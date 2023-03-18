Magic vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Orlando Magic play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena
The Orlando Magic are spending $4,502,057 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $5,213,660 per win
Game Time: 3:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 18, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: KTLA
Away TV: Bally Sports Florida
Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!