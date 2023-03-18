G League GM on Scoot Henderson: 'His path and development are unprecedented'

“It’s easy to take the combination of what Scoot Henderson accomplished, his character makeup, and what he’s capable of for granted,” G League Ignite GM Anthony McClish told HoopsHype. “His path and development are unprecedented. People like him aren’t plentiful, and it would be a costly mistake to think otherwise.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I dove into how/what NBA teams currently think on Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson, and explained why the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is an open race, not a done deal.
theathletic.com/4306585/2023/0… – 12:52 AM
I dove into how/what NBA teams currently think on Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson, and explained why the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is an open race, not a done deal.
theathletic.com/4306585/2023/0… – 12:52 AM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Scoot Henderson will do great things in the #NBA. Please don’t sleep on this guy. A franchise will be lucky to have him. I never publish my NBA draft work but (DRose, The Brodie, Steve Francis all in 1 = @thereal013) You got next, Champ. 🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/BTU2PumoRM – 12:38 PM
Scoot Henderson will do great things in the #NBA. Please don’t sleep on this guy. A franchise will be lucky to have him. I never publish my NBA draft work but (DRose, The Brodie, Steve Francis all in 1 = @thereal013) You got next, Champ. 🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/BTU2PumoRM – 12:38 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New 2023 NBA mock draft for the first round out now on @ringer: nbadraft.theringer.com/mock-draft
Top 5
1. Pistons: Victor Wembanyama
2. Rockets: Scoot Henderson
3. Spurs: Brandon Miller
4. Hornets: Amen Thompson
5. Magic: Ausar Thompson – 12:32 PM
New 2023 NBA mock draft for the first round out now on @ringer: nbadraft.theringer.com/mock-draft
Top 5
1. Pistons: Victor Wembanyama
2. Rockets: Scoot Henderson
3. Spurs: Brandon Miller
4. Hornets: Amen Thompson
5. Magic: Ausar Thompson – 12:32 PM
More on this storyline
I alluded to this in my column Monday when I wrote about Scoot Henderson’s somewhat disappointing season with G League Ignite, but Alabama’s Brandon Miller is making the No. 2 spot on draft boards a competition. Teams are going to have a lot of questions about Miller. A police investigator testified in court last month that Miller brought then-teammate Darius Miles a gun that was used in the Jan. 15 fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. Miller’s attorney rebutted the report, and Miller has remained an active member of the Crimson Tide. Teams are doing extensive due diligence on Miller and his background. -via The Athletic / March 15, 2023
But the Henderson-Miller conversation has become real over the course of the last few weeks for many who work within NBA front offices. There are a few reasons for that. Largely, it has do with Miller’s play. He’s shown improvement over the course of the season in the exact areas in which scouts wanted to see growth. This isn’t a case where Henderson doesn’t necessarily look like a top pick anymore; it’s that Miller looks like a real option there too. Despite being a year and a half older than Henderson, Miller’s growth trajectory, per these sources, is on a positive plane we’ll talk about below. -via The Athletic / March 15, 2023
Scoot Henderson, the projected No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has been shut by G League for the rest of the season, Jonathan Givony from ESPN reports. According to the report, Ignite is unlikely to make the playoffs, and the G League feels 19-year-old Henderson has shown enough this season. -via BasketNews / March 14, 2023