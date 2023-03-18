Maxi Kleber on Kyrie Irving: 'He's a very, very great teammate, he always has positive spirits'

Mark Medina: Mavs’ Maxi Kleber on Kyrie Irving: “He knows how to talk to people, where to set up people, sees the strength in players & knows what to expect them to do. He’s a very, very great teammate. He always has positive spirits & has uplifting words.”
Maxi Kleber: I never had a game-winner eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:40 AM
Maxi Kleber hits game-winning three vs the Lakers eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:59 AM
I asked Kyrie Irving how he & his Mavs teammates built trust even through losses and overlapping injuries. Kyrie said “we’ve had some real conversations, grown-up conversations and mature conversations.” Kyrie’s full answer below (props to @DwainPrice for asking for specifics pic.twitter.com/5UCWp3jata – 2:54 AM
Mavs’ Kyrie Irving had 38 points on 14-for-23 shooting and six assists in 39 minutes after missing the past three games with right foot soreness. Kyrie didn’t sound too thrilled with the heavy workload, but vowed he will fight through it, given the stakes. pic.twitter.com/wdY65yBarl – 2:43 AM
Kyrie Irving on the Mavs’ pileup after Maxi Kleber’s game-winning 3 pic.twitter.com/Y0rXOrfaai – 2:36 AM
Mavs coach Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving preached to teammates about trusting each other through both ups and downs pic.twitter.com/yRjbRjgcmN – 2:28 AM
Mavs’ Maxi Kleber on Kyrie Irving: “He knows how to talk to people, where to set up people, sees the strength in players & knows what to expect them to do. He’s a very, very great teammate. He always has positive spirits & has uplifting words.” – 2:19 AM
Mavs’ Maxi Kleber on Anthony Davis’ costly foul on his first 3 that resulted in three made free throws as well as a late closeout on his game-winning 3 pic.twitter.com/PwhzJ61kIN – 2:13 AM
Kyrie Irving on Maxi Kleber’s game-winner: “I thought for a second about forcing that 2 up to tie… but I saw Maxi open & AD helping a little too much… I’m glad I got it to him w/ enough time to at least get the shot off. I could easily be sitting in this position w/ a loss.” pic.twitter.com/IpsOHo8Rkd – 2:05 AM
MAXI KLEBER WINS IT FOR MAVERICKS! 😱
Kyrie Irving on how his foot feels after playing for 39 minutes pic.twitter.com/r8qmnB3fdM – 1:51 AM
Kyrie Irving called Maxi’s buzzer-beater a redemption shot for him. pic.twitter.com/P46wT40701 – 1:50 AM
Anthony Davis on two of his critical miscues in the final eight seconds: the missed free throw, and the close out that got Maxi Kleber to the foul line. pic.twitter.com/e9QRqrsIju – 1:49 AM
Mavs’ Maxi Kleber on game-winning 3: “Once I let it go, I saw the ball in the hands. In mid-air, I thought, ‘Oh damn, it has a chance to go in.’ All of a sudden, it went in. The next thing I knew, the whole team was running at me. It was a pretty cool experience.” – 1:45 AM
Maxi Kleber said he has never made a buzzer-beater before pic.twitter.com/xn1rl283tk – 1:44 AM
Maxi Kleber on Mavs swarming and tackling him after his game-winner: “Everybody was celebrating. I was just trying to like not get hurt.” – 1:42 AM
Maxi Kleber confirms the number of game-winners in his basketball career: “Zero.”
Jason Kidd: “Knowing Kai, he wanted to go for the win, and with the double team, he had to give the ball up. That’s just trust with his teammates, and Maxi was at the right place at the right time.” – 1:36 AM
How many game-winners had you made before beating Lakers at the buzzer?
Maxi Kleber on his composure to hit a game-winning 3 and making three foul shots, Anthony Davis’ costly mistakes on him & bouncing back from Spurs game pic.twitter.com/CBtZjrwqAd – 1:35 AM
Kyrie Irving’s 4th quarter.
OK, I’m not sure whats more amazing. Maxi’s shot or Kyrie’s pass to him. How the heck did he do that? – 1:29 AM
Kyrie responsible for every field goal Mavericks made last 12.5 minutes of the game tonight in Los Angeles – 1:29 AM
Kleber 3 was the only non-Kyrie basket Mavericks made in that 4th quarter 💀 – 1:27 AM
Maxi Kleber with the buzzer-beater for the Mavs pic.twitter.com/jM070MyvlR – 1:12 AM
4th Quarter Mavs scoring plays:
Kyrie 2
Kyrie 3
Kyrie 2
Kyrie 2
THJ FT
THJ FT
Kyrie 2
Maxi FT
Kyrie FT
Kyrie FT
Maxi FT
Maxi FT
Maxi FT
Kyrie AST Maxi 3 – 1:11 AM
Lakers are first team to lose multiple home games in a season off buzzer beating 3-pointers (Andrew Nembhard, Maxi Kleber) since the 2019-20 Rockets (Nemanja Bjelica, Bojan Bogdanovic) – 1:09 AM
Why is AD so far away from Kleber here. Already had two defenders on Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/oJbZchH76H – 1:08 AM
this pass from Kyrie, man, it didnt leave his fingertips until 1.7 seconds left on the clock. if that shit is not a four-seam fastball ON THE BULLSEYE, Maxi is probably not getting it off.
The only team that had a more frustrating/bitter/ confounding ending than the Pels (33-37) to their Friday loss was the Lakers (34-37). Maxi Kleber 3 at the buzzer wins it for Mavericks – 1:06 AM
“Is Kyrie really going to dribble out the final 6.7 seco… MAXI KLEBER ARE YOU SERIOUS!?”
Mavericks’ Maxi Kleber hits buzzer-beating three to top Lakers, 111-110 pic.twitter.com/LWrWyCcxm1 – 1:02 AM
Wowwwww Kyrie put so much velocity on the pass to give Kleber a chance. Speedy pass, speedy release. – 1:01 AM
Switched over to Mavs-Lakers and Maxi Kleber just hit a March Madness-looking 3 for a buzzer beater. And the Lakers announcer on NBA TV mentions Nembhard’s game-winner in November as being a similar play. – 1:01 AM
What a regular season between the Lakers and Mavericks:
Game 1: The “Austin Reaves at center” game.
Game 2: Double-Overtime Mavs win.
Game 3: Lakers overcome 27-point deficit to win.
Game 4: Maxi Kleber game-winning buzzer-beating 3. – 1:01 AM
Best buzzer-beater of the day from Maxi Kleber beyond the arc to lift the No. 7 seed Mavericks over the No. 9 seed Lakers – 1:01 AM
MAXI KLEBER SAVES THE SEASON AT THE DEATH
Kyrie tonight:
38 PTS
6 REB
6 AST
14-23 FG
Game winning assist. pic.twitter.com/c6imLWAee4 – 1:00 AM
The Lakers lose the game almost the exact same way they lost to Indiana earlier this season. Buzzer-beating 3 from Maxi Kleber. – 12:59 AM
What a tough sequence for Anthony Davis. First, he fouls Maxi Kleber on a 3. He makes all three foul shots. Then AD splits a pair of free throws. Lakers with a 110-108 lead with 6.7 seconds left. – 12:57 AM
holy shit J Kidd just sucked out on the river with that AD foul. 15 seconds left, down two possessions, two timeouts in his pocket, it took Kyrie 8 full seconds to get the ball into the front court and eventually to Maxi. if that fails… – 12:54 AM
Maxi Kleber was just 14 of 24 at the free throw line coming into this game (58.3%). He was 2 of 3 on the night before sinking all 3 of his shots to pull DAL within 1 with 7.2 seconds left. – 12:54 AM
It’s hard to believe a team that went to the Conference Finals last year looks like they completely don’t know how to win.
It takes Luka, or Kyrie tonight, to even make a win seem possible – 12:54 AM
LeBron James hugged Kyrie Irving and appeared to tease him about the Lakers challenging his foul call. – 12:47 AM
I would never trust him to a long-term, but holy hell, Kyrie is the most amazing finisher at his size I’ve ever seen. AK – 12:44 AM
Halftime: Mavericks 62, Lakers 54
Dallas outscored LA 33-21 in the second quarter. Anthony Davis has 10 points. 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Austin Reaves has 8 points. LA is just 3-11 (27.3%) on 3s. That’s been the key difference (Dallas is 9-15, 60%). Kyrie Irving has 14 points. – 11:41 PM
Kyrie’s back and doing work as Mavs lead Lakers 62-54 at halftime. 14 pts 5 asst w/10 in 2nd qtr when Mavs outscored LA 33-21. Mavs have played 11 players 10 have scored. Davis w/10 to lead LA. Mavs trying for 1st BTB wins since Feb 10. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 11:39 PM
Eleven Mavericks play significant first-half minutes as they go up 62-54 at the break. Kyrie Irving looks solid and the bench has been very effective. – 11:37 PM
HALFTIME: Mavs 62, Lakers 54.
Lakers have a lot of balance in the nine-man rotation so far, everyone has scored. But Kyrie Irving has 14 points and 5 assists on 5 for 7 shooting, and you can bet he’s motivated in his return to the court. Lakers need to slow down the shooters. – 11:36 PM
McKinley Wright is playing as Mavs’ second point guard in no-Kyrie Irving minutes over rookie Jaden Hardy. – 10:57 PM
Mavs starters vs the Lakers, Kyrie, Green, Bullock, Kleber, and Powell. Getting started now on BSSW – 10:38 PM
Mavs starters: Green, Kleber, Powell, Bullock, Irving
LAL starters: Brown, Vanderbilt, Davis, Beasley, Russell
Mavs’ starters vs. Lakers tonight: Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell.
Staying with 2 bigs despite Tim Hardaway Jr. returning from injury. – 10:09 PM
Anthony Davis is back in the starting lineup. For the Mavs, Kyrie is back, and Tim Hardaway Jr. is available off the bench. pic.twitter.com/Q21Ls5x0wO – 10:03 PM
Clifford on Kai Jones
“I think it’s a good opportunity for him to learn… Learning how to play with the discipline you need to at an NBA level and hopefully he can make the most of them” – 9:31 PM
Jason Kidd said Kyrie Irving will play tonight vs. Lakers after missing 3 games with right foot soreness: “With Kai back now, that will give us some juice.” – 9:12 PM
Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) is available for tonight’s game against the Lakers, per team. – 9:08 PM
Mavs coach Jason Kidd said that Kyrie Irving won’t play more than 40 minutes tonight vs Lakers – 9:05 PM
Mavs coach Jason Kidd said Kyrie Irving will play tonight vs Lakers – 9:04 PM
Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr are available tonight vs the Lakers – 9:04 PM
To my eye this play looked like it was well defended by Kai but just a better shot.
After the play Clifford wasn’t happy, he called an instant TO and then immediately motioned towards Kai, maybe a miscommunication or scheme issue? pic.twitter.com/md3bwI9D64 – 8:32 PM
Hornets 2nd unit held up pretty well against Embiid and Maxey, Kai Jones looks particularly dialed into this one, communicating a lot out there on defense and being disciplined not fouling – 7:37 PM
Luka Doncic (out vs. Lakers) and Kyrie Irving (questionable) are shooting around at Mavs’ workout this morning. pic.twitter.com/exjgmFcpv9 – 2:05 PM
Lakers rumors: LeBron not near return, team doesn’t plan to pursue Kyrie Irving nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/17/lak… – 1:18 PM
Since the All-Star break, Mikal Bridges has more points than
Devin Booker
Jayson Tatum
Nikola Jokic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Anthony Edwards
Donovan Mitchell
Julius Randle
Jimmy Butler
Trae Young
Jaylen Brown
Anthony Davis
Paul George
Kyrie Irving
Averaging over 26 PPG as a Net. pic.twitter.com/ykZUlNOvrt – 8:29 AM
On a per-game basis, the Kings’ 120.9 points per game are on pace to trail only the 1980s Nuggets for the highest single-season scoring average since the ABA-NBA merger in 1976. The four Denver teams ahead of Sacramento played roughly 11 more possessions per game than the Kings currently do, which is why the latter’s offensive rating is also bonkers. Sacramento is scoring 119.4 points per 100 possessions this season, leading to an offensive rating higher than last year’s Brooklyn Nets, who recorded the NBA’s highest single-season offensive rating since the league first tracked the metric during the 1996-97 season. Those Nets had James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for portions of the season. -via The Athletic / March 17, 2023
Dallas Mavericks PR: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left calf contusion), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness), JaVale McGee (right ankle sprain) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are all questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Lakers. Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will remain out. -via Twitter @MavsPR / March 16, 2023
Callie Caplan: In the locker room after the game, Josh Green told @LesleyMcCaslin that Maxi Kleber’s game winner was the favorite moment of *Josh’s* NBA career. Josh wore a “better days” shirt to the arena today to support Maxi after mistakes in San Antonio and was so thrilled for his friend. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / March 18, 2023
The inbounds connected, and Irving was bottled up in a trap by Kenyan Gabriel and Dennis Schroder … only to find the opening for a two-hand pass to a wide-open Maxi Kleber. “I think I never had a game-winner like that before,” said Kleber post-game. “Obviously, it feels amazing. My entire team was hyped for me. That felt pretty special. It is 100% one of my favorite moments, I got to rewatch it now.” -via EuroHoops.net / March 18, 2023