time to show out for the home crowd 🥳
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/B3ncRJ9G7M – 9:14 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE BOSTON CELTICS ARRRRRRREEEEEEEEE STAAAAAAARRRRTTTTTTIIIINNNGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/1N5XGhQTnW – 9:09 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
first home game in March 💜
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/XLHQfDf1BO – 9:02 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Will there be 3+ 3s in first three minutes of Celtics vs Jazz?
It’s happened in 3 of last 5 Celtics games. C’s and Jazz are 2 of top 4 teams in first-quarter 3PT attempts. Jayson Tatum shot it well in Utah at All-Star.
@DKSportsbook has it at +160 for 3+ 3s in 3 minutes. pic.twitter.com/8Df62cx090 – 9:01 PM
Will there be 3+ 3s in first three minutes of Celtics vs Jazz?
It’s happened in 3 of last 5 Celtics games. C’s and Jazz are 2 of top 4 teams in first-quarter 3PT attempts. Jayson Tatum shot it well in Utah at All-Star.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics stating five at Utah…
White
Brown
Tatum (Duke…not happy)
Grant Williams (Tennessee…very, very happy)
Griffin
Pregame live right now @NBCSBoston…Celtics-Jazz top of the hour… – 8:37 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Payton Pritchard has joined the #Celtics on the road trip and looks like he’s getting close. He’s missed two weeks with a heel injury. pic.twitter.com/RSUWnXT1Ur – 8:29 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown, prepping for tonight’s Game vs. the Jazz. pic.twitter.com/7TaLjMsEdq – 8:01 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Hauska tavata 🇫🇮
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/yLj8jectpu – 7:55 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Welcome back Jarrell Brantley.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/r8PDLumLRg – 7:40 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Joe Mazzulla said there’s a chance Robert Williams III will play at Sacramento. – 7:36 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla says he thinks there’s a chance Rob Williams could play against the Kings on Tuesday. – 7:36 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Will Hardy on Joe Mazzulla: “He’s a machine, man. He brings it every day. He has a really sharp basketball mind.” #Celtics #Jazz – 7:24 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Will Hardy: “A lot of love for their staff, their players, the whole Celtics organization. … It was an unbelievably fun season. A lot of great relationships were either built or built upon.” – 7:21 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I would have Jordan Walsh in my third pick mix if I were the Jazz
(Spoiler alert. I’m not)
Big time defender. – 7:09 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Luke Kornet says our defensive focus has leveled up over our last two games and we want that to carry over into tonight’s contest. pic.twitter.com/dpEPgHwDVw – 7:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Grant Williams letting Tatum know about Duke’s loss in the tourney 🤣
(via grantwill2/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/7VGnkwyDRw – 6:50 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jordan Clarkson is OUT tonight for the Jazz against the Celtics, who can clinch a playoff berth with a win. – 4:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Games like today, and PG’s struggles, are a reminder of how Magic swept Celtics 4-0 this season.
They know how to play against star wings. – 4:25 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Utah Jazz sign Jarrell Brantley to 10-day deal sportando.basketball/en/utah-jazz-s… – 3:57 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Through Friday, the Western Conference loss column (three don’t make the play-in):
PHX: 32
LAC: 33
DAL/GST: 35
MIN/OKC/UTA: 36
LAL/NOP: 37
POR: 38
Remaining head-to-heads: pic.twitter.com/sZLqLtLFHg – 3:55 PM
Through Friday, the Western Conference loss column (three don’t make the play-in):
PHX: 32
LAC: 33
DAL/GST: 35
MIN/OKC/UTA: 36
LAL/NOP: 37
POR: 38
Remaining head-to-heads: pic.twitter.com/sZLqLtLFHg – 3:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Think of the fact that Brown, one of the most popular athletes in Boston, says he faces barriers against him here. That’s problematic. What about less famous people that look like him aiming to achieve similar goals? – 3:49 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Know Sopan, who did a great job with this, wanted to hit a variety of topics. I’m interested in hearing more about these experiences though. They matter for reasons beyond Brown’s future in Boston. I can sense Brown’s desire to be diplomatic, but any truth needs to be heard. – 3:41 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
The following is crazy
Since the All-Star break.
Walker Kessler is the 4th best screener in the pick and roll on offense (min 100 picks)
WALKER KESSLER IS THE BEST DEFENSIVE SCREEN DEFENDER ON THE PICK AND ROLL (top 60 screen defenders) pic.twitter.com/nRXXEbFvMj – 3:30 PM
The following is crazy
Since the All-Star break.
Walker Kessler is the 4th best screener in the pick and roll on offense (min 100 picks)
WALKER KESSLER IS THE BEST DEFENSIVE SCREEN DEFENDER ON THE PICK AND ROLL (top 60 screen defenders) pic.twitter.com/nRXXEbFvMj – 3:30 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Utah:
Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT
Al Horford (low back stiffness) – OUT
Payton Pritchard (left heel pain)- OUT
Marcus Smart (left hip contusion) – OUT
Robert Williams (left hamstring strain) – OUT – 3:19 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
after 13 days on the road together, @krisdunn3 gives us his first impressions of #Team49 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZAbYBM0l4J – 3:01 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marcus Smart will sit and Malcolm Brogdon returns for #Celtics #Jazz. Unless Sam Hauser starts again next to Derrick White, this could be Brogdon’s first start with Boston. I’d like to see him get one this year. Hauser is probably where they’ll go tho – 3:01 PM
