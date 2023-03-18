Heat vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Miami Heat play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center
The Miami Heat are spending $3,984,428 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $4,748,905 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 18, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: Bally Sports Sun
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
