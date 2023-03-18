Live stream: Kings 11, Wizards 16

The Sacramento Kings (42-27) play against the Washington Wizards (32-38) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 18, 2023
Sacramento Kings 11, Washington Wizards 16 (Q1 07:51)
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Time to add De’Aaron Fox’s ability to poke the ball away from ball-handlers to his elite skill list. – 8:16 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
I’m told that Kuzma stepped on the foot of a fan along the sideline as Kuzma was shuffling back on defense. – 8:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kuzma to the locker room. Not sure what he stepped on after hitting the 3-ball, but it may have been a fan’s foot. – 8:14 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kyle Kuzma’s limping off to the locker room early here. Just 10:50 in the first vs. Sacramento. – 8:13 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Meanwhile, Princeton is out here paying quite the tribute to the late Pete “Coachie” Carril, the legend who passed in August. Very cool.
Sidenote: The last two Kings GMs to take them to the playoffs (presumably this season), Geoff Petrie and Monte McNair, are Princeton products – 8:12 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kyle Kuzma is headed to the Wizards’ locker room after he landed awkwardly following a 3-pointer. He grabbed at right knee, which has been bothering him lately. – 8:12 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Of course, tons of credit to Kessler for how he has played & quickly adapted to Kings style.
Massive credit to Monte McNair’s front office, who continues to find talent capable of making major impacts in minor roles. Trey Lyles was a minor piece in Marvin Bagley trade last year. – 8:11 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Jay Huff, Jordan Goodwin, Xavier Cooks and Johnny Davis. pic.twitter.com/cEi7T9BbaJ – 8:11 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kessler Edwards’ short Kings story is already pretty awesome.
Only move Sac makes to try & secure first playoff berth in 16 years. Comes in & after 2 games is playing 20 minutes a game & now gets his first start while the Kings have moved up to 2nd seed with chance at 1st. – 8:10 PM
Kessler Edwards’ short Kings story is already pretty awesome.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
And how could I forget Geoff Petrie. 1971 NBA rookie of the year as well as GM in Sacramento. Another former Tiger – 8:06 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Kessler Edwards
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Domantas Sabonis – 8:05 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Your Washington Wizards in Slow Mo, welcome Xavier Cooks! #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/2DfqwdgsFR – 8:04 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
To learn more about Australian forward Xavier Cooks, the Washington Wizards’ newest player, @Sam_Vecenie, @TheAthletic’s NBA Draft analyst who lives in Australia and has followed Cooks’ career closely, offers this scouting report:
theathletic.com/4280686/2023/0… – 7:51 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Saturday night vibes ✨
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/aAuIPBeQTl – 7:43 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Pregame with Coach Wes Unseld Jr
• Thoughts on Sacramento Rookie Keegan Murray | #SacramentoProud
• Representation in Sports/#NBA for Black Youth pic.twitter.com/k0thURElJc – 7:42 PM
Pregame with Coach Wes Unseld Jr
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Sac Grant High students and coaches and Oakland Bishop O’Dowd High boy’s hoop coach Lou Ritchie are protesting outside NCAA games in Sacramento “to educate the public that the Pacific 12 Conference doesn’t have one black head coach on the men’s side,” says Ritchie. @BCAWORLDWIDE pic.twitter.com/N76vfnMUo7 – 7:37 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Joe Mazzulla said there’s a chance Robert Williams III will play at Sacramento. – 7:36 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla says he thinks there’s a chance Rob Williams could play against the Kings on Tuesday. – 7:36 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Xavier Cooks on reaching the NBA: “Unbelievable. It’s been a lifelong dream to get here, and it took me 27 years to get here. I’m, what, five years out of college. … So my journey is a little bit different to everybody else’s. But I’m so excited to be here.” – 7:12 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
tonight’s @MedStarHealth Starting 5️⃣
🔹 @BigGameTae
🔹 @Bradley Beal
🔹 @Corey Kispert
🔹 @Kyle Kuzma
🔹 @Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/Jsv2hI1qga – 7:08 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Updated Injury Report vs. Washington Wizards – 3/18:
Kevin Huerter (Right Popliteus Strain) – OUT
Trey Lyles (Right Shoulder Soreness) – OUT
Richaun Holmes (Non-COVID illness) – AVAILABLE – 7:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
got the drip portion of tonight covered 💧
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/xPLK5hMOxo – 6:53 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kristaps Porzingis is out for the Wizards tonight against the Kings due to a non-covid related illness. – 6:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Richaun Holmes (illness) is available for tonight’s game vs. the Wizards. Kevin Huerter (knee) and Trey Lyles (shoulder) are out as we reported earlier in the day. – 6:31 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Tonight’s injury update for the Sacramento Kings:
Kevin Huerter (Right Popliteus Strain) – OUT
Trey Lyles (Right Shoulder Soreness) – OUT
Richaun Holmes (Non-COVID illness) – AVAILABLE – 6:31 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Kristaps Porziņģis out tonight, Corey Kispert will return to the starting lineup, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 6:30 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Corey Kispert will replace Porzingis in the starting lineup tonight:
Morris, Beal, Kispert, Kuzma, Gafford – 6:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Washington Wizards – 3/18:
Kevin Huerter (Right Popliteus Strain) – OUT
Trey Lyles (Right Shoulder Soreness) – OUT
Richaun Holmes (Non-COVID illness) – AVAILABLE – 6:28 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings In Washington tonight, they’ll be without Trey Lyles and Kevin Huerter. Richaun Holmes, who has battled a non-COVID illness is available. – 6:26 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Australians Xavier Cooks (left, who just joined the Wizards) and Matthew Dellavedova, who plays for Sacramento, caught up with each other just now near the Capital One Arena court: pic.twitter.com/LXRmhCOfiT – 6:05 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Let @jamesonwhiskey treat you to a VIP experience at the #Pelicans game April 4 vs. the Kings
Enter here for your chance to win>> https://t.co/YhbIJCi3HB pic.twitter.com/DqaLapg3Wy – 6:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings forward Trey Lyles (shoulder) has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Wizards. – 5:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
I’m showing signs of improvement! Plenty of interesting Kings options for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership, plus a few other options around the league. Fox and Sabonis should keep it rolling. Keegan is rebounding better and HB needs to hit some threes bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize…… pic.twitter.com/yPzB9T0Lcm – 5:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA power rankings: Don’t look now, but the Kings are gaining ground on the No. 1 Nuggets in the Western Conference playoff race
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to a non-COVID illness. – 5:15 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ win Dec. 23 in Sacramento was a pivot point in their season. Since then, the Wizards have gone 20-17 and rank:
• 12th in offensive rating
• 14th in defensive rating
• 12th in net rating
• 20th in defensive-rebounding percentage
• 7th in true-shooting pct. – 4:48 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis is questionable for tonight’s a game against Sacramento with a non-covid illness, per the Wizards’ injury report. – 4:44 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis is questionable for tonight’s game due to an illness, the Wizards announced. – 4:44 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have placed Kristaps Porziņģis on their injury report for tonight’s game against Sacramento, listing the 7-foot-3 center as questionable to play because of a non-Covid illness. – 4:39 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis (non-Covid illness) is questionable for Wizards-Kings. – 4:39 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Injury report for tonight’s game against the Kings.
#DCAboveAll | @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/kFiLBUerv3 – 4:37 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
3️⃣ 🆚 5️⃣
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/WvJAOgWykz – 4:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kicks, Sips, and Drip night wouldn’t be complete without a pair of custom sneakers for @BigGameTae, created by @realSIERATO 👟
🎟️ → https://t.co/ZMCo3SySYg
#DCAboveAll | @Hennessy pic.twitter.com/FbpTSLKh5f – 3:33 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Most games with 20+ points, 20+ rebounds and 5+ assists this season:
Domantas Sabonis: 4
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 3
Nikola Jokić: 2
Luka Dončić: 1 pic.twitter.com/pvqcYcXO1v – 3:09 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
kickin’ it at home on a Saturday 👟
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne
nba.com/wizards/news/p… – 3:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Latest news on Kevin Huerter’s injury as the Kings prepare to visit the Washington Wizards.
From @ChrisBiderman ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:57 PM
Latest news on Kevin Huerter’s injury as the Kings prepare to visit the Washington Wizards.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
FGCU, ranked 22nd by the coaches (but what do they know) and ranked between 45th and 48th by the NCAA seeding committee (experts because they have several leather-bound books and their meeting rooms smell of rich mahogany), leads Washington State 17-13 after one quarter. – 2:56 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first 10k in the building tonight for our game will get this @Caron Butler bobblehead 👀
🎟️ grab tickets → https://t.co/ZMCo3SySYg pic.twitter.com/XT5qsPVj91 – 2:30 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Best news for the Knicks right now is that Brunson — who played the first half at Sacramento and then couldn’t play in the 2nd half or the next three games — is back to start the second half today. – 2:24 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Monte Morris told me when he was in the G League, he had some harsh sleeping conditions, but TAE bet on himself the answer he gave me could be a legit article. @BigGameTae story will only motivate guys like Johnny Davis and Jordan Goodwin and Co. the GRIND IS REAL. @nbagleague 🔒 – 2:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Magic locked up Kawhi Leonard and Paul George after the 1st quarter in Orlando, holding the two to 2/15 FGs in quarters 2-OT and 1/12 midrange overall.
But Russell Westbrook’s play in Sacramento with PG was encouraging for today’s offense.
Here’s Tyronn Lue on LA w/o Kawhi. pic.twitter.com/uojlRXo6on – 2:08 PM
