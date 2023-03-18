Live stream: Magic 57, Clippers 55

The Orlando Magic (28-42) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (37-33) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 3:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 18, 2023
Orlando Magic 57, Los Angeles Clippers 55 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Magic lead Clippers 57-55 at halftime.
#OnBrand matinee game for Clippers so far, with so many players looking like they need a nap right now:
– PG with a game-worst -10
– Morris: 2 points, 1/3 FGs
– Zubac: only 5/11 in paint
– Gordon: 5 points, 2/7 FGs
F. Wagner/WCJ: 12 each – 4:14 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Wendell Carter Jr. in the first half:
12 PTS
9 REB
2 STL
1 BLK
5-9 FG pic.twitter.com/YHXNaPpBcD – 4:14 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 57, Clippers 55.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 12 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals
Franz Wagner: 12 points, 3 assists
Cole Anthony: 11 points, 3 rebounds – 4:13 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers trail 57-55 at the half. Westbrook has team-leading 11 points. Zu with 10.
Covington, who hasnt seen action since March 3, played 12 minutes. – 4:13 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 57, Clippers 55
Carter – 12 pts, 9 rebs, 2 stls
Franz Wagner – 12 pts, 3 asts
Anthony – 11 pts, 3 rebs
Fultz – 9 pts, 3 asts, 4 stls
Banchero – 7 pts, 3 asts – 4:12 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
+4
11 points in 12 minutes for @Cole Anthony pic.twitter.com/vgu3rV3UmL – 4:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Magic in bonus last 2:33 after 4-point play through Eric Gordon – 4:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
RoCo shift went way better than it did in Orlando.
+10 in 10:09 – 4:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The zone defense has flummoxed Paolo Banchero.
First a RoCo steal, scoop, and dunk that will be in my mentions the rest of the season 😂
Then Gordon strips Banchero again, leading to a 3 assisted by Marcus Morris Sr.
Magic lead down to 46-45 with 5:06 left in 1st half. – 4:01 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Through Friday, the Western Conference loss column (three don’t make the play-in):
PHX: 32
LAC: 33
DAL/GST: 35
MIN/OKC/UTA: 36
LAL/NOP: 37
POR: 38
Remaining head-to-heads: pic.twitter.com/sZLqLtLFHg – 3:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Magic are on 7-2 run and lead 44-38 with 6:46 left in first half.
It’s been a really bad Paul George game so far. 3/7 FGs, 1/3 3s, no free throw attempts. But the worst part: 5 turnovers already, and all of them Magic steals.
Will be a long day if PG has more TOs than buckets. – 3:54 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
special delivery
@Cole Anthony + @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/cARPvZ19y4 – 3:52 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Tyronn Lue has dusted off Robert Covington and gone to Nicolas Batum as well. Would be surprised if we saw very much or any Morris for the rest of the game. – 3:48 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Bol Bol’s shown significant growth as a passer since the start of the season.
Some of these outlet passes are next level. He’s also making passes and reading defenses in ways he wasn’t earlier. – 3:46 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Bol Bol throwing dimes you love to see it
with the left too 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/F7ud5EPBJC – 3:46 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
the no look. the behind the back. the three.
DAYYYYUMMM!! pic.twitter.com/eDmdVCUiDp – 3:44 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 31, Clippers 30.
Markelle Fultz: 7 points, 4 steals, 3 assists.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 7 points, 6 rebounds. – 3:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Magic lead 31-30 at the end of one quarter of play.
Russell Westbrook led a 13-2 run with a bench of Terance Mann, Mason Plumlee, Nicolas Batum (at SF), and Robert Covington.
Magic lived at FT line (#AsExpected), making 7/10. Franz Wagner: 6 points, 4/4 FTs, 1/2 FGs, 2 assists. – 3:42 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Magic 31, Clippers 30 at the end of one.
Westbrook with 11 points no 4 of 6 shooting. Also has 3 assists and 3 rebs. – 3:41 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 31, LA Clippers 30
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/moZCH1lURi – 3:41 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Russell Westbrook had 11 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists to help Clippers get to within 31-30 of Magic end of first. – 3:40 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
This is going to be one of those games when the Clippers need Russell Westbrook and Terance Mann to provide some juice. Westbrook had 11-3-3 in first quarter. – 3:39 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Caleb Houstan gets the first look at filling in the @orlandomagic minutes needed with Jalen Suggs out due to a concussion. – 3:37 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue sends Robert Covington into the game with a little over 2 mins left in the first quarter. Clippers can use a spark in what has felt like a tired start to this early afternoon game. – 3:36 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Looks like Goga Bitadze will be the backup big in the rotation for today vs. the Clippers.
He and Cole Anthony are about to check in. – 3:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Magic went on another 6-0 run prior to Westbrook dive that cut Magic lead to 27-18.
2:57 left in first quarter. Only sub for either team has been Plumlee for Zubac, but Jamahl Mosley called timeout to get bench in. – 3:33 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
“I believe — and I don’t want you to look this up — the Clippers have 37 offensive rebounds in their last two possessions.”
I believe — and I want you to look this up — Brian Sieman is as good as they get in the 🏀🎙️. – 3:33 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Back to a double-digit lead for Orlando (27-16) before Westbrook scores a layup. – 3:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers made up some ground after Magic took double-digit lead with 8-2 run, highlighted by Westbrook assisting PG 3 and Westbrook and-one
But LA has been awful in paint (3/10), while Magic are 4/4 on 3s.
21-12 Magic lead with 5:13 left in 1st quarter. – 3:28 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the chemistry is elite
@Franz Wagner + @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/OsWVPzsg28 – 3:27 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Cannot take seriously as a title contender any team giving rotation minutes to Marcus Morris – 3:23 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Zu scores Clippers’ first points on a dunk at the 9:04 mark. Russ with the assist. – 3:19 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
also a woman a few seats down from him wearing a black Magic alternate with a triple-digit number – 3:18 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
there’s a guy behind the Magic bench wearing what appears to be an authentic (or at least a Swingman) Darius Miles jersey 🫡 – 3:17 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Clippers fall behind 8-0 to Magic, promoting Coach Ty Lue to call a time out. – 3:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s a matinee game.
Magic up 8-0 after scoring on each of first 3 possessions. Only LA possessions resulted in miss birthday hook for Zu and customary Paul George live ball turnover that turned into a 3.
Will get back to you with start of Clippers game time shortly. – 3:14 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @OrlandoMagic open up their road contest with the L.A. Clippers on an 8-0 run. – 3:13 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers off to a slow start. Trail Orlando 8-0 less than two minutes into the game. – 3:13 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,282 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 3:10 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Eric Gordon gets the start in place of Kawhi. When asked about Kawhi, Ty Lue said, “He’s out tonight. That’s all I know.” – 3:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Because some of you watch for the referees 😂
Scott Foster has Magic-Clippers again today, just like December 7.
That whistle blows when he’s the crew chief, and Paolo Banchero lived at FT line (13/14, 6/6 in OT) in previous matchup.
Something to watch for today! – 2:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/18
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
ORL
Franz Wagner
Paolo Banchero
Wendell Carter Jr.
Gary Harris
Markelle Fultz – 2:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I think LA Clippers COULD use an expanded rotation today.
Terance Mann, Mason Plumlee, Nicolas Batum are rotation locks.
At least one of Bones Hyland, Robert Covington, Amir Coffey should play today. Possibly 2 of the 3. – 2:33 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
“i dont watch them” — kawhi when asked about the san diego state win
jk he didnt say that, but you believed it – 2:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When Jamahl Mosley was the Mavericks defensive coordinator, he saw the Clippers in back-to-back postseasons. Magic have been competitive with Clippers in all 3 meetings in part due to their defense, which emphasizes prohibiting paint (but allows plenty of 3s).
Mosley on defense: pic.twitter.com/G2AO8e800J – 2:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Magic locked up Kawhi Leonard and Paul George after the 1st quarter in Orlando, holding the two to 2/15 FGs in quarters 2-OT and 1/12 midrange overall.
But Russell Westbrook’s play in Sacramento with PG was encouraging for today’s offense.
Here’s Tyronn Lue on LA w/o Kawhi. pic.twitter.com/uojlRXo6on – 2:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Markelle Fultz is one of only 4 players in the NBA this season averaging at least 4.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 50% FGs or better.
The others: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler.
Here’s Jamahl Mosley on Fultz’s progress and next steps. pic.twitter.com/vJ7MaFcVZJ – 2:02 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Markelle Fultz in March:
17.0 PTS
4.4 REB
6.3 AST
1.5 STL
55% FG pic.twitter.com/NqAoT6sm1p – 1:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac will start today vs Magic – 1:25 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dec. 13: Maxi Kleber tore his right hamstring tendon on “freak” practice play.
Dec. 20: Few hours after intricate surgery, Maxi walked out of the hospital without crutches.
March 17: Maxi Magic.
More on how he’s even playing at all right now:
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Status update: Jason Preston and Moussa Diabaté are both active for today’s LA Clippers game against the Magic. – 1:11 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Lunch time hoops!
🕓 12:00PM PT
🆚 @Orlando Magic
📺 @Clipper_Vision, @KTLA
📻 @AM570LASports pic.twitter.com/rFF0emL3ak – 12:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some matchup rankings headed into Magic at LA for Saturday morning.
Last time the Clippers saw the Magic, Orlando came back from an 18-point deficit to win in OT. LA has lost 13 of their last 16 games without Kawhi Leonard. It’s Ivica Zubac’s birthday, so maybe he has a 30-30? pic.twitter.com/EMYy7fkghZ – 12:00 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers/Magic on tap today at noon PT. Clippers looking for 5th straight win with Kawhi Leonard resting and Norm (shoulder) is still out. I’m also out today, but @BA_Turner is taking my spot in the rotation. I’ll be back with updates tomorrow in Portland. – 11:56 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Recent #Suns stories:
Suns get ‘must win’ over Magic thanks to Josh Okogie’s closer block bit.ly/3yLYc4H
Kevin Durant (ankle) getting up shots after shootaround bit.ly/42oRW0k
Al McCoy returns for his last season calling games for Suns bit.ly/3YZND8u pic.twitter.com/9T1Nq5nml3 – 11:52 AM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Happy Birthday, Big Zu! 🎉
For every comment/retweet, @Aspiration will plant one tree for Zu’s birthday! pic.twitter.com/bw1VA5a4d6 – 11:30 AM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
game #71. a saturday matinee.
🆚: @Los Angeles Clippers
📍: Los Angeles, CA
🕒: 3 PM
📺: @BallySportsFL
📻: @969thegame pic.twitter.com/ewnL2ydfXd – 11:26 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 18 RPR ROY:
1. Jalen Williams: 5.127
2. Paolo Banchero: 4.72
3. Walker Kessler: 3.51
4. Bennedict Mathurin: 2.988
5. Keegan Murray: 2.506
6. Jalen Duren: 2.376
7. Jaden Ivey: 2.04
8. Jabari Smith Jr.: 1.303
9. Tari Eason: 1.028
10. Jeremy Sochan: 0.698 pic.twitter.com/keIMiUy02R – 10:57 AM
