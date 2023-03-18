Kings vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

March 18, 2023

By |

The Sacramento Kings play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena

The Sacramento Kings are spending $3,257,705 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $4,750,279 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 18, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSWA
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: The Team 980
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

