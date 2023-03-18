Nikola Jokic after losing in New York: We need to be concerned

Despite superstar showings from Nikola Jokic (24 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists) and Jamal Murray (25 points, five 3-pointers), the Nuggets’ defense faltered late in the fourth quarter, and Denver fell to 47-24 and just 17-18 on the road. They’ll try to rebound Sunday when they face the Nets in another afternoon affair. “I mean, it is what it is,” Jokic said when asked about his concern level over losing five of six games. “We need to be concerned.”
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“We all know math, and we see the schedule.”
Nikola Jokic comes to Brooklyn next, and the Nets need every game they can get while trying to hold on to the East’s 6th seed.
Jacque Vaughn is trying to keep his team focused on the now. Every game counts.
trib.al/3RdMBac – 4:53 PM
“We all know math, and we see the schedule.”
Nikola Jokic comes to Brooklyn next, and the Nets need every game they can get while trying to hold on to the East’s 6th seed.
Jacque Vaughn is trying to keep his team focused on the now. Every game counts.
trib.al/3RdMBac – 4:53 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets have now lost 5 of 6 following Saturday’s loss to the Knicks.
Asked Nikola Jokic whether he was concerned.
“It is what it is,” he said. “We need to be concerned.”
denverpost.com/2023/03/18/kni… – 4:34 PM
The #Nuggets have now lost 5 of 6 following Saturday’s loss to the Knicks.
Asked Nikola Jokic whether he was concerned.
“It is what it is,” he said. “We need to be concerned.”
denverpost.com/2023/03/18/kni… – 4:34 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic’s footwork at its finest 👀
pic.twitter.com/QH803BqaMo – 4:33 PM
Nikola Jokic’s footwork at its finest 👀
pic.twitter.com/QH803BqaMo – 4:33 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nuggets are just too sloppy and unconcerned with things like stopping penetration or securing rebounds right now. Knicks were slapping the basketball out to the perimeter all night instead of fighting Jokic’s tippy-tap hands and Denver had no response. – 3:25 PM
Nuggets are just too sloppy and unconcerned with things like stopping penetration or securing rebounds right now. Knicks were slapping the basketball out to the perimeter all night instead of fighting Jokic’s tippy-tap hands and Denver had no response. – 3:25 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Final: Knicks 116, Nuggets 110. Denver scores just two points over the final 3:43. Jalen Brunson finishes with 24 points to lead New York.
Murray scores 25 for Denver. Jokic goes 24-10-8 but misses a couple of late 3s. Nuggets are back at it tomorrow in Brooklyn. – 3:25 PM
Final: Knicks 116, Nuggets 110. Denver scores just two points over the final 3:43. Jalen Brunson finishes with 24 points to lead New York.
Murray scores 25 for Denver. Jokic goes 24-10-8 but misses a couple of late 3s. Nuggets are back at it tomorrow in Brooklyn. – 3:25 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Nuggets lose to the Knicks in MSG.
Jokic: hyper-efficient 24/10/8
6 TOs, 4 were live-ball during NYK runs.
Robinson and Hartenstein outworked him on the offensive glass to help loosen up some tight possessions for NYK.
Jokic missed a pair of big 3s in final minute. – 3:23 PM
Nuggets lose to the Knicks in MSG.
Jokic: hyper-efficient 24/10/8
6 TOs, 4 were live-ball during NYK runs.
Robinson and Hartenstein outworked him on the offensive glass to help loosen up some tight possessions for NYK.
Jokic missed a pair of big 3s in final minute. – 3:23 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
jokic misses two decent looks from 3 in the final 30 seconds and the knicks win a big one – 3:22 PM
jokic misses two decent looks from 3 in the final 30 seconds and the knicks win a big one – 3:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A Nikola Jokic missed 3, a Mitchell Robinson dunk, and the Knicks – who have outscored Denver 12-5 in crunch time – are about to take a 2 game lead on Brooklyn for fifth in the East with 10 games to play. – 3:21 PM
A Nikola Jokic missed 3, a Mitchell Robinson dunk, and the Knicks – who have outscored Denver 12-5 in crunch time – are about to take a 2 game lead on Brooklyn for fifth in the East with 10 games to play. – 3:21 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Hartenstein learned how to pass like that while taking ice baths with Nikola Jokic nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:56 PM
Hartenstein learned how to pass like that while taking ice baths with Nikola Jokic nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:56 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
91-all after three quarters. This time it was the Nuggets opening the double-digit lead and the Knicks closing strong. Jokic has 20-8-7 but also five turnovers. – 2:51 PM
91-all after three quarters. This time it was the Nuggets opening the double-digit lead and the Knicks closing strong. Jokic has 20-8-7 but also five turnovers. – 2:51 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The problem with never playing Jokic with the bench is the bench is just “who? huh? where?” whenever Jokic passes in traffic and it’s leading to terrible turnovers. Better to iron that out now, because some of these bench players WILL play with Jokic in the postseason. – 2:49 PM
The problem with never playing Jokic with the bench is the bench is just “who? huh? where?” whenever Jokic passes in traffic and it’s leading to terrible turnovers. Better to iron that out now, because some of these bench players WILL play with Jokic in the postseason. – 2:49 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets closed the half strong and take a 5-point lead into the break. 67-62 Nuggets.
Some questionable calls inside towards the end of that half. Mitchell Robinson is in foul trouble with some ticky tack calls. Jokic picked up his 2nd foul on what looked like a bad block call. – 2:13 PM
Nuggets closed the half strong and take a 5-point lead into the break. 67-62 Nuggets.
Some questionable calls inside towards the end of that half. Mitchell Robinson is in foul trouble with some ticky tack calls. Jokic picked up his 2nd foul on what looked like a bad block call. – 2:13 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
At the half: Nuggets 67, Knicks 62
Slow start for Denver but they settle down and take off in the 2nd quarter.
Jokic is dealing as he has 13 points 4 rebs, 4 asts
Murray has 14 points and 3 3-pointers, and Gordon has 10 pts
If you’re Malone, what’s the message to the team? – 2:12 PM
At the half: Nuggets 67, Knicks 62
Slow start for Denver but they settle down and take off in the 2nd quarter.
Jokic is dealing as he has 13 points 4 rebs, 4 asts
Murray has 14 points and 3 3-pointers, and Gordon has 10 pts
If you’re Malone, what’s the message to the team? – 2:12 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets give up 36 points in the first quarter, but lead 67-62 at halftime after putting up 39 points in the second. Murray leads the Nuggets with 14 point. Jokic has 13-4-4. Gordon adds 10 points.
Jalen Brunson leads all scorers with 18 for the Knicks. – 2:12 PM
The Nuggets give up 36 points in the first quarter, but lead 67-62 at halftime after putting up 39 points in the second. Murray leads the Nuggets with 14 point. Jokic has 13-4-4. Gordon adds 10 points.
Jalen Brunson leads all scorers with 18 for the Knicks. – 2:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Knicks 67-62:
-Joker: 13-4-4
-Murray: 14-2-2-1, 5/7 FG, 3/4 3P
-Bruce Brown: 8 points and 5 assists, +8 in 15 min off the bench
Like I said earlier, y’all need to chill out pic.twitter.com/NjBEo2hx1D – 2:11 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Knicks 67-62:
-Joker: 13-4-4
-Murray: 14-2-2-1, 5/7 FG, 3/4 3P
-Bruce Brown: 8 points and 5 assists, +8 in 15 min off the bench
Like I said earlier, y’all need to chill out pic.twitter.com/NjBEo2hx1D – 2:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Denver 67, New York 62.
Denver went on a 35-17 run over the final 9:06 of the first half to take control of a game the Knicks dominated early on.
Nuggets are shooting 55 percent, led by 14 from Jamal Murray and 13-4-4 from Nikola Jokic.
Jalen Brunson has 18 for NYK. – 2:10 PM
Halftime: Denver 67, New York 62.
Denver went on a 35-17 run over the final 9:06 of the first half to take control of a game the Knicks dominated early on.
Nuggets are shooting 55 percent, led by 14 from Jamal Murray and 13-4-4 from Nikola Jokic.
Jalen Brunson has 18 for NYK. – 2:10 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Joker getting flambeed on the offensive glass is the only issue with his game today – 2:08 PM
Joker getting flambeed on the offensive glass is the only issue with his game today – 2:08 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
What was once a 13-point deficit is now a three-point lead. Jokic is starting to settle in, and Bruce Brown was phenomenal. Malone always says their defense is predicated on their offense. They’re dominating this 2nd quarter. – 2:07 PM
What was once a 13-point deficit is now a three-point lead. Jokic is starting to settle in, and Bruce Brown was phenomenal. Malone always says their defense is predicated on their offense. They’re dominating this 2nd quarter. – 2:07 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic with back-to-back ridiculous passes to Aaron Gordon for baskets.
The audacity on those passes. – 2:04 PM
Nikola Jokic with back-to-back ridiculous passes to Aaron Gordon for baskets.
The audacity on those passes. – 2:04 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Rousing “boos” when Nikola Jokic gets announced at MSG. He’s got their attention. – 1:09 PM
Rousing “boos” when Nikola Jokic gets announced at MSG. He’s got their attention. – 1:09 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
#DevLikes @DKSportsbook 🔒 of the game
Nikola Jokic over 43.5 points, rebounds, and assists
Really like the assists, he also needs a big assist game for him to be able to average a triple-double on the season. – 12:57 PM
#DevLikes @DKSportsbook 🔒 of the game
Nikola Jokic over 43.5 points, rebounds, and assists
Really like the assists, he also needs a big assist game for him to be able to average a triple-double on the season. – 12:57 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Nikola Jokic is 13-1 in his career against the Knicks. He was also a mentor to the current Knicks center. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:45 PM
Nikola Jokic is 13-1 in his career against the Knicks. He was also a mentor to the current Knicks center. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:45 PM
More on this storyline
Tim Bontemps: Final: Knicks 116, Nuggets 110. Jalen Brunson returns to score 24 points and lead the Knicks to a win over the Nuggets that helps solidify their hold on fifth in the East. Nikola Jokic had 24-10-8 for Denver, which has now lost 5 of 6 and plays Brooklyn tomorrow in a b2b. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / March 18, 2023
NBA Central: Gilbert Arenas’ MVP ladder: 1. Nikola Jokic 2. Giannis Antetokounmpo 3. Joel Embiid “I don’t see the quantum leap from Embiid…he takes a lot of possessions off. Usually dies out in the 4th quarter when he gets tired…There’s nothing that stands out for me to put him as the… pic.twitter.com/gpOxtqaUP3 -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / March 18, 2023
Christian Braun, a national champion last season at Kansas, loves playing in March. The Nuggets’ rookie has swung in and out of the rotation like a yo-yo, but he was there Thursday night, when Denver badly needed to seize momentum and, later, a win. The Nuggets snapped their season-long four-game losing streak, knocking off the Pistons, 119-100. They also became the first team in the Western Conference to clinch a playoff spot. “We’re not having a party,” joked Nuggets coach Michael Malone, while alluding to greater aspirations. “But you have to enjoy the moments,” he said. “If you don’t, I don’t know why you do this.” It wasn’t until the fourth quarter, when a bench unit featuring Braun and Jamal Murray, wrested control of the game. Braun made a couple baskets off looks from Murray, setting the table for Nikola Jokic to return to action and dominate. Once Jokic exited the game with 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, he was greeted by a hearty cheer from the away crowd, which was dotted with Serbian flags. -via Denver Post / March 17, 2023