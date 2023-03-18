Jalen Brunson back vs. Nuggets

Jalen Brunson is back for the New York Knicks against Denver on Saturday after missing five of the past six games with a sore left foot. The starting point guard went through a full practice Friday but the Knicks didn’t clear him to play until after he worked out before the game Saturday to make sure his soreness didn’t return.
Source: Associated Press @ ESPN
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets give up 36 points in the first quarter, but lead 67-62 at halftime after putting up 39 points in the second. Murray leads the Nuggets with 14 point. Jokic has 13-4-4. Gordon adds 10 points.
Jalen Brunson leads all scorers with 18 for the Knicks. – 2:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Denver 67, New York 62.
Denver went on a 35-17 run over the final 9:06 of the first half to take control of a game the Knicks dominated early on.
Nuggets are shooting 55 percent, led by 14 from Jamal Murray and 13-4-4 from Nikola Jokic.
Jalen Brunson has 18 for NYK. – 2:10 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Incredible start for Jalen Brunson – 16 points in 8 minutes
Jalen Brunson:
16 points on 8 FG attempts
The entire Nuggets team:
17 points on 17 FG attempts – 1:29 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
It’s Jalen Brunson 16, Nuggets 16 with 3:45 left in the first quarter. – 1:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jalen Brunson just doing whatever he wants against the Nuggets defense. – 1:27 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jalen Brunson is channeling his inner Michael Jordan for some reason. He apparently likes early basketball games. – 1:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Six minutes into this game, Jalen Brunson – who has played one half of one game in the last 15 days – looks fantastic. He’s already got 13 points, and just drew an and-one on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with a nice drive from the wing. – 1:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Denver snapped its four-game skid with a win in Detroit Thursday, but now begins a back-to-back set of afternoon games in New York with one against the Knicks at MSG. Knicks, who have Jalen Brunson back on the court, are 1.5 games ahead of the Nets for fifth in East. – 1:14 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks honoring Jalen Brunson for his February Eastern Conference player of the month award. He hasn’t played here since because of his injury and then the road trip. – 1:05 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
As expected, Jalen Brunson is available to play vs Denver, per NYK. – 12:23 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Jalen Brunson is available to play today against Denver. – 12:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say Jalen Brunson is officially able to play against the Nuggets this afternoon, after he successfully made it through his pregame workout. – 12:18 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jalen Brunson expected to go today for Knicks. Went through full practice yesterday but they want to see him warm up today to make sure the soreness doesn’t return. – 11:29 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tom Thibodeau says Jalen Brunson feels good and so long as there are no issues in warmups, he’ll play today against Denver. – 11:18 AM
Stefan Bondy: Jalen Brunson practiced fully today and will be listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game. -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / March 17, 2023
New York Knicks PR: Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) is out for tonight’s game at Portland. -via Twitter @NY_KnicksPR / March 14, 2023