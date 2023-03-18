Jarrett Allen back next week?

Cavs center Jarrett Allen is taking positive steps in his recovery from a right eye contusion and there is hope of a return this coming week for at least one of the games in Brooklyn when the Cavs travel there for a two-game series, sources tell cleveland.com. Since getting raked across the right eye by Bam Adebayo in Cleveland’s 119-115 loss to the Miami Heat last week — a scary moment late in the game that caused swelling and bruising and led to Allen’s eye being bloodshot — he has seen multiple specialists who have ruled out any structural damage even though sources say his vision is a bit blurry.
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is making progress in his return from an eye injury. Sources tell @clevelanddotcom the hope is for him to play in one of the two upcoming games against Brooklyn this week.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/j… – 1:19 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is here tonight sitting at the end of the bench watching the guys. He just walked out from the locker room. – 8:19 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs will start Lamar Stevens in place of Jarrett Allen (eye) once again tonight vs. Washington, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. – 6:25 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Center Jarrett Allen remains out for the Cavs tonight vs. Washington. – 5:37 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards list a clean injury report for at Cavaliers on Friday meaning Kyle Kuzma (right knee) is back.
Jarrett Allen (right eye contusion) is out for Cleveland. – 6:05 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs will be without Jarrett Allen (right eye contusion) tomorrow against the Wizards.
Sam Merrill is also out on a G League assignment with the Cleveland Charge. – 4:46 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen (eye contusion) is listed as out for tomorrow’s game against the Wizards. – 4:34 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 29, Cavs 24 at the end of the first. Sixers shot 8-of-14 from the field an 10-of-11 from the FT line, but had seven turnovers. Embiid already has 15 points and 7 boards while playing against the Jarrett Allen-less Cavs. – 8:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid has drawn two fouls in the first 43 seconds of this game. Defensive force Jarrett Allen isn’t playing tonight for the Cavs. – 7:48 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers can set their floor at the 3 seed tonight. This game is for the tiebreaker. No Jarrett Allen (struggles against Embiid, but good player) and Cavs are on a back-to-back.
Even with a win, Cavs would still have work to do. But if they lose, Sixers would be hard to catch. – 7:37 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lamar Stevens will once again start in place of injured Jarrett Allen tonight, a source tells @clevelanddotcom – 6:40 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Center Jarrett Allen (right eye contusion) and guard Ricky Rubio (ACL management) are out tonight vs. Philadelphia. For the Sixers, Jalen McDaniels (right hip contusion) is questionable. – 5:20 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Along with Jarrett Allen (eye contusion), #Cavs will not have Ricky Rubio tonight against the 76ers (injury management – knee). Both are listed OUT. – 2:38 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen (eye contusion) is out tonight against the Sixers. – 1:41 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs list center Jarrett Allen (right eye contusion) as out tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers. – 1:40 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Per the latest injury report, Jarrett Allen still out (right eye contusion).
Cavaliers tip off against the 76ers on @BallySportsCLE at 7:30pm! – 1:34 PM
