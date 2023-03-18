Mitchell Robinson says he's happy with his role in New York

Fred Katz: I asked Mitchell Robinson about the Snapchat after the game. He playfully responded, “Leave me alone.” He then proceeded to stay and answer every question. Said “it’s in the past” and that he’s happy with his role. “If I wasn’t, then I wouldn’t be playing how I just did,” he said
Source: Twitter @FredKatz
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
I’ve been adamant Mitchell Robinson is the most irreplaceable Knick this season bc of 1) his rim protection + 2) the second chance opportunities he creates with his size/athleticism. Today was his Sagrada Familia, 7 offensive rebounds — 6 of which led to points.
Check this out: pic.twitter.com/YYAGliinM9 – 5:05 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson talked yesterday about talking to Mitchell Robinson about his social media gripes. Today, Mitch was asked if he said anything to the team
“No.”
Anyone say anything to you?
“No.”
I’m going with Jalen’s version. – 4:43 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
I asked Mitchell Robinson about the Snapchat after the game. He playfully responded, “Leave me alone.” He then proceeded to stay and answer every question. Said “it’s in the past” and that he’s happy with his role. “If I wasn’t, then I wouldn’t be playing how I just did,” he said – 4:37 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks rebound from 13-pt 2nd half deficit to beat DEN at home. Jalen Brunson led NYK w/24 pts; he was among 6 Knicks to score at least 9 pts. NYK had 15 off rebs to DEN’s 6. Mitchell Robinson had 7 off rebs, 3 assits, 1 stl in front of one of the loudest MSG crowds of the year. – 3:28 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A Nikola Jokic missed 3, a Mitchell Robinson dunk, and the Knicks – who have outscored Denver 12-5 in crunch time – are about to take a 2 game lead on Brooklyn for fifth in the East with 10 games to play. – 3:21 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mitchell Robinson has 7 rebounds today — 6 on the offensive glass. – 2:40 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets closed the half strong and take a 5-point lead into the break. 67-62 Nuggets.
Some questionable calls inside towards the end of that half. Mitchell Robinson is in foul trouble with some ticky tack calls. Jokic picked up his 2nd foul on what looked like a bad block call. – 2:13 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mitchell Robinson gets another offensive rebound and looks like he’s going up for a shot but makes a nice dish to Obi for a layup. 2 assists, no field goal attempts. All seems fine. – 1:56 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Mitchell Robinson assist into a 3 off an offensive board…
That’s now new.
Story here: theathletic.com/4306831/2023/0… – 1:17 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The beauty of Mitchell Robinson’s season is the way he’s embraced his role. So then why is he griping about it?
Story on the humanity behind the Mitchell Robinson experience (special subscription rate inside): theathletic.com/4321609/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/GVIaG1KCw7 – 8:57 PM
Fred Katz: This is about how offended the Knicks were by Mitch: Immanuel Quickley told me they were joking around about the Snapchat on the team plane back from Portland, the day after Robinson posted it. “He’s a great guy…He’s a character,” Quickley said. -via Twitter @FredKatz / March 18, 2023
To Robinson’s credit, it doesn’t seem like blood vessels are popping. Both Brunson and head coach Tom Thibodeau said they spoke with him privately. And it couldn’t hurt for him to remember that he doesn’t need to score in double-digits to be one of the top players on this team. “I think you just get frustrated as a human being,” Hartenstein said. “But he’s one of the most supportive of me. As a human being and a player, I can’t say enough good things.” -via The Athletic / March 18, 2023
Kris Pursiainen: Mitchell Robinson on Snapchat, once again unhappy with his lack of offensive involvement: -via Twitter / March 15, 2023