Nikola Jokic after losing in New York: We need to be concerned

Christian Braun, a national champion last season at Kansas, loves playing in March. The Nuggets’ rookie has swung in and out of the rotation like a yo-yo, but he was there Thursday night, when Denver badly needed to seize momentum and, later, a win. The Nuggets snapped their season-long four-game losing streak, knocking off the Pistons, 119-100. They also became the first team in the Western Conference to clinch a playoff spot. “We’re not having a party,” joked Nuggets coach Michael Malone, while alluding to greater aspirations . “But you have to enjoy the moments,” he said. “If you don’t, I don’t know why you do this.” It wasn’t until the fourth quarter, when a bench unit featuring Braun and Jamal Murray, wrested control of the game. Braun made a couple baskets off looks from Murray, setting the table for Nikola Jokic to return to action and dominate. Once Jokic exited the game with 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, he was greeted by a hearty cheer from the away crowd, which was dotted with Serbian flags. -via Denver Post / March 17, 2023