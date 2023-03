Jarrett Allen back next week?

Cavs center Jarrett Allen is taking positive steps in his recovery from a right eye contusion and there is hope of a return this coming week for at least one of the games in Brooklyn when the Cavs travel there for a two-game series, sources tell cleveland.com. Since getting raked across the right eye by Bam Adebayo in Cleveland’s 119-115 loss to the Miami Heat last week — a scary moment late in the game that caused swelling and bruising and led to Allen’s eye being bloodshot — he has seen multiple specialists who have ruled out any structural damage even though sources say his vision is a bit blurry.Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer