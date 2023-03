Jazz sign Jarrell Brantley to 10-day deal

The Utah Jazz are bringing back a former player who played sparingly in his first stint with the team. On Saturday, the Jazz announced that they have signed forward Jarrell Brantley to a 10-day contract . The move was made at least in part because the Jazz had to fill a roster spot after not renewing the 10-day contract of guard Frank Jackson (another player who has filled two 10-day deals, Kris Dunn, was signed for the remainder of the season earlier this week).Source: Ryan McDonald @ deseret.com