Celtics vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena
The Boston Celtics are spending $3,623,317 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $4,478,618 per win
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 18, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-RM
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@SeanGrandePBP
And one more…
Grant Williams has made 99 3’s this year, Marcus Smart 98.
They could both reach 100 tonight, which would give Boston 8 different players with 100+ 3’s.
The Celtics broke the franchise record for 3’s Monday in Houston. They’ve made 1,123 with 11 games left. – 3:19 AM