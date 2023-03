Maxi Kleber on Kyrie Irving: 'He's a very, very great teammate, he always has positive spirits'

The inbounds connected, and Irving was bottled up in a trap by Kenyan Gabriel and Dennis Schroder … only to find the opening for a two-hand pass to a wide-open Maxi Kleber. “I think I never had a game-winner like that before,” said Kleber post-game . “Obviously, it feels amazing. My entire team was hyped for me. That felt pretty special. It is 100% one of my favorite moments, I got to rewatch it now.” -via EuroHoops.net / March 18, 2023