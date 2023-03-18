Live stream: Heat 7, Bulls 9

The Miami Heat (38-33) play against the Chicago Bulls (32-37) at United Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 18, 2023

Miami Heat 7, Chicago Bulls 9 (Q1 07:06)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Watching Heat-Bulls tonight on Playback

Pull up!!!

playback.tv/fiveonthefloor… – 8:02 PM Watching Heat-Bulls tonight on PlaybackPull up!!!

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat again using the starting lineup of Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love and Bam Adebayo tonight vs. Bulls.

This is already the Heat’s second-most used lineup this season with 159 minutes together. – Heat again using the starting lineup of Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love and Bam Adebayo tonight vs. Bulls.This is already the Heat’s second-most used lineup this season with 159 minutes together. – 7:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry is inactive for the Heat tonight, as are Cody Zeller, Jamal Cain, Orlando Robinson and Nikola Jovic, with the latter three in the G League. – Kyle Lowry is inactive for the Heat tonight, as are Cody Zeller, Jamal Cain, Orlando Robinson and Nikola Jovic, with the latter three in the G League. – 7:31 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat again opening with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. – Heat again opening with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. – 7:30 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry currently going through a full pregame shooting cycle with assistant coach Anthony Carter, but is being held out on tonight’s first night of the back-to-back that concludes Sunday in Detroit. – Kyle Lowry currently going through a full pregame shooting cycle with assistant coach Anthony Carter, but is being held out on tonight’s first night of the back-to-back that concludes Sunday in Detroit. – 7:29 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Green out tonight for Bulls vs. Heat – Green out tonight for Bulls vs. Heat – 6:17 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is out indefinitely after injuring his ankle vs. Chicago on Friday. 6:12 PM Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is out indefinitely after injuring his ankle vs. Chicago on Friday. pic.twitter.com/EGnJ3KVEdU

Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire

You may be surprised by Joakim Noah’s all-time Chicago Bulls starting five. 6:00 PM You may be surprised by Joakim Noah’s all-time Chicago Bulls starting five. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-…

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

We’ve got another shirt giveaway from @goaawol today.

RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. 6:00 PM We’ve got another shirt giveaway from @goaawol today.RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/RXjqt6hLzr

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Isaiah Livers (right hip soreness) is questionable tomorrow against the Heat. Marvin Bagley III isn’t listed, meaning he should return after missing three games due to right ankle soreness. – Isaiah Livers (right hip soreness) is questionable tomorrow against the Heat. Marvin Bagley III isn’t listed, meaning he should return after missing three games due to right ankle soreness. – 5:38 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2



Marvin Bagley III (right ankle) isn’t listed on the injury report so he’s likely available.

Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Hamidou Diallo and Isaiah Stewart remain out. – #Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (right hip soreness) is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the #Heat Marvin Bagley III (right ankle) isn’t listed on the injury report so he’s likely available.Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Hamidou Diallo and Isaiah Stewart remain out. – 5:35 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Today was 2nd game of season with Wendell Carter Jr. making 10+ field goals and having 10+ rebounds. The previous instance was a week ago vs Heat.

It was his season-high (career-high tying) 4 3s that really hurt Clippers today.

When WCJ makes as many 2nd half 3s as your team… – Today was 2nd game of season with Wendell Carter Jr. making 10+ field goals and having 10+ rebounds. The previous instance was a week ago vs Heat.It was his season-high (career-high tying) 4 3s that really hurt Clippers today.When WCJ makes as many 2nd half 3s as your team… – 5:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Ira Winderman: Udonis Haslem and his Heat road from Mr. 305 to suburban 954 dad. 5:19 PM From earlier — Ira Winderman: Udonis Haslem and his Heat road from Mr. 305 to suburban 954 dad. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Nickelback offers Heat’s Jimmy Butler, ‘to come sing along live’; Lowry out vs. Bulls. 5:18 PM From earlier — Nickelback offers Heat’s Jimmy Butler, ‘to come sing along live’; Lowry out vs. Bulls. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — ASK IRA: Could Duncan Robinson take Heat’s improved 3-point shooting to another level? 5:18 PM From earlier — ASK IRA: Could Duncan Robinson take Heat’s improved 3-point shooting to another level? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry out vs. Bulls, as Heat’s plan “to make sure he continues to feel good” continues Kyle Lowry out vs. Bulls, as Heat’s plan “to make sure he continues to feel good” continues miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Lowry: “Whatever decisions coach makes long term, that’s going to be that. But right now it’s about staying healthy and getting myself in rhythm and in shape.” – 5:07 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Only one missed call from L2M report from Bulls-TWolves double OT: Mike Conley should’ve been called for double dribble late in first OT. McDaniels scored at end of possession for two-point TWolves lead. – Only one missed call from L2M report from Bulls-TWolves double OT: Mike Conley should’ve been called for double dribble late in first OT. McDaniels scored at end of possession for two-point TWolves lead. – 4:46 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Second-biggest halftime comeback of the Katie Meier era at Miami. Hurricanes rallied from 18 down at the break to beat Georgia Tech in January 2021; rallied from 17 down at the break to win today. – Second-biggest halftime comeback of the Katie Meier era at Miami. Hurricanes rallied from 18 down at the break to beat Georgia Tech in January 2021; rallied from 17 down at the break to win today. – 4:09 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Biggest NCAA Women’s tournament deficits overcome in a win …

*21 – Texas A&M, 2017

19 – Oklahoma State, 2010

18 – Maryland, 2012

18 – Louisville, 2021

*17 – Miami, 2023

(17 also done by four other teams … )

* – second-half comebacks – Biggest NCAA Women’s tournament deficits overcome in a win …*21 – Texas A&M, 201719 – Oklahoma State, 201018 – Maryland, 201218 – Louisville, 2021*17 – Miami, 2023(17 also done by four other teams … )* – second-half comebacks – 4:05 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Miami ties the fifth-biggest comeback in NCAA Women’s Tournament history, and the second-biggest second-half comeback in tournament history.

Extend @CoachKatieMeier right now. – Miami ties the fifth-biggest comeback in NCAA Women’s Tournament history, and the second-biggest second-half comeback in tournament history.Extend @CoachKatieMeier right now. – 4:05 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Cuteness alert! 🥰

Welcome to #BullsNation, Baby Madison!

All babies born at @AdvocateHealth hospitals in the month of March will receive a special Baby Bull welcome gift courtesy of @AdvocateKids ❤️ 4:00 PM Cuteness alert! 🥰Welcome to #BullsNation, Baby Madison!All babies born at @AdvocateHealth hospitals in the month of March will receive a special Baby Bull welcome gift courtesy of @AdvocateKids ❤️ pic.twitter.com/v7ZrXP98fO

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Roster Update: Carlik Jones & Marko Simonovic have been assigned to the Windy City Bulls. 3:42 PM Roster Update: Carlik Jones & Marko Simonovic have been assigned to the Windy City Bulls. pic.twitter.com/DvyyqBV2zp

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls upgrade Javonte Green to questionable from doubtful. Billy Donovan said yesterday after Green practiced with G League team that medical staff wanted to see some cumulative contact practices. But he’s clearly trending towards playing, barring setback. – Bulls upgrade Javonte Green to questionable from doubtful. Billy Donovan said yesterday after Green practiced with G League team that medical staff wanted to see some cumulative contact practices. But he’s clearly trending towards playing, barring setback. – 3:35 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Denver has slumped lately but they played a very good game today. Couldn’t really point out a Knicks player who didn’t contribute to the victory. Great win for them heading into their final back-to-back of the season: @ Miami and @ Orlando – Denver has slumped lately but they played a very good game today. Couldn’t really point out a Knicks player who didn’t contribute to the victory. Great win for them heading into their final back-to-back of the season: @ Miami and @ Orlando – 3:26 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Despite playing big minutes in last night’s double OT win, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic not on Bulls injury report for tonight’s game vs. Heat on back end of back-to-back.

Bulls currently in 10th place in the East and fighting to stay in play-in territory. – Despite playing big minutes in last night’s double OT win, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic not on Bulls injury report for tonight’s game vs. Heat on back end of back-to-back.Bulls currently in 10th place in the East and fighting to stay in play-in territory. – 3:14 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Every time I enter the @UnitedCenter I am humbled and grateful . From the Jordan statue to the retired jerseys to Bulls Nation I am blessed and never take one game for granted 3:01 PM Every time I enter the @UnitedCenter I am humbled and grateful . From the Jordan statue to the retired jerseys to Bulls Nation I am blessed and never take one game for granted @Chicago Bulls . 3rd game in 4 nights @Miami Heat @670TheScore 6:45 pre. pic.twitter.com/3M3RLSpDc1

J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann

i always talk about the pilot light guys — heat the house or burn it down

plavsic better chill or he’ll burn UT’s house down in the first half – i always talk about the pilot light guys — heat the house or burn it downplavsic better chill or he’ll burn UT’s house down in the first half – 2:58 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat point guard Kyle Lowry has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs. Bulls on front end of back-to-back. The expectation is Lowry will be able to play tomorrow in Detroit, as the Heat continues to take a cautious approach with him after his recent return form knee soreness. – Heat point guard Kyle Lowry has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs. Bulls on front end of back-to-back. The expectation is Lowry will be able to play tomorrow in Detroit, as the Heat continues to take a cautious approach with him after his recent return form knee soreness. – 2:42 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat have ruled Kyle Lowry out for tonight’s game in Chicago. It’s the first game of a back-to-back, meaning he likely instead will play Sunday in Detroit. He is three games back from a month out due to knee pain. – Heat have ruled Kyle Lowry out for tonight’s game in Chicago. It’s the first game of a back-to-back, meaning he likely instead will play Sunday in Detroit. He is three games back from a month out due to knee pain. – 2:39 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

❤️❤️❤️

Amazing to see over 200 Bulls fans meeting up in Warsaw, Poland for the 6th annual Bulls Rally today to hoop together & then watch tonight’s game! 2:36 PM ❤️❤️❤️Amazing to see over 200 Bulls fans meeting up in Warsaw, Poland for the 6th annual Bulls Rally today to hoop together & then watch tonight’s game! pic.twitter.com/vyAHWTFWU7

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Nickelback offers Heat’s Jimmy Butler the real thing, “to come sing along live.” Nickelback offers Heat’s Jimmy Butler the real thing, “to come sing along live.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Heat get weary Bulls; Jamal Cain hurt; radio change. – 2:33 PM