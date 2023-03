G League GM on Scoot Henderson: 'His path and development are unprecedented'

But the Henderson-Miller conversation has become real over the course of the last few weeks for many who work within NBA front offices. There are a few reasons for that. Largely, it has do with Miller’s play. He’s shown improvement over the course of the season in the exact areas in which scouts wanted to see growth. This isn’t a case where Henderson doesn’t necessarily look like a top pick anymore; it’s that Miller looks like a real option there too. Despite being a year and a half older than Henderson, Miller’s growth trajectory, per these sources, is on a positive plane we’ll talk about below. -via The Athletic / March 15, 2023