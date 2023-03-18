The Utah Jazz are bringing back a former player who played sparingly in his first stint with the team. On Saturday, the Jazz announced that they have signed forward Jarrell Brantley to a 10-day contract. The move was made at least in part because the Jazz had to fill a roster spot after not renewing the 10-day contract of guard Frank Jackson (another player who has filled two 10-day deals, Kris Dunn, was signed for the remainder of the season earlier this week).
Source: Ryan McDonald @ deseret.com
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Utah Jazz sign Jarrell Brantley to 10-day deal sportando.basketball/en/utah-jazz-s… – 3:57 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Indeed, Jarrell Brantley is back with the Jazz on a 10-day deal. He’s with the team and will be at Vivint tonight for Jazz vs. Celtics – 2:50 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Former Utah Jazz draftee and two-way player Jarrell Brantley has returned to the team on a 10-day contract. Over the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, the forward appeared in 37 total games, averaging 2.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.3 minutes per game. – 2:25 PM
